Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Former NBA Star Suffers StrokeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness sees shadow of rectangular object then has ghost-like encounterRoger MarshDetroit, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State looks to extend 5-game win streak in weekend set against No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
I-75 closing this weekend in Detroit: What drivers should know
DETROIT – Both sides of I-75 will be closed this weekend in Detroit for ongoing construction at the Gordie Howe International Bridge. Starting January 13, 2023, Bridging North America will temporarily close northbound and southbound I-75 to support girder work over northbound I-75 for the Gordie Howe International Bridge, US Port of Entry ramp. This weekend closure will be in place until January 16, 2023.
downriversundaytimes.com
Woman with multiple warrants has vehicle impounded
RIVERVIEW — A 37-year-old Belleville woman had her 2010 Ford Focus impounded and towed Jan. 6 following a traffic stop on Fort Street near King Road that was initiated by an expired license plate. The woman said she did not have a valid driver’s license, proof of insurance or...
Vacant industrial site along I-94 near Ann Arbor targeted for redevelopment plan
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A business incubator that has helped more than 80 companies, many of which were start-ups in technology and science fields, could be primed to breathe new life into a vacant industrial site along I-94 just outside Ann Arbor. Michigan Innovation Headquarters has a campus on Wagner...
Michigan State Police looking for suspect who broke into students' cars in downtown Detroit
Troopers with the Michigan State Police Second District are asking for help from the public to ID the person wanted in connection with a series of crimes in downtown Detroit.
Farmhouse near Ann Arbor gets historic protections, new ownership
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Tucked behind shopping centers just outside Ann Arbor a farmhouse with white clapboard siding and gingerbread trim sits on a hill above Lohr Road. It’s been there for roughly 180 years, and it’s not going anywhere. That’s because the property has officially become the...
3-week closure coming to Ann Arbor street near downtown
ANN ARBOR, MI - A street north of downtown Ann Arbor is slated to close through early February to allow for the installation of new underground electrical conduits and manholes, city officials said. West Summit Street between Main Street and Wildt Street/Hiscock Street is off-limits to all traffic beginning at...
Multiple Michigan counties, cities experiencing outage of 911 services
Multiple counties and cities across Michigan are experiencing an apparent 911 outage on Tuesday, including Monroe and Lapeer Counties, as well as Grosse Pointe Farms.
State halts fuel sales at Romeo Shell station accused of selling bad gas
Bad Gasoline. It’s a growing concern - especially when prices are on the rise. Well, multiple people have been reporting getting bad gas from the Shell station on Main Street in Romeo.
wdet.org
How the I-375 reconstruction project can close the racial wealth gap in Detroit
For some Detroit families, the construction of the five freeways that cut through the heart of the city was a destructive and tragic process — families lost homes and neighborhoods, and communities were split by the six-lane thruways that made suburban economic growth possible. Those living in Black neighborhoods...
Ann Arbor clothing store announces upcoming closure
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Sidewalk construction and the coronavirus pandemic have prompted an Ann Arbor clothing store to close, its owners said. Verbena, 309 S. State St., will close by the end of February, father-daughter duo Kate Ryan and Bob Duerksen announced in January. The clothing store, focused on junior women’s clothing, was first opened in 2014.
wlen.com
9-Year-Old Girl Hit by Car in Adrian Township Wednesday; in Stable Condition at Ann Arbor Hospital
Adrian Twp., MI – Police responded to a car vs. pedestrian crash in Adrian Township Wednesday afternoon shortly before 5pm. Adrian Township Police and Fire units were dispatched at approximately 4:51pm to M-52, in the area of Shepard road for the report of a pedestrian that had been struck by a car. The ATPD say that a 9-year-old female was attempting to cross M-52 from the west side of the roadway to get to a residence on the east side of the roadway.
Bed Bath and Beyond announced more store closures, 4 in Michigan
Struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond has announced another round of store closings as it attempts to avoid bankruptcy.
thesuntimesnews.com
The Prison Walls are Coming Down
The razor wire is still atop the chain link fence at Cassidy Lake Correctional Facility, but not for long. Most of the former minimum-security prison buildings have already been razed, and it won’t be long before the former work camp is completely gone. Located five miles northwest of Chelsea,...
thelivingstonpost.com
While growth has slowed, Livingston County remains the wealthiest in the state
For years, Livingston County proudly wore the mantle of the fastest-growing in Michigan. It’s not difficult to understand why: a commuter’s paradise, Livingston County is located in the middle of Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Flint, a veritable golden driving triangle of I-96, U.S. 23, and M-59. (According to 2020 census data, the average commute of a Livingston County worker is 31.6 minutes.)
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this week
A local restaurant serving up some "unconventional" menu combinations recently opened a new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. If you ever dreamed of putting Cool Ranch Dorritos on a cheeseburger, you must give Taystee's Burgers a try.
fox2detroit.com
89-year-old man killed when train hits vehicle in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died in a crash after his vehicle was hit by a train Wednesday afternoon. The 89-year-old Sumpter Township man was driving on Rawsonville south of Bemis on the border of Wayne and Washtenaw counties when he was hit just before 2 p.m.
Abandoned KMart Headquarters and Why It Was Left to Rot: Troy, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This place is like a fort…heck, it’s even bigger than most forts! The old Kmart headquarters was even called “Fort Kresge” by employees and residents….it sits abandoned, sittin’ and sprawled across over 40 acres on Big Beaver Road in Troy.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak student died after drowning rescue in Lansing
Royal Oak High School had grief counselors available when students returned to class early this week following the death of a fellow student over the holiday break. High school freshman Paul Sanders, 15, of Southfield died Jan. 4 at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor from the effects of drowning, according to the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner’s office.
Hudson Cafe to close Detroit restaurant for remodel, open Northville Township location
The Hudson Cafe, a popular downtown spot for breakfast and brunch, is getting a complete remodel. Owner Tom Teknos said the restaurant on Woodward Avenue, will close after Jan. 22 and expects to reopen the last week of March or the first week of April. “Basically, it’s coming back down...
wemu.org
Planned housing development on Ann Arbor's north side adds final pieces
A former landfill on the north side of Ann Arbor is moving closer to becoming a housing development. The Ann Arbor City Council voted unanimously to annex nearly six total acres of land on Pontiac Trail. This is the last two pieces of land for a planned 484-unit housing development, according to a yet-to-be-finalized site plan. It will feature a mix of apartments and townhouse-style homes.
Comments / 5