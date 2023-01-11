ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

What's the point of the Golden Globes anymore? The awards show should never have returned

By Kelly Lawler, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The Golden Globes came back last night. We were better off without them.

Yes, I'm talking about that awards show that's like the Oscars, only drunker, cruder and crasser. The Globes are like your least favorite uncle at a family Thanksgiving – everyone has to tolerate the show as a part of the Hollywood adulation machine, but they're also a bit embarrassed by it.

I wouldn't fault you for not even knowing that the awkward third wheel of awards season aired Tuesday night on NBC. That's because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which bestows the awards, was embroiled in scandals over the past few years over the lack of diversity in its membership and bribery and corruption allegations . Hollywood turned swiftly on the organization and its famously alcohol-fueled awards show as Tom Cruise returned his three trophies and studios and publicists threatened a boycott of the group. The 2022 pandemic-era Globes unfolded without an audience, a network home or nominees in attendance.

Reversal: Golden Globes diversity wins: Ryan Murphy honors LGBTQ stars; Ke Huy Quan, more earn prizes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3okOIe_0kAnXOvd00
Host Jerrod Carmichael speaks onstage at the 80th Golden Globes. Handout, NBC via Getty Images

But all's well that keeps the money flowing in Hollywood, apparently. After the HFPA added 21 Black, Latino, Asian and Middle Eastern/North African members last fall and promised other reforms, the Globes escaped from their time out. (NBC extricated itself from a deal that cost it $60 million a year for a one-year commitment at a sharply reduced price.) So on a rainy Tuesday in Los Angeles (a weekday chosen because of an extended NFL season), Hollywood put on the glitz and glam and turned out for the red carpet.

More: Jerrod Carmichael skewers HFPA in Golden Globes opening monologue: 'I'm here 'cause I'm Black'

But there wasn't much in the 2023 Golden Globes that really justified its return. At a time when ratings for awards shows are crumbling, when the TV and film industries are going through major upheaval and when diversity and inclusion efforts in Hollywood are nowhere near accomplishing their goals, the Globes no longer feel as if they have a place. The show is a relic, as cheaply gilded as the gaudy statues the HFPA hands out.

Tuesday's broadcast was an awkward affair, hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael , a huge talent who was completely out of place on the stage of the Beverly Hilton Hotel (which at one point he somewhat tastelessly referred to as the building that "killed Whitney Houston."). Carmichael's opening monologue addressed the racial controversies the HFPA faced ("I'll tell you why I'm here, I'm here 'cause I'm Black") but ignored the rest.

Winners: 'The Fabelmans,' Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh: The complete 2023 Golden Globes winners list

He popped up too frequently all night, making barbs at the expense of Cruise and "The Little Mermaid" a bit too casually. It felt as if, at any moment, the buzz of audience conversations and clinking of glasses would drown out his attempts at jokes. The speeches were way too long at the start and droned on longer from there, pushing an already interminable event well over the three-hour mark. If Carmichael's jokes landed only sporadically, the presenters' barely touched the ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AKQqZ_0kAnXOvd00
Steven Spielberg accepts the Best Motion Picture – Drama award for "The Fabelmans". Rich Polk, NBC via Getty Images

And sure, there were more winners of color than in the past few years, a few good speeches and standing ovations and lifetime achievement awards handed to Ryan Murphy and Eddie Murphy . Yet it all felt more fake and more hollow than the already curated, gilded production of other awards shows. It's just hard to believe that the actors and producers and directors from Colin Farrell to Michelle Yeoh to Steven Spielberg – who were oohing, ahhing and weeping over winning a Globe – were really that emotional being honored by a group they shunned a year ago.

When HFPA president Helen Hoehne came onstage late in the show to boast about the organization's changes, the response from the crowd was muted. And it should have been. The HFPA remains a small, mostly white, inscrutable, scandal-prone organization that wields an outsized amount of power in Hollywood. A few new members doesn't change that.

Perhaps the loudest statements were made by those who didn't say anything . Many major winners, including Cate Blanchett, Zendaya and Amanda Seyfried, didn't even show up. When HBO's "House of the Dragon" won for best drama television series, only three members of the cast and crew were at the ceremony to walk onstage for one of the biggest awards of the night.

Top moments: The 6 biggest Golden Globe moments, from Jennifer Coolidge to Jerrod Carmichael's Tom Cruise jab

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gj0Bd_0kAnXOvd00
Michelle Yeoh accepts the Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once". NBC via Getty Images

At the end of her long, winding speech, which was in many ways a repeat of her speech at the more-prestigious Emmy Awards in September, "White Lotus" star Jennifer Coolidge said "this is fun!" But fun for the people in the room isn't enough. Three good jokes in a 3½-hour broadcast isn't enough.

Many times over the past two decades, awards shows proved must-see TV, when the producers and hosts and presenters crafted something nearly as entertaining as the movies and TV shows that were being called the best of the year. "Titanic" and "Lord of the Rings: Return of the King" won best picture at the Oscars. Neil Patrick Harris danced and sang at the Tonys. Jennifer Lopez wore that dress to the Grammys. Even at earlier Globes ceremonies, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler spat out jokes that cut like a knife whether you were in the room or watching from home.

Those days are over. Maybe it's time to rethink the awards show as an event altogether. The Globes would be a good place to start.

Contributing: Marco della Cava

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What's the point of the Golden Globes anymore? The awards show should never have returned

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Forget Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith could be the perfect former DC star to lead the MCU multiverse next

With Black Adam ironically failing to both bring Henry Cavill back as Superman and launch the big-screen career of the titular antihero himself, there’s been a lot of speculation that Dwayne Johnson could move over to the MCU ⏤ especially since The Rock named the Avenger he’d most like to play nearly a decade ago. But, you know what, maybe there’s another former DC star who would actually grab even more headlines if they ever joined the Marvel multiverse. We’re talking, of course, about the Academy’s least favorite celeb, Will Smith.
Variety

‘This History Is Being Erased’: Tyler Perry and Chinonye Chukwu on ‘Till’ and Why Black Directors Keep Telling Stories From the Past

While Chinonye Chukwu was filming “Till” — which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice following the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till — she spotted someone she didn’t recognize visiting with the film’s producer and star Whoopi Goldberg on the Atlanta set. “I see this tall man. I was like, ‘Who is this?’” Chukwu recalls. The mysterious visitor was Tyler Perry. “I came in to support,” Perry explains as the two filmmakers sit down. “I just wanted to let you and Whoopi and everybody else know that anything I could do, I was there 100%. Atlanta’s a little...
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
rolling out

Why Martin Lawrence says Chris Rock did not deserve to get slapped

Will Smith’s name has begun to surface again because of his latest film Emancipation, leading people to bring up the Oscars slap with Chris Rock all over again. Martin Lawrence, a friend of both Smith and Rock, weighed in on the incident involving the two actors in a recent interview with “The Art of Dialogue.”
HollywoodLife

Jamie Lee Curtis Rocks Black Strapless Jumpsuit With Lace Cape At 2023 Golden Globes

Jamie Lee Curtis had all eyes on her at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, when she walked the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, wearing a black strapless jumpsuit with a lace cape that covered her shoulders and dangled down her backside. The 64-year-old Halloween star was on hand to present an award later in the evening, so she made sure she looked like a million bucks, and she definitely succeeded. Jamie accessorized her look with silver jewelry and her signature grey pixie cut.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

‘Poor Tom’: Kate Winslet Feels Bad for Tom Cruise After Breaking His Underwater Record

Tom Cruise had one of the most thrilling box office rides of his impressive career in 2022, but Oscar winner Kate Winslet is ending the year saying, “Poor Tom.” The “Avatar: The Way of Water” star has been doing the press rounds for the James Cameron film, and her underwater training is the go-to topic. As part of her prep work, she trained to hold her breath underwater for over seven minutes, beating a record previously held by Cruise. “Poor Tom,” Winslet told USA Today. “I mean, I don’t know Tom at all – I’ve never met him in my life –...
HollywoodLife

Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’

Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 93, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
HollywoodLife

Kaia Gerber Kisses Austin Butler To Celebrate His Golden Globes Win After The Show: Watch

Austin Butler won big at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, and afterward, his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, was by his side to congratulate him. Although Kaia did not attend the event with Austin, she met up with him outside the ceremony following the show. The two could be seen sharing a passionate kiss in the Beverly Hills Hotel, with Kaia proudly wrapping her arms around Austin’s neck and hugging him.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
ETOnline.com

Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes New Baby With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are proud parents to a newborn baby!. Legend confirmed the news Friday evening at a private concert, sharing that he and Teigen welcomed their baby earlier in the day, according to People, who were the first to report. Teigen first broke the news that she...
HipHopDX.com

Ray J Goes Off On Tyrese For Telling Eddie Murphy To “Move On” After Will Smith Joke

Ray J has taken aim at Tyrese Gibson for calling out Eddie Murphy, who made a joke referencing the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap at this year’s Golden Globes. On Thursday (January 12), the “One Wish” singer issued a response in the comment section of TheJasmineBrand’s repost of Tyrese defending Smith. Tyrese had posted a picture of himself and Will embracing and called for everyone to move on from the incident.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

749K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy