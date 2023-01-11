ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

96.1 The Eagle

Secret Trick To Get Back Money From Airlines In New York State

Many New Yorkers may have lost out on money by not knowing this secret airline trick that's really hiding in plain sight. Wednesday was an air-travel nightmare for thousands in New York State and millions across the United States. Flights Grounded In New York State. Around 6 a.m. all domestic...
96.1 The Eagle

CDC: You Need To Wear A Mask In 17 Counties In New York State

Residents in many counties in the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, New York City and Long Island are being told to put the COVID mask back on. The new Omicron XBB.1.5 variant is spreading rapidly across New York State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New...
CBS Philly

$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pa.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday the 13th turned out to be quite the lucky day for someone.One player won the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.A lottery player in Maine matched all six numbers, winning the grand prize of $1.35 billion.But a lucky player in Pennsylvania is also winning big after matching five numbers to win a million dollars.Somebody did match all five white Mega Millions balls but missed out on the gold Mega Ball, meaning they won the second-tier prize of $1 million.  Saturday morning, the big questions were: who are they? And where was the winning ticket sold?That information...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

No, Pa. Farm Show rabbits will not be euthanized | VERIFY

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Long lines to pet rabbits are a constant at the Pa. Farm Show petting table. Animals typically draw attention, especially the ones you can interact with. Claims online have raised questions about the fate of the animals after the show ends. So we came to the farm show to verify that claim and find out how the rabbits are cared for while they're here.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

The Best Town in New Jersey for a Winter Weekend Getaway

Winter can be the perfect time for a cozy weekend getaway. While New Jersey has a reputation for being densely populated, those of us who live here know that the Garden State is actually filled with hundreds of charming small towns. Keep reading to learn more about the best town in New Jersey to head to during the colder months.
MOUNT HOLLY, NJ
newyorkupstate.com

Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: 8 locations in NY to shut down

Bed Bath and Beyond has announced more store closings as part of plans to axe 150 underperforming locations, leaving only one location still operating in Central New York. The retailer updated its store closings list Tuesday to include 62 more stores nationwide, in addition to 56 announced in September. A total of eight Bed Bath & Beyond stores are now closed or closing in New York state, including four Upstate NY shops in Ithaca, Kingston, New Hartford, and Plattsburgh.
ITHACA, NY
wmmr.com

Pennsylvania Has One of the Snowiest Cities in the U.S.

If you aren’t a fan of snow, then many areas of Pennsylvania are not the place for you. The Keystone State gets lots of snow each winter season, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Pennsylvania has one...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
