ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

John Adams high school closes day after student shot, killed at bus stop

By Ian Cross
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pJIwQ_0kAnXGrp00

John Adams College and Career Academy will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 11 after an 18-year-old student was shot and killed after school Tuesday afternoon at a bus stop near the school.

Cleveland Metropolitan School District said that grief counselors will be available at the school for any student or faculty member that needs grief support. There will be no remote learning, with Wednesday being considered a "calamity day" for the school.

Cleveland Police spokesperson Jennifer Ciaccia confirmed an 18-year-old student was shot at the bus stop at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Corlett Avenue less than half an hour after school was dismissed at 3 p.m. EMS confirmed that they responded to an address near the school where a teenage male was found dead at the scene.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the 18-year-old as Pierre McCoy.

RELATED: Student shot and killed at bus stop near John Adams high school in Cleveland

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police searching for 2 missing teens

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department is searching for two missing teenage girls. Police say 15-year-old Tynaisha Perry and 15-year-old Samari Ealom have been missing since Jan. 5. Perry was last seen at Garrett Morgan High School. Perry is described by police as 5′2″ tall, 100 pounds, with...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Two Cleveland area police officers charged in separate cases, both accused of injuring people in handcuffs

CLEVELAND, Ohio— Two police officers face misdemeanor charges that accuse them of assaulting people in handcuffs during arrests. One incident involves a 17-year-old boy. Cleveland city prosecutors on Thursday charged officers Kevin Warnock, 46, and Dennis Meehan, 30, with assault and dereliction of duty. Meehan is also charged with a second count of assault and one count of unlawful restraint.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Endangered 37-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Jan. 13 to help find missing and endangered 37-year-old Crystal Torres. Police need your help locating a missing and endangered female, Crystal Torres. She was described by police as 5′6″ tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes....
CLEVELAND, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

58K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy