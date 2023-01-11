ST. PAUL, Minn.–Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison held the first of several listening sessions on the proposed Fairview-Sanford merger on Tuesday in St. Paul. Sanford President and CEO Bill Gassen said bringing the two systems together will benefit all of Minnesota patients and their communities. Fairview President and CEO James Hereford said Sanford’s dedication to their community and patients underscores why they are the right partner for them and the state of Minnesota.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO