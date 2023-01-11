ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

I-75 closing this weekend in Detroit: What drivers should know

DETROIT – Both sides of I-75 will be closed this weekend in Detroit for ongoing construction at the Gordie Howe International Bridge. Starting January 13, 2023, Bridging North America will temporarily close northbound and southbound I-75 to support girder work over northbound I-75 for the Gordie Howe International Bridge, US Port of Entry ramp. This weekend closure will be in place until January 16, 2023.
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Woman with multiple warrants has vehicle impounded

RIVERVIEW — A 37-year-old Belleville woman had her 2010 Ford Focus impounded and towed Jan. 6 following a traffic stop on Fort Street near King Road that was initiated by an expired license plate. The woman said she did not have a valid driver’s license, proof of insurance or...
BELLEVILLE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor clothing store announces upcoming closure

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Sidewalk construction and the coronavirus pandemic have prompted an Ann Arbor clothing store to close, its owners said. Verbena, 309 S. State St., will close by the end of February, father-daughter duo Kate Ryan and Bob Duerksen announced in January. The clothing store, focused on junior women’s clothing, was first opened in 2014.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wlen.com

9-Year-Old Girl Hit by Car in Adrian Township Wednesday; in Stable Condition at Ann Arbor Hospital

Adrian Twp., MI – Police responded to a car vs. pedestrian crash in Adrian Township Wednesday afternoon shortly before 5pm. Adrian Township Police and Fire units were dispatched at approximately 4:51pm to M-52, in the area of Shepard road for the report of a pedestrian that had been struck by a car. The ATPD say that a 9-year-old female was attempting to cross M-52 from the west side of the roadway to get to a residence on the east side of the roadway.
ADRIAN, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

The Prison Walls are Coming Down

The razor wire is still atop the chain link fence at Cassidy Lake Correctional Facility, but not for long. Most of the former minimum-security prison buildings have already been razed, and it won’t be long before the former work camp is completely gone. Located five miles northwest of Chelsea,...
CHELSEA, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

While growth has slowed, Livingston County remains the wealthiest in the state

For years, Livingston County proudly wore the mantle of the fastest-growing in Michigan. It’s not difficult to understand why: a commuter’s paradise, Livingston County is located in the middle of Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Flint, a veritable golden driving triangle of I-96, U.S. 23, and M-59. (According to 2020 census data, the average commute of a Livingston County worker is 31.6 minutes.)
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

Abandoned KMart Headquarters and Why It Was Left to Rot: Troy, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This place is like a fort…heck, it’s even bigger than most forts! The old Kmart headquarters was even called “Fort Kresge” by employees and residents….it sits abandoned, sittin’ and sprawled across over 40 acres on Big Beaver Road in Troy.
TROY, MI
The Oakland Press

Royal Oak student died after drowning rescue in Lansing

Royal Oak High School had grief counselors available when students returned to class early this week following the death of a fellow student over the holiday break. High school freshman Paul Sanders, 15, of Southfield died Jan. 4 at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor from the effects of drowning, according to the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner’s office.
ROYAL OAK, MI
wemu.org

Planned housing development on Ann Arbor's north side adds final pieces

A former landfill on the north side of Ann Arbor is moving closer to becoming a housing development. The Ann Arbor City Council voted unanimously to annex nearly six total acres of land on Pontiac Trail. This is the last two pieces of land for a planned 484-unit housing development, according to a yet-to-be-finalized site plan. It will feature a mix of apartments and townhouse-style homes.
ANN ARBOR, MI

