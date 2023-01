TV and Streaming Viewing Picks for January 11, 2023: how to watch NHL on TNT

All Times Eastern

Boxing

PBC Collection: Keith Thurman vs. Mario Barrios (02/05/2022) — FS1, 11 p.m.

PBC Collection: Andy Ruiz, Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz (09/04/2022) — FS1, midnight

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

American at Army — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Vermont at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Mississippi State at Georgia — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Duke — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Syracuse — ACC Regional/Bally Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

UConn at Marquette — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Alabama at Arkansas — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Miami (FL) — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Albany at Bryant — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Baylor at West Virginia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Boston University at Colgate — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Campbell at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

East Tennessee State at The Citadel — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Furman at Mercer — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

High Point at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Lehigh — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Navy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Bucknell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Central Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Maine — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Radford at Winthrop — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Davidson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Indiana State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at URI — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Carolina at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

College of Charleston at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 7 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Elon — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Towson at Delaware — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Creighton at Xavier — FS1, 7 p.m.

Monmouth at Hofstra — MSG SportsNet/FloSports, 7 p.m.

La Salle at UMass — NESN/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Florida International — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

George Mason at Saint Louis — Bally Sports Midwest/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Chicago State at Tarleton — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Bradley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at North Texas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Rice — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Missouri State at Illinois State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

South Florida at Houston — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tulane at SMU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Wofford at Samford — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Missouri at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Florida State at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Louisville at Clemson — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 9 p.m.

Rutgers at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Western Kentucky at UAB — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

TCU at Texas — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

East Carolina at Cincinnati — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Utah Valley at California Baptist — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Boise State at UNLV — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Cal at Washington State — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

Inside College Hoops — Stadium, 3 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside the Big East — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Women’s

UMass-Lowell at Vermont — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

East Carolina at Temple — ESPN+, noon

Fordham at George Washington — ESPN+, noon

UAB at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 12:05 p.m.

Colgate at Boston University — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Florida International — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Navy at Lafayette — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Duquesne — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Tarleton — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at Richmond — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

George Mason at La Salle — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Akron at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Army at American — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ball State at Toledo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Murray State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bryant at Albany — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Loyola (MD) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ohio — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Central Michigan at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at High Point — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Dayton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Indiana State at Evansville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kent State at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maine at New Hampshire — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Memphis at South Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Binghamton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Longwood — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Western Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Drake — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Rice at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Campbell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Missouri State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wichita State at Tulane — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Radford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kansas State at Iowa State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Baylor — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Valparaiso at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Coppa Italia

Knockout Round

Round of 16, Estadio San Siro, Milan, Italy

AC Milan vs. Torino F.C. — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Tito’s Shorties Classic — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

AHL

Manitoba Moose at Toronto Marlies — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Women’s

IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship

Group A, Östersund Arena A, Östersund, Sweden

Finland vs. Sweden — TSN5/ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Canada vs. United States — TSN5/NHL Network, 2 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 18

Stade Brestois vs. LOSC Lille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 12:50 p.m.

FC Nantes vs. Olympique Lyonnais — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 12:50 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Angers SCO — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:55 p.m.

FC Lorient vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 2:55 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 12:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

NBA

Chicago at Washington — NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Indiana at New York — Bally Sports Indiana/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta — ESPN/Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Boston — Bally Sports New Orleans/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver — ESPN/Bally Sports Arizona/Altitude, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

Memphis Hustle at Wisconsin Herd — ESPN+/WACY, 7 p.m.

Westchester Knicks at Lakeland Magic — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Windy City Bulls at Long Island Nets — ESPN+/YES app, 7 p.m.

Birmingham Squadron at Ontario Clippers — ESPN+/WABM, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City Blue at South Bay Lakers — ESPN+/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals: Episode 8 — HBO, 10 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Nashville at Toronto — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/TNT, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet West/TVA Sports/Bally Sports SoCal, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles — TNT, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Washington at Philadelphia — NBC Sports Washington Plus/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

The Short List — NxtLvl Sports, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

The Immortals — NxtLvl Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NxtLvl Sports, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Airing It out With Housh & Scandrick — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Thursday)

Supercopa de España

Knockout Round

Semifinal, King Fahd International Stadium, Riyahd, Saudi Arabia

Real Madrid vs. Valencia CF — ESPN2, 1:55 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

Tennis .

Center Court Live: Adelaide International (ATP Tour/WTA Tour)/ASB Classic (WTA Tour)/Hobart International (WTA Tour)/Kooyong Classic — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5:30 p.m.

