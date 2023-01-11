ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
WKRN

Defending yourself from crime

Senior couple injured after fire at Watertown home. Senior couple injured after fire at Watertown home. Suspect charged with murder in assassination of Japan’s …. Suspect charged with murder in assassination of Japan's Abe. 33 tornadoes reported nationwide. TN ranks #1 for children repeatedly moved to different …. A...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Truck driver involved in Tennessee train derailment charged

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (AP) — The driver of a semi-truck involved in a Tennessee train derailment that left two train workers injured has been charged. Collegedale Police arrested the driver and charged him with failure to yield, a registration violation and felony reckless endangerment, news outlets reported on Wednesday. The train hit the truck, which was […]
COLLEGEDALE, TN
lakecountybanner.com

Green mountain license plate expired in state

Tennessee has a license plate that was issued in 2022 after a new design was launched. Local County Clerks are reminding residents the traditional license plate with a green mountain range in the background expired as of Tuesday, Jan. 3. Law enforcement agencies are also issuing warnings to residents that the license plate is expired and they will be on the lookout for the new plates.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Large, damaging tornadoes move through Alabama

WASHINGTON (TND) — A tornado outbreak happened across parts of the South on Thursday, especially in Alabama. In several cases, rare "Tornado Emergency" warnings were issued. Those are warnings with enhanced danger wording because the tornadoes are "textbook" on radar, but also because they have been spotted by one or more persons and they are seen causing damage.
ALABAMA STATE
fox17.com

'A reckless decision': TVA moves forward with another gas plant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Less than a month after issuing rolling blackouts during dangerously cold temperatures, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has decided to move forward with another gas plant. The federally owned utility company decided Tuesday to retire and demolish the Cumberland Fossil Plant and begin operating a...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Auto insurance claims denied for dozens of Tennesseans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On average a Tennessean pays $1,200 for auto insurance each year. You buy it in the hopes they will help you when you get in a crash. But what happens when it doesn’t?. That’s what happened with a specific insurance company and a growing number...
TENNESSEE STATE
mymix1041.com

U.S. Postal Service to hold job fairs at every branch in Tennessee

From Local 3 News: The US Postal Service is holding a job fair Tuesday, January 24th from 10am to 1pm at all post offices in the state of Tennessee. USPS says they invest in their employees, by providing robust training, on-the-job support, competitive wages and benefits, and career advancement opportunities.
TENNESSEE STATE
wilsonpost.com

Reelfoot Lake and its history of terrorism

The next time you go fishing or boating, contemplate this fact: Use of a lake was once the cause of a violent chapter in Tennessee history. It happened more than a century ago, on what was Tennessee’s only natural lake. During the New Madrid Earthquakes of 1811-1812, water overflowed the banks of the Mississippi River and inundated present-day Lake and Obion counties. Much of the water eventually receded, but a lot of it stayed, forming a body of water that became known as Reelfoot Lake.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Beacon Center of Tennessee exposes restricting healthcare laws in report

The Beacon Center of Tennessee released a new report on the quality and accessibility of healthcare across the state exposing laws that restrict facilities from operating. The nonpartisan organization highlights that certificate-of-need (CON) laws require a government permission slip for healthcare services to operate. This includes opening a new business or buying medical equipment.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Severe storms knock out power to thousands in the Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Thousands were without power Thursday evening after severe weather swept across the region, but most outages have been resolved. BrightRidge BrightRidge reported just more than 1,000 customers without power as of 11:00 p.m., down from more than 15,000 earlier. BrightRidge said it was working to repair “numerous spans of wire […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Study: Tennessee car insurance rates to increase

Tennesseans may need to prepare to pay more for care insurance. A study, focused on quotes given to drivers, found that there could be a 12% increase this year. Tennesseans may need to prepare to pay more for care insurance. A study, focused on quotes given to drivers, found that there could be a 12% increase this year.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy