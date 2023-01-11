Kentucky is in the middle of yet another bad season, which has brought further scrutiny to John Calipari. Some new information about the Wildcats basketball program also reflects poorly upon the school’s athletic leadership. The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker answered fan questions about Kentucky in a mailbag column he published on Thursday. The column sought to... The post Report: John Calipari, Kentucky AD don’t speak to each other appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO