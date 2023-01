UPDATES: All domestic flights on hold until 9 a.m. due to FAA computer failure

Flights throughout the United States are delayed Wednesday morning after a computer failure at the FAA. Below are live updates.

8:50 a.m.

The FAA says the ground stop has been lifted as normal air traffic operations resume gradually across the U.S..

8:17 a.m.

In a tweet, the FAA said they making progress in restoring its Notice to Air Missions system following an overnight outage. They also tweeted that flights currently in the air are safe to land.

7:20 a.m.

In a tweet, the FAA said it is still working to fully restore the NOTAM computer system.

It has ordered all airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. eastern time "to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information."

7 a.m.

According to the FAA, the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) computer system failed Wednesday morning. It provides flight hazards and real-time restrictions to pilots.

According to FlightAware, 16 flights at Detroit Metro Airport are delayed as of 6:40 a.m. Wednesday

ABC News reports that the FAA said it is working to restore the system and performing final validation checks and re-populating the system.

In a 6:57 a.m. tweet, the FAA said, "The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage. While some functions are beginning to come back on line, National Airspace System operations remain limited."

Sources told NBC News that flights in the U.S. were grounded, and ABC News said American Airlines plans to only delay flights for the moment.

"Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress," the FAA said.

Both Southwest and United Airlines have released statements saying all U.S. flights are delayed this morning.

We will continue to update this breaking news story