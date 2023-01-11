Read full article on original website
Connecticut legislature has record number of women, but CT is falling in national ranking
Connecticut's General Assembly now has a record number of women, including 57 in the House of Representatives and 12 in the Senate. But as other states have also made major strides in electing women to their legislatures, Connecticut's informal national ranking has declined over the years. Still, the influx of...
New Arizona governor wants to undo school voucher expansion
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs wants to undo a massive expansion of a school voucher program championed last year by her GOP predecessor and other Republicans that lets students apply to use public money for private-school tuition and other education costs. In releasing its budget proposals...
Illinois enacts safeguard for abortion patients, providers
CHICAGO (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday signed into law sweeping reproductive health care legislation to protect out-of-state abortion seekers, adding Illinois to the list of states that have placed legal reinforcements around the procedure after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In...
CT Republican files lawsuit against former candidate claiming breach of contract
A state Republican political operative has filed a lawsuit against Mary Fay, the unsuccessful GOP candidate for state comptroller, and her treasurer, charging that their campaign failed to pay part of a contract to raise money that made Fay eligible for public financing. William J. Evans Jr., of Wolcott, charges...
Man gets life without parole in 2019 Louisiana slayings of 5
LIVINGSTON, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man was sentenced to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty to first-degree murder charges Wednesday in the shooting deaths of five people, including his parents and girlfriendfather, in 2019. Dakota Theriot was spared the death penalty in a plea agreement with...
'My next nightmare': Strange creature washes up on Texas coast
Beachgoer Suzanne Choate Arceneaux noticed a lot of dead things while walking the shores along Port Bolivar on January 4. She said she saw a seagull, a pelican, a stingray, and tons of jellyfish. However, there was something unusual that caught her eye. "I did find a strange fish," Arceneaux...
A giant fireball was seen shooting across the Texas sky Tuesday night
From Houston to Fort Worth, Texans across the state reported spotting a massive and bright light streaking across the night sky Tuesday. Some thought it may have been a shooting star or even leftover fireworks. It happened so fast that others questioned if they actually saw anything at all. Turns out that the mysterious blazing sky phenomenon was a fireball.
