WKRN
Defending yourself from crime
Truck driver involved in Tennessee train derailment charged
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (AP) — The driver of a semi-truck involved in a Tennessee train derailment that left two train workers injured has been charged. Collegedale Police arrested the driver and charged him with failure to yield, a registration violation and felony reckless endangerment, news outlets reported on Wednesday. The train hit the truck, which was […]
lakecountybanner.com
Green mountain license plate expired in state
Tennessee has a license plate that was issued in 2022 after a new design was launched. Local County Clerks are reminding residents the traditional license plate with a green mountain range in the background expired as of Tuesday, Jan. 3. Law enforcement agencies are also issuing warnings to residents that the license plate is expired and they will be on the lookout for the new plates.
fox17.com
Large, damaging tornadoes move through Alabama
WASHINGTON (TND) — A tornado outbreak happened across parts of the South on Thursday, especially in Alabama. In several cases, rare "Tornado Emergency" warnings were issued. Those are warnings with enhanced danger wording because the tornadoes are "textbook" on radar, but also because they have been spotted by one or more persons and they are seen causing damage.
fox17.com
'A reckless decision': TVA moves forward with another gas plant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Less than a month after issuing rolling blackouts during dangerously cold temperatures, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has decided to move forward with another gas plant. The federally owned utility company decided Tuesday to retire and demolish the Cumberland Fossil Plant and begin operating a...
WSMV
Auto insurance claims denied for dozens of Tennesseans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On average a Tennessean pays $1,200 for auto insurance each year. You buy it in the hopes they will help you when you get in a crash. But what happens when it doesn’t?. That’s what happened with a specific insurance company and a growing number...
wvlt.tv
John Deere ‘Right to Repair’ agreement making it easier on East TN farmers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Equipment manufacturer John Deere and the American Farm Bureau Federation have signed a memorandum giving farmers the right to repair issues with their farming equipment. That new agreement is clearing the way for easier work for East Tennessee farmers. Kevin Martin, agronomy manager at Knox Famers...
“Most Dangerous Road In Tennessee”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Drive Through At Night Or During Inclement Weather
Tennessee is home to many beautiful and winding roads that offer breathtaking views and exciting drives. However, some roads in the state can be quite dangerous due to a variety of factors such as steep drops, sharp curves, and poor road conditions. Here are the five most dangerous roads in Tennessee:
mymix1041.com
U.S. Postal Service to hold job fairs at every branch in Tennessee
From Local 3 News: The US Postal Service is holding a job fair Tuesday, January 24th from 10am to 1pm at all post offices in the state of Tennessee. USPS says they invest in their employees, by providing robust training, on-the-job support, competitive wages and benefits, and career advancement opportunities.
wilsonpost.com
Reelfoot Lake and its history of terrorism
The next time you go fishing or boating, contemplate this fact: Use of a lake was once the cause of a violent chapter in Tennessee history. It happened more than a century ago, on what was Tennessee’s only natural lake. During the New Madrid Earthquakes of 1811-1812, water overflowed the banks of the Mississippi River and inundated present-day Lake and Obion counties. Much of the water eventually receded, but a lot of it stayed, forming a body of water that became known as Reelfoot Lake.
fox17.com
Beacon Center of Tennessee exposes restricting healthcare laws in report
The Beacon Center of Tennessee released a new report on the quality and accessibility of healthcare across the state exposing laws that restrict facilities from operating. The nonpartisan organization highlights that certificate-of-need (CON) laws require a government permission slip for healthcare services to operate. This includes opening a new business or buying medical equipment.
Storm leaves damage through East Tennessee
Areas of East Tennessee are without power following storms moving through the region.
wnbjtv.com
Tennessee Sees Increase in Gas Prices and Predictions for Gas Costs in 2023
JACKSON, Tenn. - Nationally gas has gone up about eight cents per gallon, but here in Tennessee it’s more like eleven cents. Just a week and a half ago, gas in Jackson was about 2.55 per gallon, now you can expect to see prices about 3.10 per gallon. “There...
Underwater: $175,000 worth of damage done to Sumner County buildings
Cleanup efforts are underway in Sumner County after several government buildings were damaged by water.
Severe storms knock out power to thousands in the Tri-Cities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Thousands were without power Thursday evening after severe weather swept across the region, but most outages have been resolved. BrightRidge BrightRidge reported just more than 1,000 customers without power as of 11:00 p.m., down from more than 15,000 earlier. BrightRidge said it was working to repair “numerous spans of wire […]
Smokies parking passes go on sale in February, NPS says
Parking passes or tags for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park‘s “Park It Forward” program launching in March 2023 are going on sale in February - here's what to know.
WATE
Study: Tennessee car insurance rates to increase
Tennesseans may need to prepare to pay more for care insurance. A study, focused on quotes given to drivers, found that there could be a 12% increase this year. Tennesseans may need to prepare to pay more for care insurance. A study, focused on quotes given to drivers, found that there could be a 12% increase this year.
fox17.com
Middle Tennessee schools closed Friday ahead of potential winter weather
Some schools across the Midstate are closed Friday due to a winter weather threat. Keep up with Tennessee school closures as more roll into the newsroom here and below:. Get reports like this and all the news of the day in Middle Tennessee delivered to your inbox each morning with the FOX 17 News Daily Newsletter.
Snow at times Friday
Snow showers will start Friday morning and most of Middle TN and Southern KY will see them.
Two TN cities among 50 worst bedbug cities in the US, Orkin says
Cities stretching from the Midwest and into the Northeast recently landed toward the top of an annual list that doesn't exactly come with bragging rights.
