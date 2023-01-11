Read full article on original website
Governor Kathy Hochul is always into something. Some time ago, she launched a program to benefit people affected by the power outage. The details are given here. Other than this, she announced a bonus program worth $1.3 billion for healthcare professionals.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA) posted its emergency allotments (EA) schedule for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households in December. SNAP recipients will once again receive at least $95 in addition to their monthly benefits. SNAP benefits have been crucial...
Feeling a little under the weather? Depending on the seriousness of your malady, you may want to weigh some at-home care options... because if you go to a New York hospital, you're going to be waiting a while. An analysis by Becker's Hospital Review ranked all 50 states according to...
Where there's smoke, there's often fire, and if you're a smoker in New York, it appears as though you're burning through money at an alarming rate. A recent study was published, documenting the amount of money spent by the average smoker in each state. If the numbers are to be...
Many New Yorkers may have lost out on money by not knowing this secret airline trick that's really hiding in plain sight. Wednesday was an air-travel nightmare for thousands in New York State and millions across the United States. Flights Grounded In New York State. Around 6 a.m. all domestic...
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced, as part of the 2023 State of the State, a transformative plan to help low-wage New Yorkers meet the rising cost of living by indexing New York’s minimum wage to inflation. Under the proposal, each year, the State’s minimum wage would increase at a rate determined by the Consumer Price Index for Wage Earners for the Northeast Region – the best regional measure of inflation. The proposal is expected to benefit hundreds of thousands of minimum wage workers across New York State. The Governor also unveiled a new suite of bold initiatives that will modernize and streamline the State’s proven workforce development infrastructure to ensure New Yorkers have the skills they need to thrive in today’s economy, and to help rebuild a modern public sector workforce.
If you're a smoker in New York, you're going to be shocked at the amount of money you spend every year. Smoking cigarettes isn't just bad for your health, it's not good for the bank account either. Smoking Health Risks. Smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer and causes...
I think when it comes to issues in New York State we have bigger fish to fry and I don't care what kind of stove the fish is cooked on. Earlier this week, we reported that the country may be declaring war on gas stoves. According to Bloomberg, The US Consumer Product Safety Commission plans to address the many health, safety and environmental concerns that come from gas appliances.
Governor Hochul disclosed $35.2 million in new financing for cybersecurity improvements across the whole state of New York in a news release earlier this week. It's the most recent action in Hochul's campaign to strengthen New York's cybersecurity, which also saw Colin Ahern appointed as the city's first-ever chief cyber officer. Cybercrime is a worldwide annoyance that is becoming more prevalent.
I really enjoy eggs any time of the day. However you make them, I love the taste. My favorite? Eggs Benedict. Many places in the Southern Tier do a marvelous job preparing Eggs Benedict. And for that, I am thankful. But it seems we all are now paying a higher...
An unexpected visitor was found at a primary school in New York state Friday, and officials believe the intruder may have hitched a ride all the way from Central America. We can only imagine how the poor soul who discovered this must have reacted, for what they found is known to carry a nasty sting.
Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled a new plan that will put more money in the paychecks of many workers in New York State.
New York State Senator Tom O'Mara has called on Governor Kathy Hochul to crack down on "sticker stores," which use a loophole to sell marijuana illegally. According to a report by Linsey Madison of WENY, Mara called on Hochul to crack down on businesses that sell extremely expensive stickers and then "gift" marijuana to their customers. Mara said "We're certainly seeing the negative consequences of the legalization of marijuana. Will they be greater than the consequences we have from alcohol and tobacco? That remains to be seen. But to do it unlawfully, and to avoid the taxing criteria for these, the state will lose out on whatever benefits it hopes to gain from recreational marijuana."
For months, New York Mayor Eric Adams has talked about migrants who arrived in the city. From hotels to tents, to the migrant center, this is becoming ss bigger problem for him to manage going into 2023.
The United States Postal Service is making some major changes to prices, which will take effect this month. New Yorkers can get ready to pay more for certain services from the post office. On March 23, 2021, the postal service announced its "Our Delivering for America," plan which is supposed to take the organization from a financial and operational crisis to being self-sustaining and high performing.
As COVID evolves so do the top symptoms. There's a new symptom to watch out for that many don't associate with being sick. Do your muscles ache? If so, you should probably test yourself for COVID. Muscle Aches Now Listed As Top COVID Symptom. The CDC recently updated its list...
Beginning in March of this year, any adult will be able to apply to officiate a wedding in the state of New York without having to possess any particular criteria or licenses. Until now, the honor of bonding a couple in marriage has been reserved for clergy, judges, and elected officials but all of that changed on December 28 when New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill into law which allows adults to apply for a single day officiant license.
She read her lips: No new taxes! State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) downplayed the possibility of raising taxes on the wealthy this year considering how Gov. Kathy Hochul had already drawn a red line around the issue. “There’s always going to be a segment of the Legislature who is looking [to increase taxes]. I think the governor made it pretty clear that this is not an argument that she is entertaining this year,” Stewart-Cousins told WCNY Friday. Hochul said in her Tuesday State of the State address that the risk of an economic recession was too great “to be raising income...
Nearly a half-million winning Mega Million tickets were sold in New York State. Are you a winner?. The winning numbers for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing were 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18 with a gold Mega Ball of 9. No Jackpot Winner, But Many Winning Tickets Sold In New York...
The cigarette tax in New York would increase by $1 and ban all flavored tobacco products would be in place under a proposal announced Tuesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul in her State of the State address. The proposal is meant to create a "tobacco free generation" as fewer and fewer...
