The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names His Pick For Country's 'Next Georgia'

Georgia sits atop the college football hierarchy after capturing its second straight national title. The Bulldogs became the first team since Alabama in 2012 to repeat as champions when steamrolling TCU on Monday night. However, Kirby Smart's team faced one significant challenge on their road to a ...
The Comeback

Former 4-star USC receiver announces huge transfer move

USC Trojans wide receiver CJ Williams found a new home on Thursday. Williams, a former top recruit in the Class of 2022, announced that he will transfer to the Wisconsin Badgers. Williams tweeted his revealed team of choice on Twitter. The transfer gives Wisconsin an extremely talented player and the highest-rated receiver the program has Read more... The post Former 4-star USC receiver announces huge transfer move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: QB Jaden Rashada had $13 million NIL deal from Florida fall apart

If the Jaden Rashada situation isn’t proof of how much college football has become like the pros, then nothing is. Rashada, a 5-star quarterback prospect according to 247 Sports, made headlines on Wednesday when it was reported that he wanted Florida to release him from his National Letter of Intent. Rashada committed to Miami over... The post Report: QB Jaden Rashada had $13 million NIL deal from Florida fall apart appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position

The Alabama Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of a defensive coordinator, and they are already being linked to some big names who might fill the position. Reports Friday indicated that Pete Golding, who has spent the last four years as the Crimson Tide defensive coordinator, was leaving to take the same position at Ole... The post Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Top Texas A&M Transfer Announces New Destination

A top Texas A&M defensive lineman has found a new home.  Anthony Lucas, who was one of the top defensive players in the portal, announced his commitment to USC on Wednesday afternoon. It comes a little over a week after he entered the portal. Lucas played in seven games as a true freshman ...
The Spun

Tennessee Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and spent his freshman season as a reserve option for the Volunteers. When then-Heisman contending quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
247Sports

Huggins: NCAA "doesn't know what the hell they're doing"

On Wednesday afternoon, shortly before tipoff against Baylor, West Virginia University learned that guard Jose Perez's appeal for immediate eligibility was denied. Again. The former Manhattan star applied for immediate eligibility with the Mountaineers after his head coach was fired just days before the start of a new season, and he left for a new home. The NCAA rejected that request, but WVU and Perez appealed to a separate committee. Much to the chagrin of everyone involved, the decision took quite some time before finally coming down - again a 'no' - on Wednesday, forcing Perez to redshirt this season. Bob Huggins shared his thoughts on the matter after the game, and didn't hold back.
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant adds to TCU’s ugly week by dancing on Horned Frogs’ grave after collapse vs Texas

The week just got uglier for TCU Horned Frogs fans. Just days after TCU football got absolutely embarrassed by Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, TCU basketball added to the school’s woes when it suffered a collapse in a 79-75 loss in Austin against the Texas Longhorns. Of course, Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant was not going to let that win go by without celebrating his alma mater’s big win on Twitter.
247Sports

Georgia football: Jacob Hood enters transfer portal

A fifth player from Georgia has entered the transfer portal, this time coming from the offensive line as freshman Jacob Hood departs after one season in Athens. The 6-foot-8, 350-pound lineman did not see any snaps during Georgia's 2022 National Championship season. He enrolled early at Georgia but had ankle surgery prior to the start of spring.
DawgsDaily

UPDATES: Georgia Undergoing Major Roster Overhaul

The University of Georgia is fresh off their second consecutive national title, becoming the first program in CFP history to repeat as champions. Now, as they prepare for their celebration parade, there are ample impending roster movements.  NFL Draft declarations are being made, the NCAA ...
The Comeback

NCAA makes massive transfer portal rule changes

It’s clear to anyone who watches college football that the transfer portal has become an absolutely massive part of the game in recent years as more players are choosing to change schools than ever before in the sport’s history. And the NCAA has just made some rule changes to help cut down on the number Read more... The post NCAA makes massive transfer portal rule changes appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
