New York State Senator Tom O'Mara has called on Governor Kathy Hochul to crack down on "sticker stores," which use a loophole to sell marijuana illegally. According to a report by Linsey Madison of WENY, Mara called on Hochul to crack down on businesses that sell extremely expensive stickers and then "gift" marijuana to their customers. Mara said "We're certainly seeing the negative consequences of the legalization of marijuana. Will they be greater than the consequences we have from alcohol and tobacco? That remains to be seen. But to do it unlawfully, and to avoid the taxing criteria for these, the state will lose out on whatever benefits it hopes to gain from recreational marijuana."

1 DAY AGO