Mayor Venezia, At-Large Councilmembers Sworn into Office Following Re-election

Last Friday, following unopposed victories in the 2022 election, Bloomfield mayor Michael Venezia and at-large council members Dr. Wartyna Davis, Rich Rockwell and Ted Gamble were sworn into office for fresh three-year terms at a star-studded ceremony.

Town hall was filled with local, state and federal dignitaries, including LeRoy Jones Jr., chairman of the New Jersey State and Essex County Democratic Committees; Assemblyman Ralph Caputo (D-28th district); Essex County Commissioner Brendan Gill; and Carlos Pomares, Vice President, Essex County Commissioners. Additionally, U.S. Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill recorded a video message from Washington, D.C.sharing her best wishes to all four incumbents.

After taking the oath of office once again, the mayor and each re-elected council members took the opportunity to reminisce on their proudest moments at the helm of Bloomfield’s government, and express their vision for the future.

“Bloomfield always has been, and always will be a welcoming place,” said Venezia in his prepared remarks. “Whether you’re a lifelong resident like myself, or a new resident from Brooklyn, Alabama or New Orleans; or a new immigrant from Costa Rica or Albania, this community will always welcome people with open arms, irrespective of gender, religion or family structure.”

The speech from Mayor Venezia served as a “State of the Township” address, highlighting achievements and successes over the past several years. Highlights included the opening of Lion Gate Park – which Mayor Venezia noted was originally slated to be 175 townhomes in the middle of a flood plain – the nearly-complete stormwater study, the outpouring of compassion and community support amid racial tensions following the 2020 murder of George Floyd, and Bloomfield’s efforts to support residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the difficult moments and tragedies were not ignored.Mayor Venezia specifically acknowledged the cataclysmic flooding Bloomfield endured during Hurricane Ida in September 2021, in which the Township received more than 10 inches of rain in a span of a few hours.

“Sadly, these storms are becoming all too frequent, but Bloomfield is not going to sit by idly and let our residents suffer,” said Venezia. “I can’t stand here tonight and promise [improvements from the stormwater study] will be the end of flooding throughout the Township, but all our efforts will be to work day-in and day-out to help reduce the magnitude of storm damage and other natural disasters.”

Mayor Venezia also acknowledged the hardships faced by residents who lost loved ones or were otherwise severely impacted by COVID-19, noting that a monument dedicated in memory of Bloomfield residents who lost their lives to COVID-19 will be unveiled later this year.

While each speech varied in content and length, the overarching message of optimism was apparent throughout the ceremony, as was the gratitude for the residents of Bloomfield and their involvement in keeping the town moving forward.

“One of the best things about Bloomfield is the community volunteer effort, and all the people who serve on Boards and Commissions,” said Rockwell, who serves as a council liaison for the Historic Preservation Commission, Morris Canal Greenway Committee and Planning Board alongside Bloomfield residents. “I’m committed to and looking forward to continuing progress for another three years.”

“While serving these last six years, Bloomfield really has not just become the place we live, it’s truly become our home, and we’ve made so many new friends along the way,” said Gamble. “We’ve made so many wonderful connections with people in the community that if I wasn’t doing this, I couldn’t imagine my life without those people.”

“The past three years have…taught me something about the need [for] and importance of truly recommitting ourselves to our future as a town,” said Davis. “Making sure we focus on quality-of-life issues, and that we are holding that promise, the oath that we take, that we hold that in our hearts and in our efforts. So, I commit and recommit to the town to give you my best in this term, and that I will always act for what is in the best interests of our residents.”



