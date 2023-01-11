Read full article on original website
New York Times ranks New Haven among best cities in world to visit in 2023
Conn. (WTNH) — A new year means a new round of travel destinations. The New York Times released a list of 52 places to visit in 2023. Among the historic, must-see places across the globe — like the artsy city filled with Roman ruins in Tarragona, Spain and the orange-sand beaches of La Guajira, Columbia […]
‘Big Change’ Announced for the 2023 Meriden Daffodil Festival
You're already looking forward to the 2023 fairs and festivals around Connecticut, and it's only January 11th, admit it. I have some bad news for mid-state Connecticut residents, you'll have to wait a little longer for the Meriden Daffodil Festival in 2023. I've seen announcements over the past week about...
zip06.com
Eric Peter Bierrie
Eric Peter Bierrie, 95, of Essex passed away on Christmas Day. He was born in New York City on Oct. 23, 1927, to his Danish parents, Aage and Inger Sonne Bierrie. Peter is survived by his adoring wife of 29 years, Linda, whom he called the love of his life; and his beloved daughters, Elizabeth (Thomas) Davison and Catherine (Kevin) Liddy. He is also survived by five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, three stepchildren, and six step-grandchildren, by all of whom he was adored and admired. Peter was predeceased by his wife Ann and his son John.
onlyinbridgeport.com
Restaurant 29 Markle Court The Talk Of The Town (In More Ways Than One), “Always With Love”
For those of us who knew him, worked for him, admired him (a few of us left) how would the late Erwin “Tiny” Markle, Bridgeport’s legendary radio talk show host, critique a Downtown street named for him and now a restaurant doing the same in a round about way.
zip06.com
Thomas Warren Ogletree
The Rev. Dr. Thomas Warren Ogletree, the Frederick Marquand Professor Emeritus of Theological Ethics at the Yale Divinity School, and its former dean, passed away on Jan. 4 at Artis Senior Living in Branford. He was 89 years old. Dr. Ogletree served as dean of Yale Divinity School from 1990...
Word On The Street: The Gig Cycle Spins
Inside the Wishy Washy Laundry Wednesday morning, Sparks’ eyes were sparkling. Sparks — aka Kirk Bankasingh — was beginning another day hustling paying gigs. Someone had agreed to pay $10 to have two loads of laundry done for them inside the sometimes hectic laundromat at the West River crossroads of Norton Street, Derby Avenue and George Street.
wiltonbulletin.com
25+ things to do in Connecticut this weekend, Jan. 13 - 15
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Guests at The Academy of Martial Arts & Personal Development can learn skills from the “American Ninja Warrior” television show and "Star Wars" on Friday and Saturday. More information about Jedi Training here. Murder Mystery Weekend. Old...
Waterbury teacher receives prestigious national award
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A teacher in Waterbury received a prestigious national award on Thursday morning. The roar of the “Lion Pride” echoed through the gymnasium as fourth-grade teacher Elaine Hill was presented the Milken Educator Award, which is a national honor presented to about 40 teachers each year. Hill is the only recipient from […]
Women, queer-owned inclusive thrift shop brings stylish magic to New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An all-inclusive thrift shop is heading to downtown New Haven, promoting plus-size clothes and an alternative aesthetic with a safe space for all — and it’s run by witches. Witch Bitch Thrift, the women and queer-owned business, will open their storefront in New Haven on Friday. The highly-anticipated opening follows […]
capeandislands.org
Connecticut Audubon Society acquires Stratford Point, a haven for hundreds of birds
The Connecticut Audubon Society is celebrating its acquisition of the Stratford Point preserve. More than 300 different bird species have been recorded at the 28-acre coastal habitat, which sits on a peninsula in Stratford jutting into Long Island Sound and the mouth of the Housatonic River estuary. Birds spotted there include the snowy owl, white-tailed kite and purple martin, according to the conservation group.
zip06.com
Eleanor S. Cyphers
Eleanor S. Cyphers passed away after a brief illness with family holding her hand at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford, on Jan. 4. She was born Eleanor Jane Saffrey on Nov. 9, 1934, in Chester, to the late Ruth Merrill Saffery and Alfred Fargo Saffery (Hap). Eleanor had a strong...
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country
Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.
University of Hartford freshman finds his craft in clocks
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A University of Hartford freshman has carved out a niche for himself and, if he has it his way, the clock is ticking it's always ticking. Gage Robertson, a history major at UHart, has a side business restoring antique clocks. While he is only 18 years old, restoring antique clocks is a career that he said he might consider down the road.
zip06.com
Residents Report Racist Flyers
Fiona Saunders was headed out for her morning coffee on Jan. 9 when she spied a flyer at the end of her driveway weighed down in a sandwich bag. Inside the bag was a recruitment leaflet from the New England Nationalist Social Group, a group the Anti-Defamation League classifies as a neo-Nazi group with chapters primarily focused in New England.
Eagles have landed in record numbers in Southbury
SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Right after Christmas and all the way through Mid-March, there is usually high energy at FirstLight’s Shepaug Bald Eagle Observatory in Southbury and a lot of it comes from the groups that come to see the birds of prey in flight. This year the observatory...
Eyewitness News
Dispensaries are busy for the first week of recreational marijuana sales in CT
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Sales of adult-use marijuana started this week and Connecticut dispensaries say they’ve been busy. Seven dispensaries are now selling both medical weed and adult use, and many will soon be up and running. Eyewitness News visited Fine Fettle in Newington. Fine Fettle is what’s called...
New Britain Herald
Berlin exploring bringing now-legal cannabis businesses to town
BERLIN – Cannabis is now legal for adults to use in Connecticut and the town is exploring the possibility of welcoming “green” businesses to Berlin. Members of the Town Council and Plan & Zoning Commission will be getting together for an informational meeting in coming weeks, but a date has yet to be finalized.
Journal Inquirer
Rentschler developer buys 300 acres in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD — The Massachusetts developer planning a massive logistics center and tech park development at Rentschler Field has bought 300 acres there for $78.47 million, records show. East Hartford Mayor Michael Walsh expects National Development to build throughout this year and then gain occupancy permits for its first...
zip06.com
John Walter Greenman
John Walter Greenman, 86, of New York City and Guilford, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Dec. 30. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Storms Greenman; his daughter, Catherine Greenman D’Albert, his son-in-law, Richard D’Albert; and his son, Edward Greenman, all of New York City. He was the loving grandfather of Peter, Nate, Henry, and Josephine D’Albert. A brother, James Greenman, predeceased him.
Connecticut Pizzeria Closed For 'Foreseeable Future' After Fire
A Connecticut pizzeria has temporarily closed after an early morning fire broke out in the eatery's kitchen.The blaze broke out at Sapore Pizzeria, located in the new London County town of Old Lyme, at about 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, the business announced."We are quite shocked, and will be closed …
