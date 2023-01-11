ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

First of four listening sessions held on proposed Fairview Health-Sanford merger

ST. PAUL, Minn.–Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison held the first of several listening sessions on the proposed Fairview-Sanford merger on Tuesday in St. Paul. Sanford President and CEO Bill Gassen said bringing the two systems together will benefit all of Minnesota patients and their communities. Fairview President and CEO James Hereford said Sanford’s dedication to their community and patients underscores why they are the right partner for them and the state of Minnesota.
Job openings at South Dakota’s five interstate highway welcome centers

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Tourism is now accepting applications to fill Welcome Center Travel Counselor and Supervisor seasonal positions at five Welcome Center locations along Interstates 29 and 90. Seasonal workers are needed to assist visitors with their travel planning, answer questions, and promote South...
