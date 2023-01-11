Read full article on original website
USC football loses another recruit: Aaron Butler, nation's No. 6 athlete, decommits from Trojans
Less than a week after Jett White, the nation's No. 4 cornerback in the class of 2025, decommitted from USC, Lincoln Riley and the Trojans lost another prized recruit. Class of 2024 recruit Aaron Butler, the nation's No. 6 athlete, announced his decommitment from USC on Wednesday. As a junior the ...
Paul Finebaum Names His Pick For Country's 'Next Georgia'
Georgia sits atop the college football hierarchy after capturing its second straight national title. The Bulldogs became the first team since Alabama in 2012 to repeat as champions when steamrolling TCU on Monday night. However, Kirby Smart's team faced one significant challenge on their road to a ...
Former 4-star USC receiver announces huge transfer move
USC Trojans wide receiver CJ Williams found a new home on Thursday. Williams, a former top recruit in the Class of 2022, announced that he will transfer to the Wisconsin Badgers. Williams tweeted his revealed team of choice on Twitter. The transfer gives Wisconsin an extremely talented player and the highest-rated receiver the program has Read more... The post Former 4-star USC receiver announces huge transfer move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: QB Jaden Rashada had $13 million NIL deal from Florida fall apart
If the Jaden Rashada situation isn’t proof of how much college football has become like the pros, then nothing is. Rashada, a 5-star quarterback prospect according to 247 Sports, made headlines on Wednesday when it was reported that he wanted Florida to release him from his National Letter of Intent. Rashada committed to Miami over... The post Report: QB Jaden Rashada had $13 million NIL deal from Florida fall apart appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position
The Alabama Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of a defensive coordinator, and they are already being linked to some big names who might fill the position. Reports Friday indicated that Pete Golding, who has spent the last four years as the Crimson Tide defensive coordinator, was leaving to take the same position at Ole... The post Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Instant analysis: WVU fires Harrison because something had to change
It is impossible right now to look at West Virginia basketball and think that things are OK. It is just as difficult to ignore that Thursday's move to fire assistant coach Larry Harrison aims to make things better.
Mitch Barnhart clears the air on John Calipari, Kentucky basketball
An explosive new report from The Athletic's Kyle Tucker this week painted UK Athletics as a model of dysfunction behind the scenes, claiming, among other things, that head coach John Calipari had raised $30 million in private funds for a new basketball practice facility only to have it blocked by Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart.
Top Texas A&M Transfer Announces New Destination
A top Texas A&M defensive lineman has found a new home. Anthony Lucas, who was one of the top defensive players in the portal, announced his commitment to USC on Wednesday afternoon. It comes a little over a week after he entered the portal. Lucas played in seven games as a true freshman ...
Everyone Mentioned The Same Name For Alabama Defensive Coordinator Opening
With Pete Golding leaving Alabama to become the new defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, the Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of some who will step in and take the role. For Alabama fans and people who know college football, there's one perfect candidate for the job: Former Tennessee head coach ...
Huskies Make Scholarship Offer to Extra-Tall Texas Cornerback
Selman Bridges stands 6-foot-4 as he roams the secondary.
Tennessee Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and spent his freshman season as a reserve option for the Volunteers. When then-Heisman contending quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
Breaking: Elite Quarterback Recruit Requests Release From NLI
One of the top quarterback recruits in the 2023 cycle will not be honoring his commitment. Jaden Rashada, one of the top quarterbacks in his class, committed to and signed his letter of intent to play for the Florida Gators. However, Rashada has had a change of heart. He has requested ...
Reviewing the 2023 recruiting class: What did Iowa do at quarterback?
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes' staff inked another solid class last month as the Hawkeyes signed their first wave of signees in the early signing period as part of the 2023 cycle. HawkeyeInsider.com will go position by position to break down Iowa's 2023 class and what this group could provide for the future.
Huggins: NCAA "doesn't know what the hell they're doing"
On Wednesday afternoon, shortly before tipoff against Baylor, West Virginia University learned that guard Jose Perez's appeal for immediate eligibility was denied. Again. The former Manhattan star applied for immediate eligibility with the Mountaineers after his head coach was fired just days before the start of a new season, and he left for a new home. The NCAA rejected that request, but WVU and Perez appealed to a separate committee. Much to the chagrin of everyone involved, the decision took quite some time before finally coming down - again a 'no' - on Wednesday, forcing Perez to redshirt this season. Bob Huggins shared his thoughts on the matter after the game, and didn't hold back.
Kevin Durant adds to TCU’s ugly week by dancing on Horned Frogs’ grave after collapse vs Texas
The week just got uglier for TCU Horned Frogs fans. Just days after TCU football got absolutely embarrassed by Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, TCU basketball added to the school’s woes when it suffered a collapse in a 79-75 loss in Austin against the Texas Longhorns. Of course, Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant was not going to let that win go by without celebrating his alma mater’s big win on Twitter.
Georgia football: Jacob Hood enters transfer portal
A fifth player from Georgia has entered the transfer portal, this time coming from the offensive line as freshman Jacob Hood departs after one season in Athens. The 6-foot-8, 350-pound lineman did not see any snaps during Georgia's 2022 National Championship season. He enrolled early at Georgia but had ankle surgery prior to the start of spring.
Recently offered WR and Alabama commit Perry Thompson to visit Auburn
Auburn’s previous staff never offered four-star wide receiver and Foley native Perry Thompson. New wide receivers coach Marcus Davis fixed that mistake on Wednesday and Thompson is now expected to visit the Plains this weekend, according to a report by Christian Clemente of Auburn Undercover. The Tigers will have...
Former 5-star prospect, Texas A&M defensive lineman Anthony Lucas commits to USC football
USC football has finally landed its impact defensive lineman. The Trojans landed a massive, massive commitment from former five-star defensive lineman and Texas A&M edge rusher transfer Anthony Lucas on Wednesday. Lucas, an Arizona native, committed to the Trojans off a visit over the weekend. USC also announced that Lucas has officially signed with the program.
UPDATES: Georgia Undergoing Major Roster Overhaul
The University of Georgia is fresh off their second consecutive national title, becoming the first program in CFP history to repeat as champions. Now, as they prepare for their celebration parade, there are ample impending roster movements. NFL Draft declarations are being made, the NCAA ...
NCAA makes massive transfer portal rule changes
It’s clear to anyone who watches college football that the transfer portal has become an absolutely massive part of the game in recent years as more players are choosing to change schools than ever before in the sport’s history. And the NCAA has just made some rule changes to help cut down on the number Read more... The post NCAA makes massive transfer portal rule changes appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
