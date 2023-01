LifeCenter Organ Donor Network’s (LifeCenter) 21st annual Community Breakfast, held in late 2022, was a moving, inspiring occasion to reflect upon how much community matters to our well-being. As LifeCenter’s most mission-centric event, it was an opportunity to honor, celebrate, and remember individuals impacted by donation and transplantation.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO