WISH-TV
Shelby County man arrested in shooting involving ‘Bob & Tom’ personality
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Shelby County man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and a gun violation in connection to a December shooting involving a well-known radio personality, according to police and court information. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office served Paul Berkemeier, of Fountaintown, with an arrest...
Police arrest 3 adults, 1 juvenile in Carmel liquor store robbery
CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police said they’ve arrested four people from Indianapolis in connection with a theft at a liquor store from November. On Nov. 2, 2022, the Carmel Police Department responded to Payless Liquors, 14580 River Rd., around 1 p.m. after several people entered the store and took multiple bottles of liquor. Police released […]
Indy records third homicide within 13 hours Friday morning
An adult man died following a shooting in the 2200 block of Windsong Drive around 1 a.m., according to police. This is near 21st Street and Mitthoeffer Road.
WIBC.com
IMPD: One Drive-by Shooting and Another That Killed A Man
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating multiple overnight shootings that killed one man and injured two other people. Thursday night around 9:00 p.m., IMPD also responded to a shooting in a southeast side residential area. The shooting took place on Dublin street, which is next to Five Points and E. Thompson Roads.
WANE-TV
Man arrested in Carmel for stabbing of Fort Wayne woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police have made an arrest a week after asking for information about a stabbing that left a woman fighting for her life. The stabbing took place last Saturday morning at the Preston Pointe apartment complex located off Illinois Road in southwest Fort Wayne. Just...
Current Publishing
WISH-TV
2 shot at Avon apartment complex
At about 1:30 p.m., police were called to the Mosaic Apartments on Tartan Lane after someone reported a possible burglary.
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville woman charged in attack on two people
A Shelbyville woman was arrested for an attack on two people Wednesday. Few details have been released as Shelbyville Police continue with their investigation. According to a release from Shelbyville Police, Chelesea Nicholson, 29, of Shelbyville, was in the 200 block of West South Street. Nicholson came into contact with two individuals who were in front of their residence. Nicholson battered both subjects which required them to be transported to a hospital in Indianapolis.
Family, friends remember youth coach killed in alleged road rage shooting
Richard Donnell Hamilton was killed by an alleged road rage shooter Wednesday evening while exiting I-65 at County Line Road.
Series of shootings early Saturday that left two people dead and 2 injured.
IMPD is investigating a fatal shooting at an eastside motel and two other shootings in Indy early Saturday.
wrtv.com
Indianapolis man killed in alleged road rage shooting on I-65 near County Line Road
INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway after one person was killed in an alleged road rage shooting near I-65 in Greenwood. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on County Line Road. Indiana State Police say law enforcement officers found a man with gunshot wounds inside a white work van.
Man shoots at police, leads multi-county pursuit Wednesday morning
A man was taken into custody early Wednesday morning on Interstate 465 on Indianapolis' north side after leading police on a chase through multiple central Indiana counties.
Indy police search for missing man
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 34-year-old man who was last seen on Tuesday. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Sean Harp was last seen in the 1300 block of N. Bolton Avenue. Harp is described as being 5’9″ and 219 lbs with blond hair and blue […]
cbs4indy.com
Semi driver arrested in Hendricks County after more than 20 pounds of cocaine found during traffic stop
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Texas man was arrested in Hendricks County Thursday after Indiana State Police seized 22 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop. ISP said the driver, Jorge Bucio, 37, of Weatherford, was pulled over around 3:50 p.m. on Interstate 70 (59 mile marker) for a motor carrier inspection.
Columbus police make arrest after stolen rifle found during traffic stop
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Jennings County man was arrested in Columbus after police found he was a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Columbus officers pulled over the man, Jesse Taylor, 37, of Scipio, near 2nd and California streets just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police said they saw an “AR-15 style rifle” in the […]
Man dies after being struck by van in Kokomo
Police said he was struck on Jan. 6 by a 62-year-old Kokomo man driving a Dodge Caravan.
