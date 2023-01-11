We’re running it back. I’m a big fan of the NBA scheduling where we basically have little two-game series. The Miami Heat took down the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, 108-102 and now we get to see it again, hopefully this time with Giannis Antetekoumpo in uniform. After the loss, the Bucks are 27-15, but still hold the third spot in the eastern conference just a half game behind the Nets. Miami kept pace with Indiana for the seventh seed at 23-20.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO