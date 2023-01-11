Read full article on original website
yourerie
You’ll wake up to snow Friday morning
ERIE, PA – A storm system will bring soaking rain through the evening then a change to wet snow by Friday Morning. The transition to wet snow will take place near or just after midnight near Erie. The snow could fall steadily for the morning commute. It will be a heavy wet slushy type of snow which will create slick roads. Areas of lake enhanced snow continue near I-90 for the Friday evening commute, too.
wnynewsnow.com
Light Lake Effect Snow Through Early Saturday
JAMESTOWN – Low pressure will continue to exit the region through Friday. Light lake effect snow will set up through the early half of the weekend with minor accumulations likely. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in place for Chautauqua, Southern Erie county in New York, and Erie County in...
yourerie
Skiers take to the slopes as conditions improve at Mt. Pleasant
Skiers and snowboarders rejoiced on Friday evening. After weeks of closures and “fake snow” skiers finally got some real snow out on the slopes. A perfect combination for business; it was cold, it was snowing, and it was a Friday. Over 300 people hit the slopes of Mount Pleasant of Edinboro to enjoy the wintertime activity.
yourerie
Wet weather Thursday, then snowy Friday
ERIE, PA – Low pressure will move near Erie bringing wet weather initially Thursday. Milder air will again surge north into our area, which will result in rain for much of the day. Some locally heavy rain is possible, too. As low pressure moves North, it will wrap around...
yourerie
Winter returns to the region late tonight and Friday
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Strong low pressure setting off rain today into this evening. As the low pressure passes, cooler air behind it will gradually change to rain to snow after midnight. Snow will be steady at times by daybreak Friday, mainly Erie, Chautauqua and Ashtabula counties. Winter conditions...
27 First News
Back to winter Friday: How much snow you can expect
(WKBN) — Another storm system located in a parade of storms across the country is moving through our region as we end the week. Temperatures have been sliding back into the 30s overnight, turning rain to snow. Snow showers will continue through the day. Temperatures will continue to fall Friday with readings dropping into the 20s through the afternoon. The colder temperatures will last into the weekend.
Massive structure fire breaks out on lower east side
Fire crews were called out to the 500 block E 13th and Ash St. around 10:30 p.m. Thursday evening for a massive structure fire involving a single-story house. According to the City of Erie Fire Department, there were four burn victims from the fire. Their injuries were not described as non-life threatening and have been […]
Four burn victims hospitalized after Thursday night house fire
Erie fire inspectors continue to investigate the cause of a fire that broke out on East 13th Street in Erie. Around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, City of Erie fire crews responded to a structure fire in the 500 block of East 13th Street. When crews arrived on the scene, there were flames shooting from the […]
yourerie
Be a Tourist: Events around town Jan. 13-15
Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!. Erie Gymnastics & Team Lightning Boosters welcomes over 1,800 Gymnasts to Erie on Martin Luther King weekend. The four-day event will feature over 40 Teams competing in this USA Gymnastics Sanctioned Event. More information on this event can be found here.
erienewsnow.com
4 New Dunkin' Locations Coming to Erie Area
Four Dunkin' locations are coming to the Erie area, the franchisee announced Thursday. DALRT Inc. will open a Harborcreek Township location at 4203 Buffalo Rd. near Parker Ave. this spring. Cement has been poured throughout the interior, the rough plumbing and electrical is complete, and framing work is set to...
wnynewsnow.com
Heating Lamp Blamed For Sparking Chautauqua County House Fire
RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – Unsafe use of a heating lamp is blamed for starting a residential fire in northern Chautauqua County. Just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning the Ripley Fire Department, along with several other area crews providing mutual aid, responded to a residential structure fire at 12 Loomis Street in Ripley.
chautauquatoday.com
Flames Damage House in Ripley Due to Unsafe Use of Heat Source
Four Chautauqua County fire departments responded to a blaze that damaged a house Tuesday morning in Ripley. The fire at 12 Loomis Street was first reported just before 8:30 AM, with Ripley firefighters receiving mutual aid from South Ripley, Sherman and Westfield. They also got assistance from Chautauqua County Emergency Services. The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team has determined that the fire was caused by unsafe use of a fuel oil heat source. There were no injuries reported, and the fire has been ruled accidental.
wmmr.com
Pennsylvania Has One of the Snowiest Cities in the U.S.
If you aren’t a fan of snow, then many areas of Pennsylvania are not the place for you. The Keystone State gets lots of snow each winter season, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Pennsylvania has one...
yourerie
Two-car crash in Crawford County leaves one dead
Updates on Erie’s four new Dunkin’ locations
yourerie
Erie County UPMC Hamot not raising employee wages until 2026
wnynewsnow.com
Minor Injury Reported Following Vehicle Crash With Ambulance
WEST ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – One person suffered a minor injury following a vehicle t-bone crash involving an ambulance just west of Jamestown. A Chautauqua County EMS Ambulance responding to a medical call was struck by a SUV in the intersection of Fairmount and Dunham Avenues around 3:30 p.m. Friday.
yourdailylocal.com
Meadville Man Killed in Friday Morning Crash
ROME TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A Meadville man was killed as a result of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Route 89 and Buells Corners Road Friday morning. According to Corry-based Pennsylvania State Police, John Graham, 33 of Meadville, was driving a 2012 Honda Accord west on Buells Corners Road at approximately 9:25 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. Graham failed to stop at a posted stop sign, police said, and his vehicle was struck by a 2017 Ford Expedition driven by Mark Masiker, 53 of Titusville, that was heading north on State Route 89.
erienewsnow.com
Albion Fire Department Responds to Closure
The Albion Fire Department is responding to the fact that it is closed and as of January 1st, 2023, the Cranesville Fire Department is responding to both fire and EMS calls for residents in Cranesville, Albion, Conneaut, and Elk Creek townships. The Emergency Services Commission, a commission representing the four areas, decided to use Cranesville as their provider after a report came out indicating that the Albion Fire Department is understaffed and undertrained.
