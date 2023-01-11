Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Man facing drug charges after running off near Claire City
CLAIRE CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office is thanking a local fire department and two residents for their help in the location and arrest of a man. Authorities say it happened in the Claire City area just before 9 p.m. Sunday. A deputy had learned...
mykxlg.com
ND Man gets Stuck, Walks Miles to Help and Flees from Roberts County Sheriff
Nathan J. Stanley from Horace, ND, got stuck on a country road, walked several miles to a home for help and may have been suffering from hypothermia. The residents took him in, fed him, and attempted to bring him to meet the Roberts County Sheriff's Department, but he took off on foot from the vehicle.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Intoxicated Arlington man faces multiple charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings Police Department say they have custody of a man who assaulted his girlfriend before stealing a car and driving under the influence. The Brookings Police Department received a call around 11 p.m. on Tuesday regarding a 31-year-old suspect who left a...
dakotanewsnow.com
Authorities searching for missing Clark County 9-year-old
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A mother in Clark County is searching for her 9-year-old daughter, and believes she may have been kidnapped. According to the mother, Brooklyn Ford went missing around 11:15 a.m. Friday after being picked up by a relative from school in Bradley, SD. She is 4′9″, 125 lbs, with strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes.
redlakenationnews.com
Doctor Who Worked at IHS Facility in South Dakota Faces Criminal Charges for Child Molestation
SISSETON, S.D. - A former Indian Health Service (IHS) doctor who worked at a clinic on the Lake Traverse Reservation until last week is being extradited to California to face four criminal charges from October 2017 of lewd acts with a minor. The doctor, Cesar Bartel, 47, was hired as...
brookingsradio.com
Arlington man charged with stealing pickup and driving drunk in Brookings
An Arlington man is facing grand theft, assault and DUI charges in Brookings. Police Detective Adam Smith says they were notified shortly after 11:00 o’clock Tuesday night that a man was leaving a Brookings residence intoxicated. A short time later, officers located a pickup truck in the ditch in...
brookingsradio.com
Brookings police investigate residential burglary
Brookings police are investigating a residential burglary that was reported shortly after 11:00 o’clock Tuesday night on the 600 block of Harvey Dunn. Sometime between 09:00 AM and 10:00 AM, the residence was entered while the tenants were gone. Cash, a Glock pistol and two gaming systems were stolen.
mykxlg.com
Total Loss Residence Fire Rural Codington County
A fire was reported at a residence today around 8:53 am in the area of 177th Street and 443rd Ave, and after a battle, it ended up a complete loss. When Watertown Fire Rescue arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the attic, and they deployed handlines to try and knock down the fire.
brookingsradio.com
Nine COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota, including one in Brookings County
Nine COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update — the statewide total is now 3133. One of the deaths was reported in Brookings County. There have been 523 new cases statewide in the last week and hospitalizations have decreased by two to 52. There have been 272,890 total cases.
gowatertown.net
Watertown Salvation Army bell ringing campaign falls just short of goal (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The Watertown Salvation Army fell just short of its $78,000 goal during the holiday red kettle bell ringing campaign. Here’s what Captain Dennis Jolly (pictured with wife Kelly) told KWAT News…. The overall fundraising goal for the Salvation Army over the holidays was $244,000. Jolly says they’re...
gowatertown.net
Watertown, Pierre contemplating flight options with Denver Air (Audio)
PIERRE, S.D.–The cities of Watertown and Pierre have another week to present a recommendation to the U-S Department of Transportation as to what air service they would like to see serve their cities. Pierre Mayor Steve Harding says the capitol city has looked closely at the three possible options for air travel being proposed by Denver Air Connection …
KELOLAND TV
Brookings light display synced to SDSU’s fight song
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota State freshman and longtime Brookings resident transformed a Christmas light display into a yellow and blue light display synced with the school song to celebrate the national champion SDSU football team. Nick Teal is in his first year studying electronics engineering technology...
sissetoncourier.com
New Year’s Baby arrives at Coteau des Prairies Hospital
Winner of Coteau des Prairies Health Care System’s 2023 “First Baby Contest” is Lashya Prettybird, who gave birth to a baby boy, Waniyetu Prettybird, on Jan. 1, 2023 at 1:11 a.m. For more on this story and many more please purchase a copy of the Sisseton Courier on news stands now or purchase a copy of the E-edtion on this website..
Even With SDSU Win, The Jacks Backset To North Dakota State
Yeah, we know, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits Are National Champions. SDSU roughed up NDSU in Frisco, Texas last weekend 45-21. In fact, South Dakota State has won 3 straight games against North Dakota State. Something that doesn't sit well with Bison fans all over the state of North Dakota.
The woman behind SDSU’s Division I status
Friends asked retired South Dakota State University president Peggy Gordon Miller when she would be arriving in Florida for the winter. "As soon as my team wins the national championship," was Gordon Miller's reply.
KELOLAND TV
What does a National Championship mean for SDSU?
BROOKINGS, S.D (KELO) — Students, Alumni and Administration at South Dakota State University are celebrating their National Championship win last weekend in Frisco, Texas. What will the win mean for the future of the university?. “It means everything. I mean, you can just tell by how we celebrated. We...
