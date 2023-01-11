ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WSOC Charlotte

Kentucky, Calipari frustrated by season-long struggles

LEXINGTON, Ky. — (AP) — Kentucky All-American forward Oscar Tshiebwe is wondering whether the Wildcats' walk-ons should play at this point in a frustrating season, just to show some fire. For college basketball’s reigning player of the year to challenge his talented teammates speaks volumes of the crisis...
LEXINGTON, KY
Larry Brown Sports

Report: John Calipari, Kentucky AD don’t speak to each other

Kentucky is in the middle of yet another bad season, which has brought further scrutiny to John Calipari. Some new information about the Wildcats basketball program also reflects poorly upon the school’s athletic leadership. The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker answered fan questions about Kentucky in a mailbag column he published on Thursday. The column sought to... The post Report: John Calipari, Kentucky AD don’t speak to each other appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

COLUMN: Cut the Coachspeak — Kentucky is Atrocious

Add Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes to the list of skippers that aren't taking the visual downfall of Kentucky basketball without a few grains of salt.  After Barnes' Volunteers scuffled their way to a 77-68 victory over Vanderbilt at home on Tuesday night, the eighth-year coach down in Rocky ...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Jamarion Wilcox announcement coming Friday

While the Kentucky Wildcats’ performance vs. South Carolina dampened the mood of many in the BBN, some potentially good news is on the horizon with the football program. Jamarion Wilcox, arguably Kentucky’s top recruiting target in the 2023 class, is expected to announce his decision on Friday. The...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky held off Georgia for prized recruit Anthony Brown

The Kentucky Wildcats are trying to add the finishing pieces to their 2023 recruiting class before National Signing Day in February. One player already signed for the Cats next season is three-star wide receiver Anthony Brown. Brown committed to Kentucky early in the process after seeing what Kentucky did on...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Rob Dillingham ineligible for McDonald’s All-American Game

It looks like Kentucky Wildcats signee Rob Dillingham will not be playing in the McDonald’s All-American Game. The annual event, which spotlights the top incoming college basketball players in the nation, did not select Dillingham for the game. The reasoning: he apparently isn’t eligible. The selection committee declared...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Did you feel it?. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky. The USGS says it happened around 3:05 a.m., with the epicenter just east of Burgin. We’re told it was felt in Danville, Nicholasville, Lexington and Frankfort, which is about 30 miles away from the epicenter.
LEXINGTON, KY
