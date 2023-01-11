Read full article on original website
Jensen delivers State of the Judiciary address to South Dakota lawmakers (Audio)
PIERRE, S.D.–South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven Jensen gave the annual State of the Judiciary message to the members of the Legislature Wednesday. He says some efficiencies could be created by regionalizing public defenders…. Jensen says the current system is difficult for both judges and counties…. Only three...
First of four listening sessions held on proposed Fairview Health-Sanford merger
ST. PAUL, Minn.–Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison held the first of several listening sessions on the proposed Fairview-Sanford merger on Tuesday in St. Paul. Sanford President and CEO Bill Gassen said bringing the two systems together will benefit all of Minnesota patients and their communities. Fairview President and CEO James Hereford said Sanford’s dedication to their community and patients underscores why they are the right partner for them and the state of Minnesota.
Job openings at South Dakota’s five interstate highway welcome centers
PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Tourism is now accepting applications to fill Welcome Center Travel Counselor and Supervisor seasonal positions at five Welcome Center locations along Interstates 29 and 90. Seasonal workers are needed to assist visitors with their travel planning, answer questions, and promote South...
