Recipe: Sheet Pan Nachos
When you are looking for something quick, easy and delicious, these nachos aim to please. Using ingredients commonly found in your refrigerator and pantry, in less than an hour, you’ll have a memorable meal for the entire family. This dish is also great for game days and other gatherings with friends and family.
eattravellife.com
Ham Soup With Beans | Ham Bone
I grew up making ham and bean soup with my grandma. It was -the- thing to eat when staying over. Over the years I’ve been playing with the recipe, and figuring out how to utilize the ham bone. Grandma’s original recipe was soaking dried beans for hours, adding water, ham and pepper. This recipe is a ham soup with beans, made with a delicious ham bone from the holidays.
Egg Roll in a Bowl: Simple dinner ideas
I love Chinese food especially egg rolls, but those little deep-fried bites of goodness are not particularly healthy. But this Egg Roll in a Bowl recipe from Princess Pinky Girl is a great way to enjoy all the delicious of the ingredients of an eggroll, but without the fried shell. The best part is that this recipe for egg roll in bowl takes only 30 minutes to prep and cook, so it is a quick and easy meal that is good tasting as well as good for you.
Sweet Cornbread- Cake
It is almost impossible to resist traditional cornbread, which you are certainly familiar with. I can't seem to take my hands off it at family get togethers and parties. What would happen, though, if you preserved all the deliciousness of cornbread while giving it a cake-like consistency? Well, I'm happy to report that wonderful things do occur.
Baked spaghetti
Spaghetti is an economically friendly meal, and it's also very versatile. Today, I decided to make my baked cheesy pepperoni and meatball spaghetti because it's a complete meal by itself. To be honest, this recipe is extremely good without adding the pepperoni and meatballs, but we need to have our daily protein too. Plus, the combination of the pasta mixed with the pepperoni, meatballs, pasta sauce, and cheese is so, so very yummy.
Epicurious
Grandma’s Pearl Meatballs
These pearl meatballs were one of the very first recipes my grandma taught me when I started learning to cook from her. I remember following her lead as she combined a familiar mixture of pork, ginger, and scallions into a meatball, then rolled it in grains of sweet glutinous rice that looked like pearls. After an 18-minute steam, lifting the steamer lid revealed glistening sticky rice balls, every grain soaked with pork juice and the aroma of bamboo. I can trace this recipe back to the Hubei province of China; it’s one of the dishes that makes me proud to be Asian. Though it’s simple, with minimal ingredients, it delivers so much soul. When steaming these meatballs, I find it best to line a bamboo steamer with liners that are perforated or with extra napa cabbage leaves.
Crockpot Mississippi Pot Roast - An Easy Meal That Won't Disappoint!
I came across a super-simple slow cooker recipe that I absolutely have to share! The ratings on this recipe were always good and people commented that it was the best pot roast they'd ever had. You know what? They're absolutely right! There are many people online sharing Mississippi Pot Roast and the recipe always looks the same. If you take a look around for other websites that have shared it, it's always near a 5-star rating by thousands of people.
12tomatoes.com
Rachel Ray’s Italian “Fake Bake”
The flavors are so perfect together. When it comes to hearty meals that please a crowd you can’t go wrong with a great pasta dish. This “fake bake” recipe from Rachel Ray gives the impression the casserole dish spent a lot of baking in the oven. But, the truth is that you only put it under the broiler just before serving to give that melted cheese texture on top that everyone loves.
BHG
One Pot Pasta Recipes Make a Delicious Dinner with Minimal Cleanup
Ready for an easy, hearty, comforting meal? Just pull out one pan and your favorite noodles to make these one pot pasta recipes! We're sharing dinner-ready ideas for classic spaghetti, skillet lasagna, Chinese noodles, and even chicken alfredo soup. Many of these recipes call for just 20 minutes of prep time making them perfect for busy weeknight meals.
Five Ingredient- Monkey Bread 🐒
My daughter had a sleep over with a few friends last weekend and I made the girls some monkey bread the following morning for breakfast. I don't think I've ever seen it disappear so fast! I forget how quick, easy and delicious this bread is. Monkey bread comes together quickly with the use of refrigerated biscuit dough. It's cinnamon sugar pieces come out tender with lots of ooey gooey sweetness. I'm not going to lie, it was amazing with my cup of coffee that morning.
Baked Seafood Casserole
One of my favorite seafood dishes is my Baked Seafood Casserole. Loaded with fresh flounder, shrimp, sea scallops, and crab meat, every bite is full of flavor and seafood!. Perfect for seafood lovers, this easy seafood casserole will soon become one of your favorite recipes! Easy to make and so very delicious, it’s a winning combination.
msn.com
Grocery store canned meats can surprise or horrify - our ratings from worst to first
An entire edition of the Food Shack could be devoted to Spam, and maybe some day it will. But if you want to know why that treasured meat is endearing, particularly in Hawaii, it's because pretty much everything that surrounds it in the designated "canned meat" aisle at a grocery store is a disaster waiting to happen by comparison.
Epicurious
Grandma Weesie’s Fried Peach Pies
These half-moon fried peach hand pies boast a buttery, golden brown flaky shell and a sweet, jammy peach filling—both of which are made from scratch. Remember to crimp the sides so every corner is fully sealed to prevent them from bursting open while frying. These pastries were developed by...
gordonramsayclub.com
Manhattan Chocolate Banana Butter Cake
A dream dessert for all chocolate lovers, this Manhattan chocolate banana butter cake with dark chocolate ganache is so rich, super moist, silky and creamy. An ideal dessert for each occasion, especially parties – because everybody loves chocolate! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 1/ cups...
TikTok Cinnamon Roll Dump Cake, Quick Dessert Idea
So, are you on TikTok? Well, if you haven't heard, there is yet another mouth watering recipe you must try. If you love cinnamon rolls you will devour this sweet, gooey and very cinnamon-y dessert.
Allrecipes.com
Pizza Sliders
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment, and place a cooling rack on baking sheet. Spray rack with cooking spray. Stir together mozzarella, Italian cheese blend, basil, pepper, and 1 1/2 teaspoons of the Italian seasoning in a small bowl until combined. Set aside.
Parmesan Crusted Chicken Cutlets
Parmesan, panko-crusted chicken cutlets. Nothing like perfectly golden brown, crispy, perfectly seasoned breaded chicken cutlets. A family delight that will not take too long to make either. Tender on the inside, crispy on the outside. With each bite, the bold flavor of parmesan cheese is enhanced with the herbes de Provence.
Fruit salad
Normally, making fruit salad is a family tradition for Christmas, but I am running a little behind schedule. So, I decided to make it today. After-all, it's a perfect dessert that can be served by itself, or with a meal on any given day.
purewow.com
Queen Elizabeth’s Famous Drop Scone Recipe Is Surprisingly Easy
If you’re looking for a royally approved recipe to add to your breakfast rotation, you’ve come to the right place. On the latest episode of Celeb Bites, PureWow Creator Juliette made Queen Elizabeth II’s famous Drop Scones. (The recipe went public after the monarch shared it with U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1960.)
Easy Baked Chicken Legs
My easy-to-make Baked Chicken Legs recipe will change how your family views chicken. These chicken drumsticks are seasoned with simple pantry spices and oven baked to perfection, resulting in crispy, crunchy, and incredibly flavorful chicken drumsticks. I know this is going to be one of your favorite chicken recipes!
