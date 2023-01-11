ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, TX

Humphries Family Scholarship Fund established

By Local Report
Meridian Tribune
Meridian Tribune
 3 days ago
Clifton High School alum donates $350,000 to Clifton Education Foundation

Local Report Wed, 01/11/2023 - 05:54 Image
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m7oXG_0kAnXN2u00 Courtesy Photo by CISD Mary Woodward appears in the 1948 The Old Mill.
Body

The Clifton Education Foundation received a surprise gift for Christmas this past year.

Mary Woodward Humphries Hawkins –an alum of the Clifton High School Class of 1948– has generously donated $350,000 to the foundation to establish the Humphries Family Scholarship Fund.

The fund will benefit graduating seniors from Clifton High school each year.

Scholarships will be available to seniors attending either four-year universities or two-year colleges and technical schools, based on need and student goals.

Mary Woodward Humphries Hawkins was 10 years old when she moved to Clifton with her family. They joined the Baptist Church, and she attended public school in Clifton.

She met Leon Humphries when she was 13 years old while attending a party given by her older sister Patsy.

The couple married several years later after Leon spent some time in the military, and Mary graduated from CHS.

Leon’s mother Agnes took Mary under her wing, and the entire Humphries family welcomed her as a part of their own.

Mary is creating the Humphries Family Scholarship Fund in honor of those years spent with Leon’s family.

Mary worked throughout her lifetime. She was a frugal spender and an avid saver. Over the years she managed to save a considerable amount of money, and she wants to use that money to create opportunities for others that were not possible for her.

She is hoping that this scholarship fund will open doors and help change lives. This gift gives meaning and is God’s purpose for her life.

The Clifton Education Foundation expressed deep thanks and appreciation to Mary for her generous donation.

