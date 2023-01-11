Deep in the colors of Texas Subhead

Boutwell’s artwork featured in Atrium Gallery

The Clifton College administration building --currently the home of the Bosque Arts Center-- stands proud in the “golden hour” before the sun sets over College Hill in Clifton on a recent January evening. Nathan Diebenow | The Clifton Record

The artwork of George Boutwell will be featured in the Atrium Gallery of the Bosque Arts Center during the month of January 2023.

A reception opening the gallery show is scheduled for Wednesday, January 18, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. in the Atrium.

In addition to refreshments, reception attendees will receive one of his 2023 calendars as a free “thank you gift” for attending the reception.

The show will consist of 19 originals and two canvas giclee prints, and he will be signing his book “Texas in my Windshield” during the reception. Hope to see y’all there!”

A self-taught artist, Boutwell has been plying his artistic talents for 51 years. He managed to support his family of wife Martha and two children from his artistic talents.

With his lack of funds, Boutwell was unable to afford art lessons and then poor grades limited furthering his education, so he utilized the public library and read every art book available. At one point he practiced his art by doing 100 sketches every day for one year.

Over the years he has worked in a number of art related jobs including technical illustrator and art director for Texas Highways Magazine, printing companies, and advertising agencies.

Boutwell does not limit himself to only one genre of art, but does limit the scope of his work to Texas. Able to finally take art lessons through a correspondence course in fine art, he transitioned to full-time fine artist in 1973.

George and Martha live outside of Clifton at Highview –their 1904 Victorian home– featured in some of George’s artwork.

His hobbies and interests include historic preservation, old cars, fossil hunting, wildlife observation, and Longhorn cattle.

Boutwell’s art will be on display from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily and at other times during BAC events.