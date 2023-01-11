Read full article on original website
Secret Trick To Get Back Money From Airlines In New York State
Many New Yorkers may have lost out on money by not knowing this secret airline trick that's really hiding in plain sight. Wednesday was an air-travel nightmare for thousands in New York State and millions across the United States. Flights Grounded In New York State. Around 6 a.m. all domestic...
Is This the Most Charming Old General Store in Upstate New York?
There is nothing more nostalgic than happening upon an old-fashioned general store on a back road in Upstate New York. And we have plenty of them, from the Hudson Valley to Buffalo, and from the Catskills to the Adirondacks. But here is a special one we really like. This general...
How Cheap Were Eggs in New York The Year You Were Born?
I really enjoy eggs any time of the day. However you make them, I love the taste. My favorite? Eggs Benedict. Many places in the Southern Tier do a marvelous job preparing Eggs Benedict. And for that, I am thankful. But it seems we all are now paying a higher...
New Top COVID Symptom To Watch Out For In New York State
As COVID evolves so do the top symptoms. There's a new symptom to watch out for that many don't associate with being sick. Do your muscles ache? If so, you should probably test yourself for COVID. Muscle Aches Now Listed As Top COVID Symptom. The CDC recently updated its list...
Farmer Selling Family Farm After 25 Years in Central New York
Another family farm will soon be no more in Central New York. After 25 years in business, Wagner Farms in Rome is closing. Ron Wagner says the current cost of doing business and the recent inflation has made it difficult to remain sustainable. It has become very difficult for small...
7 Things Cheaper Than a Dozen Eggs in Central New York
2023 is here, and it's the perfect time to take inventory of what you're putting in your body. Maybe you need to drop a few pounds and eat a little healthier. Hey, who doesn't?. Eggs are a great staple in a healthy diet. They're a complete source of protein, meaning...
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing sky
A Pennsylvania witness at Conshohocken reported watching a black, triangle-shaped object slowly traveling overhead at 12:30 p.m. on December 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Is It Illegal to Clear a Beaver Dam on Private Property in New York?
One of the "charms" of the Hudson Valley is finding all the unexpected visitors who decide to make your property their home. My back porch in Newburgh, NY, for instance, is currently providing cover for at least one hibernating groundhog. Come spring, we're serving him an eviction notice... but what about beavers?
CDC: You Need To Wear A Mask In 17 Counties In New York State
Residents in many counties in the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, New York City and Long Island are being told to put the COVID mask back on. The new Omicron XBB.1.5 variant is spreading rapidly across New York State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New...
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pa.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday the 13th turned out to be quite the lucky day for someone.One player won the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.A lottery player in Maine matched all six numbers, winning the grand prize of $1.35 billion.But a lucky player in Pennsylvania is also winning big after matching five numbers to win a million dollars.Somebody did match all five white Mega Millions balls but missed out on the gold Mega Ball, meaning they won the second-tier prize of $1 million. Saturday morning, the big questions were: who are they? And where was the winning ticket sold?That information...
No, Pa. Farm Show rabbits will not be euthanized | VERIFY
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Long lines to pet rabbits are a constant at the Pa. Farm Show petting table. Animals typically draw attention, especially the ones you can interact with. Claims online have raised questions about the fate of the animals after the show ends. So we came to the farm show to verify that claim and find out how the rabbits are cared for while they're here.
Hope It’s Not Urgent: New York Hospitals Ranked Among the Worst For This
Feeling a little under the weather? Depending on the seriousness of your malady, you may want to weigh some at-home care options... because if you go to a New York hospital, you're going to be waiting a while. An analysis by Becker's Hospital Review ranked all 50 states according to...
The Best Town in New Jersey for a Winter Weekend Getaway
Winter can be the perfect time for a cozy weekend getaway. While New Jersey has a reputation for being densely populated, those of us who live here know that the Garden State is actually filled with hundreds of charming small towns. Keep reading to learn more about the best town in New Jersey to head to during the colder months.
Do You Remember These 44 Central New York Classic Bars And Nightclubs?
You know this feel all too well- those moments of your past where you and your friends or your family would go out and spend a night out at your regular Central New York bar or restaurant. Don't you just wish you could go back in time?. Wouldn't it be...
Fast-growing food chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this week
A fast-growing food chain that is rapidly adding new locations throughout the country is opening another new spot in Pennsylvania this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the popular bakery chain Crumbl Cookies will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Pennsylvania store location in Broomall, according to local reports.
Wait, Snow Fleas Are A Real Thing In New York State?
One nice thing about our crazy winters in Upstate New York, we don't generally deal with bugs. However, you might hear someone use the term "Snow Fleas" this year. Are they real bugs?. Before you panic, snow fleas are real and they usually don't go inside your home. You will...
newyorkupstate.com
Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: 8 locations in NY to shut down
Bed Bath and Beyond has announced more store closings as part of plans to axe 150 underperforming locations, leaving only one location still operating in Central New York. The retailer updated its store closings list Tuesday to include 62 more stores nationwide, in addition to 56 announced in September. A total of eight Bed Bath & Beyond stores are now closed or closing in New York state, including four Upstate NY shops in Ithaca, Kingston, New Hartford, and Plattsburgh.
wmmr.com
Pennsylvania Has One of the Snowiest Cities in the U.S.
If you aren’t a fan of snow, then many areas of Pennsylvania are not the place for you. The Keystone State gets lots of snow each winter season, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Pennsylvania has one...
Popular West Coast Fast Food Chain Expanding Eastward: Is NY Next?
"Those are good burgers, Walter." Those words were famously uttered by Steve Buscemi in the 1998 cult classic The Big Lebowski, in reference to California-based burger chain In-N-Out. For years, the chain has been making waves primarily on the West Coast. Well, now New Yorkers can be hopeful that an...
