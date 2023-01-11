ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, TX

Deep in the colors of Texas

By Local Report
Meridian Tribune
Meridian Tribune
 3 days ago
Deep in the colors of Texas Subhead

Boutwell’s artwork featured in Atrium Gallery

Local Report Wed, 01/11/2023 - 05:54 Image
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tOiyE_0kAnXLHS00 The Clifton College administration building --currently the home of the Bosque Arts Center-- stands proud in the “golden hour” before the sun sets over College Hill in Clifton on a recent January evening. Nathan Diebenow | The Clifton Record
Body

The artwork of George Boutwell will be featured in the Atrium Gallery of the Bosque Arts Center during the month of January 2023.

A reception opening the gallery show is scheduled for Wednesday, January 18, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. in the Atrium.

In addition to refreshments, reception attendees will receive one of his 2023 calendars as a free “thank you gift” for attending the reception.

The show will consist of 19 originals and two canvas giclee prints, and he will be signing his book “Texas in my Windshield” during the reception. Hope to see y’all there!”

A self-taught artist, Boutwell has been plying his artistic talents for 51 years. He managed to support his family of wife Martha and two children from his artistic talents.

With his lack of funds, Boutwell was unable to afford art lessons and then poor grades limited furthering his education, so he utilized the public library and read every art book available. At one point he practiced his art by doing 100 sketches every day for one year.

Over the years he has worked in a number of art related jobs including technical illustrator and art director for Texas Highways Magazine, printing companies, and advertising agencies.

Boutwell does not limit himself to only one genre of art, but does limit the scope of his work to Texas. Able to finally take art lessons through a correspondence course in fine art, he transitioned to full-time fine artist in 1973.

George and Martha live outside of Clifton at Highview –their 1904 Victorian home– featured in some of George’s artwork.

His hobbies and interests include historic preservation, old cars, fossil hunting, wildlife observation, and Longhorn cattle.

Boutwell’s art will be on display from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily and at other times during BAC events.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is Lake Ray Hubbard in Texas?

Given that there are over 7,000 lakes in the great state of Texas, you may be wondering just how deep Lake Ray Hubbard is. Located just outside of Dallas, Lake Ray Hubbard is a manmade reservoir originally intended to supply water to nearby cities and local populations. However, it still remains an extremely popular recreational lake as well!
DALLAS, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen structure fire causes street closure

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Killeen Police officers closed off all eastbound and westbound lanes on Veterans Memorial Boulevard on Friday morning – between Fort Hood Road and Gilmer Street – due to a structure fire. Killeen firefighters were also on scene. Travelers wre urged to...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Man in Central Texas accused of beating girlfriend with a hammer

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Tuesday, Jan. 10, arrested Dillan Lambright after the man’s girlfriend accused him of beating her with a hammer. At approximately 5:00 a.m., police and West EMS responded to the 200 Block of George Kacir Road to investigate reports of a woman who had visible injuries to her body.
WEST, TX
Meridian Tribune

Meridian Tribune

26
Followers
49
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Meridian Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy