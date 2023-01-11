Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
School board candidates need to bring fresh ideas, critical eye to their work
As the Missourian has insightfully reported, there is good reason to be alarmed about the state of our schools. It is absolutely true that teachers in Columbia Public Schools are exhausted and many are ready to jump ship. What should concern us is that district leaders of CPS seem to be willfully ignorant as to the reasons or simply don’t care. It is vitally important that we ask questions and press for answers.
Columbia Missourian
Thompson Center opening expands autism services
The University of Missouri Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopment opened its new center Thursday to expand knowledge and services for those on the autism spectrum and their families. The new facility features more space and more staff for therapy and other supportive services.
Columbia Missourian
COVID-19 vaccination comfort clinic scheduled for next weekend in Columbia
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) will host a COVID-19 vaccination comfort clinic for children who don't like shots. Jan. 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The clinic will be set up at PHHS, 1005 West Worley Street.
Columbia Missourian
Why does Caleb Rowden hate Missourians — and the idea of widening Interstate 70
Why does Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) hate Missourians? Doesn’t he want the increases employment, the increase in state revenue and a safer Interstate 70 corridor?. Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring), who is exploring a run for governor in 2024, pre-filled a Senate Joint Resolution (SJR-9) that...
kjluradio.com
Juvenile arrested for making social media threat against Callaway County school
School will be in session today following a social media threat last night in Kingdom City. The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office reports it was contacted just before 11 p.m. last night about a threat of violence toward the North Callaway High School via social media. A criminal investigation was initiated, and a juvenile suspect had been arrested around midnight. He was taken into custody, then turned over to juvenile authorities.
Moniteau County Sheriff’s investigating potential threat against California School
MONITEAU Co., Mo. (KMIZ) According to a social media post by the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement is investigating a potential threat against the California R-1 School District. On Wednesday night, law enforcement said they received information from the public of a possible threat and are investigating the situation. Sheriff's said they identified and The post Moniteau County Sheriff’s investigating potential threat against California School appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Burning Body Found in Fire Pit Following Welfare Check on Missouri Student with Autism, and Woman Is Charged
The unidentified University of Missouri student was last seen getting into an Uber outside of his dorm before he went missing A 20-year-old woman has been charged with murder after police allegedly found a burning body in a fire pit outside her Columbia, Mo., home. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, around 5:30 p.m., campus police responded to the Hudson Hall dormitory when the mother of a University of Missouri student called for a welfare check on her son, who has high-functioning autism. She reportedly hadn't heard from him since...
Macon County man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge, receives probation
CALIFORNIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An Atlanta, Missouri, man pleaded guilty to second-degree involuntary manslaughter Friday at the Moniteau County Courthouse. Joseph Harrington, 34, was given a suspended sentence of four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, with five years of supervised probation. Harrington was initially charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter in relation to a fatal The post Macon County man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge, receives probation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Missouri Department of Conservation discusses possible mountain lion sighting on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
The Missouri Department of Conservation’s large carnivore team is in northern Boone County’s Sturgeon area this morning, investigating the reported sighting of a mountain lion. Our news partner ABC-17 reports a youtube account has posted a video of the mountain lion walking along a trail in the woods. Sturgeon is about 22 miles north of Columbia. Adam Doerhoff of the Missouri Department of Conservation joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning. Mr. Doerhoff tells listeners that Conservation is working to confirm if it’s a mountain lion. He adds that if it is, it’s likely from the Black Hills area in South Dakota. Doerhoff also emphasizes that mountain lions are more scared of humans than vice-versa:
kwos.com
CoMo police name man shot by officers
The Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was shot and killed in a standoff with Columbia police. Officers say 28-year old Jordan Pruyn was allegedly assaulting others before officers responded to Clark Lane, just west of Ballenger Lane around 1:15 p.m. yesterday Wednesday. Police chief Geoff Jones says Pruyn charged toward officers with a knife after barricading himself inside a mobile home for several hours. That’s when officers opened fire.
Columbia Missourian
Conservation Department confirms mountain lion sighting in Boone County
A wandering mountain lion was spotted by a trail camera in Boone County and confirmed by the Missouri Department of Conservation. The department said the presence of a mountain lion — the first confirmed sighting in the county since 2015 — poses no danger to county residents.
kwos.com
Charles Erickson to be released from a Missouri prison today
A former Columbia resident who pleaded guilty to the 2001 killing of former “Columbia Daily Tribune” sports editor Kent Heitholt but later recanted his testimony will be released from prison on Monday. 38-year-old Charles Erickson has been incarcerated for more than 17 years and was also given credit...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR WANTED WOMAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 28-year-old Leah Kae Weaver is wanted for resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with a motor vehicle. Weaver is five-feet-nine and 143 pounds.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City Correctional Center inmate dies
The Missouri Department of Corrections said a 55-year-old inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center has died. Willie Gibbs was pronounced dead at Capital Region Medical Center Sunday at 11:41 am. The department said in a press release that Gibbs died of natural causes. Gibbs had been serving a 60-year...
kjluradio.com
Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute
There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
Two crashes reported in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Joint Communications announced a pair of crashes Wednesday night. The first was at the 1600 block of East Broadway Street at 7:33 p.m. The second is on Interstate 70 near mile marker 129. This story is developing. The post Two crashes reported in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
NOPE NOPE NOPE: Huge Mountain Lion Spotted About 90 Minutes From Sedalia
You guys, I love animals. You know I do, I just told you about a baby rhino the other day. I tell you about my boyfriend's dogs. I tell you about my cats. But this one is a big NOPE. Check out this video a guy posted from his trail...
Columbia Missourian
Police looking for MU student find human remains in Columbia backyard fire pit
Police checking on the welfare of a University of Missouri student discovered smoldering human remains in a fire pit outside a north Columbia house. They arrested a woman who had been asleep in the house at the time police arrived.
A $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri. The winning ticket sold at […]
Columbia Missourian
Woman charged with homicide and burning body pleads not guilty
A Columbia woman charged with homicide pleaded not guilty and waived formal arraignment Friday. Emma Adams, 20, is charged with second degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse.
