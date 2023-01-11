Browning sworn-in as Bosque County treasurer Subhead

Browning appointed to fill vacant county treasurer position

Bosque County Judge Cindy Vanlandingham administers the oath of office to Pam Browning, the newly appointed treasurer of Bosque County, with Browning’s sister Cindy holding the Bible on Tuesday, January 3, at the Bosque County Courthouse in Meridian. Courtesy Photo By Bosque County

Pam Browning was swornin as the newly appointed treasurer of Bosque County on Tuesday, January 3, at the Bosque County Courthouse in Meridian.

The Bosque County Commissioners Court during its regular meeting the following Monday morning approved Browning’s bond which allows her to take office, according to state law.

Browning’s bond amount will be the same as the one the commissioners ordered during the meeting on December 27, 2022.

The court appointed Browning to the treasurer’s office during a special session on Sunday, January 1, 2023, after the commissioners and the county judge declared the office vacant the same day.

The declaration came because the treasurer-elect Carla Sigler failed to obtain a bond from several insurance companies due to her credit situation.

Sigler declared bankruptcy in the wake of a civil case in Alaska where she and her husband were accused of defrauding a then 89-yearold person they once knew for $700,000.

The commissioners court appointed Browning to serve as the Bosque County treasurer to fill the remainder of Sigler’s term starting in August 2022. This appointment was made after a Texas jury found Sigler had failed to complete the continuing education hours required of her elected seat and did so “recklessly.”

The jury’s decision effectively removed Sigler from public office, though she remained on the November 2022 ballot because she won the uncontested Republican primary in March. In the 2022 general election, Sigler defeated Browning, who was a write-in candidate for county treasurer.