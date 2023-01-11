ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Bucks vs. Heat prediction and odds for Saturday, January 14th

We’re running it back. I’m a big fan of the NBA scheduling where we basically have little two-game series. The Miami Heat took down the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, 108-102 and now we get to see it again, hopefully this time with Giannis Antetekoumpo in uniform. After the loss, the Bucks are 27-15, but still hold the third spot in the eastern conference just a half game behind the Nets. Miami kept pace with Indiana for the seventh seed at 23-20.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Miguel Rojas trade right for 2023 Miami Marlins on one condition

Dealing Miguel Rojas might make sense in the long term, but there’s only one way it makes sense for the Miami Marlins in 2023. Wednesday evening, the Miami Marlins moved on from their longest tenured player, dealing team captain and starting shortstop Miguel Rojas to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for infield prospect Jacob Amaya.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
597K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy