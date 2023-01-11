Read full article on original website
Mega Millions lottery just made someone $1.35 billion richer
Someone's life just changed — in about a billion different ways. A Maine resident purchased the winning ticket ahead of Friday $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing — the second-largest in the game's history, lottery officials said. The lotto winner matched all six numbers in the game, which...
Luckiest Mega Millions winning numbers: These numbers are drawn most often in Mega Millions
Forget about family birthdays and anniversary dates. If you want to try a different strategy for winning the massive $1.1 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot that’s up for grabs Tuesday night, you may want to take a look at the most popular numbers that get drawn in this multi-state lottery game.
There is a winner of the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot
A lucky ticket holder matched all six numbers Friday — snapping up an estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize. The winning numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14. The front page of the Mega Millions website states there has been a winner of the jackpot in Maine, who overcame steep odds that led to three months of drawings without a winner. The site also says the next grand prize will be for $20 million and the cash option will be $10.7 million, indicating there was a winner of the estimated $1.35 billion prize. Mega Millions...
The $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot hasn't been claimed, but ticket holders are still winning millions
Even if you don't take home the Mega Millions $1.35 billion jackpot Friday, you still could win millions in prizes. With the last draw on Tuesday, 16 ticket holders across the U.S. won between $1 million and $3 million in prize money. The winners matched the numbers on five of...
Did anyone win the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot? Winning numbers, where lucky ticket was sold.
The Mega Millions jackpot hit an estimated $1.35 billion for the Jan. 13 drawing – the lottery game's second largest. A ticket in Maine won it all.
Woman Won $43 Million Jackpot and Was Offered a Steak Dinner by the Casino Instead of Her Winnings
Which would you prefer: a steak supper or $43 million? Unfortunately, even after winning the jackpot on a slot machine, one woman didn't have many options. At the Resorts World Casino in Jamaica, Queens, Katrina Bookman was playing the slots when she won what would have been the highest slot machine prize in US history: $42,949,672.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold locally
The Pennsylvania Lottery says that a ticket sold in Washington County matched all five of the white balls drawn in Tuesday evening’s drawing but didn’t get the yellow Mega Ball, to win $1 million.
Man buys last two scratch-off lottery tickets in store's roll, wins $4 million
A Michigan man who noticed only two Diamond 7s scratch-off lottery tickets were left at his local store decided to buy both of them and won the $4 million top prize.
How a Retired Couple Outsmarted the Lotto System to Win Millions
Based on Jason Fagone’s 2018 HuffPost article, the comedy/drama “Jerry and Marge Go Large” showed how the generous Evart, Michigan couple made things better for their neighbors. The Selbees found a mathematical loophole in a lottery game called “Winfall” that they exploited and shared. According to “The Cinemaholic,” they spent as much as $720,000 on lottery tickets for one drawing and ultimately made $26 million before they were done. Lottery officials then stepped in to investigate and discovered that other people had found the same loophole.
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $201 Million Jackpot?
Monday's Powerball jackpot was worth an estimated $201 million.
Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, January 10, 2023
The Mega Millions winning numbers are in for the Tuesday, Jan. 10 drawing with a jackpot that reached an estimated $1.1 billion and a cash value of $568.7 million. If someone wins the jackpot, it would be the third largest ever won, according to the Mega Millions website. ...
Local player matches 4 of 5 numbers for nice Powerball prize
No one won the $215 million Powerball Jackpot, but someone in the area is doing pretty well for themselves after winning a smaller prize. The Pennsylvania Lottery says a ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Butler County.
Even with a nearly $1 billion jackpot, Mega Millions isn't worth playing
No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, so the prize is now nearly $1 billion. The jackpot for Friday’s drawing will be $940 million, a sharp increase from the $785 million jackpot offered on Tuesday. While $940 million is life-changing money and may tempt you to play...
Here Are the Winning Numbers for Friday's $685 Million Mega Millions Jackpot
The winning numbers for Friday's $685 million Mega Millions jackpot have been drawn. The numbers for the drawing are 3, 1, 6, 44 and 51 with a Megaball of 7. The $685 million jackpot is for the winner who chooses an annuity, paid over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for the cash option, which is valued at an estimated $347.8 million.
A Cape woman claims $10 million in scratch ticket winnings
Helen Cicoria plans to spend her winnings on home improvements and travel. A Buzzards Bay woman recently claimed her winnings from a $10 million lottery ticket sold at a West Wareham gas station. Helen Cicoria bought the winning ticket at a Speedy Mart and claimed her prize on Wednesday, opting...
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Wednesday’s $215 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot continues to rise after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Wednesday’s winning lottery numbers:
Mega Millions: Here Are the Nine Ways Players Can Win Prizes in the Game
Residents in most of the United States are eligible to potentially get a huge payday ahead of the new year, as the Mega Millions jackpot has soared to more than a half-billion dollars. The next drawing of the game will take place on Tuesday, and if anyone can match all...
Mega Millions lottery: Did you win Tuesday’s $1.1B Mega Millions drawing? Winning numbers, live results (1/10/23)
The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s gigantic lottery drawing has climbed to $1.1 billion, with a cash option valued at $576.8 million. If someone wins it will be the 5th largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history and the third biggest Mega Millions prize. The winning numbers were: 7, 13,...
Local lotto player hits it big playing game online
It’s not just lottery drawings and scratch-offs that help people win a big chunk of change? The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced that someone playing online won a prize of over $272,000 recently.
Hear from store owner who sold winning Mega Millions ticket
Fred Cotreau, owner of the Hometown Gas and Grill in Lebanon, Maine, recounts to CNN Newsource correspondent Isabel Rosales the moment he learned his store had sold the Mega Millions winning ticket.
