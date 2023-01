One-Act Wonders

One-Act Wonders News Staff Wed, 01/11/2023 - 05:54

The Meridian Middle School’s One-Act Play team relax after winning second place in district competition on Thursday, December 15, 2022, in Hillsboro. Pictured are (front row, from left) Lynzee Oldham, Maryn Roberson, Dawson Cummings, Hannah Beaudin, Joshua Beaudin, Mailey Padgett, Kerrington Dagley, Afton Smith and Ava Whitman; (back row, from left) director Andrea Dunn, Ka’aliyah Washington, Lilly Ferguson, Abigail Dietiker, Daylee Gilbert, Lily Baker, Stephen Potter, Hayden Cummings, Jackson Boganwright, and Caleb Cummings. Courtesy Photo By Andrea Dunn