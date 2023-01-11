Read full article on original website
Scoop: Strange Brew Strategies launches startup offering
Most PR firms aren't equipped to serve startups, but even at the earliest stage, founders must establish their brand and share what sets them apart. Driving the news: Strange Brew Strategies — a tech-focused communications consultancy — is launching a new offering for startup clients, Axios has exclusively learned.
Sequoia Capital partner says firm was "misled" by FTX
Sequoia Capital partner Alfred Lin said on Thursday at an event in San Francisco that the firm believes it was misled by FTX when it invested in the company. Why it matters: Sequoia, which is widely regarded as the most successful venture capital firm in Silicon Valley, has faced a lot of questions over its investment in the collapsed crypto exchange.
JPMorgan sues fintech founder for fraud
JPMorgan Chase has sued the founder of Frank, a student financial aid platform that it purchased in 2021 for $175 million, claiming that she falsified the company's number of users. Why it matters: JPM's complaint is explosive, arguing that Charlie Javice conjured over 90% of the 4.25 million students she...
UN urges nations to prepare for an aging world now
All countries need new social and economic policies to prepare for the reality of an aging world now, the United Nations said in a new report on Thursday. Why it matters: The world's population is aging but the effects haven't been felt equally — for example, some older people experience financial insecurity while others live in poverty. To reduce the gaping disparities, countries need to invest in people throughout their life, the report said.
Menlo Ventures is raising three new funds
Menlo Ventures, one of Silicon Valley's oldest venture firms that's still active and known for investments like Uber and Roku, is raising new capital. By the numbers: It's seeking at least $500 million for its sixteenth fund, $100 million for a life sciences fund, and $100 million for an incubation fund, per SEC documents.
What's slowing down disruptive science
Discoveries that push science in new directions are happening less often than they did in the last century, according to a new finding that will help to frame debates about how (and how much) to try to spur this type of research. Why it matters: Scientific advances fuel economies and...
Uber CEO expected to visit Ukraine Thursday
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi was expected to arrive in Kyiv Thursday to visit employees, drivers, and government and relief agency partners. The big picture: During the war, the company doubled its service footprint from nine cities to 18. Uber has 25,000 drivers currently working in Ukraine. Uber tells Axios it's...
Sanctions fuel boom in illicit crypto activity
Illicit cryptocurrency activity hit an all-time high of $20.3 billion in 2022, according to initial estimates from blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis. By the numbers: The new record high is mostly due to the growing number of crypto-related entities that the U.S. government sanctioned in 2022, per the report. Transactions involving...
