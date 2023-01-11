ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

Man facing drug charges after running off near Claire City

CLAIRE CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office is thanking a local fire department and two residents for their help in the location and arrest of a man. Authorities say it happened in the Claire City area just before 9 p.m. Sunday. A deputy had learned...
CLAIRE CITY, SD
Police: Intoxicated Arlington man faces multiple charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings Police Department say they have custody of a man who assaulted his girlfriend before stealing a car and driving under the influence. The Brookings Police Department received a call around 11 p.m. on Tuesday regarding a 31-year-old suspect who left a...
BROOKINGS, SD
Authorities searching for missing Clark County 9-year-old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A mother in Clark County is searching for her 9-year-old daughter, and believes she may have been kidnapped. According to the mother, Brooklyn Ford went missing around 11:15 a.m. Friday after being picked up by a relative from school in Bradley, SD. She is 4′9″, 125 lbs, with strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes.
BRADLEY, SD
Arlington man charged with stealing pickup and driving drunk in Brookings

An Arlington man is facing grand theft, assault and DUI charges in Brookings. Police Detective Adam Smith says they were notified shortly after 11:00 o’clock Tuesday night that a man was leaving a Brookings residence intoxicated. A short time later, officers located a pickup truck in the ditch in...
BROOKINGS, SD
Brookings police investigate residential burglary

Brookings police are investigating a residential burglary that was reported shortly after 11:00 o’clock Tuesday night on the 600 block of Harvey Dunn. Sometime between 09:00 AM and 10:00 AM, the residence was entered while the tenants were gone. Cash, a Glock pistol and two gaming systems were stolen.
BROOKINGS, SD
Total Loss Residence Fire Rural Codington County

A fire was reported at a residence today around 8:53 am in the area of 177th Street and 443rd Ave, and after a battle, it ended up a complete loss. When Watertown Fire Rescue arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the attic, and they deployed handlines to try and knock down the fire.
Watertown, Pierre contemplating flight options with Denver Air (Audio)

PIERRE, S.D.–The cities of Watertown and Pierre have another week to present a recommendation to the U-S Department of Transportation as to what air service they would like to see serve their cities. Pierre Mayor Steve Harding says the capitol city has looked closely at the three possible options for air travel being proposed by Denver Air Connection …
PIERRE, SD
Brookings light display synced to SDSU’s fight song

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota State freshman and longtime Brookings resident transformed a Christmas light display into a yellow and blue light display synced with the school song to celebrate the national champion SDSU football team. Nick Teal is in his first year studying electronics engineering technology...
BROOKINGS, SD
New Year’s Baby arrives at Coteau des Prairies Hospital

Winner of Coteau des Prairies Health Care System’s 2023 “First Baby Contest” is Lashya Prettybird, who gave birth to a baby boy, Waniyetu Prettybird, on Jan. 1, 2023 at 1:11 a.m. For more on this story and many more please purchase a copy of the Sisseton Courier on news stands now or purchase a copy of the E-edtion on this website..
SISSETON, SD
Even With SDSU Win, The Jacks Backset To North Dakota State

Yeah, we know, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits Are National Champions. SDSU roughed up NDSU in Frisco, Texas last weekend 45-21. In fact, South Dakota State has won 3 straight games against North Dakota State. Something that doesn't sit well with Bison fans all over the state of North Dakota.
BROOKINGS, SD
What does a National Championship mean for SDSU?

BROOKINGS, S.D (KELO) — Students, Alumni and Administration at South Dakota State University are celebrating their National Championship win last weekend in Frisco, Texas. What will the win mean for the future of the university?. “It means everything. I mean, you can just tell by how we celebrated. We...
BROOKINGS, SD

