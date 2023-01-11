ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nationwide ground stop lifted, domestic flights resume

By Julia Marshall
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
 3 days ago
A nationwide ground stop has been lifted after the FAA experienced a system outage early Wednesday morning. Regular air traffic operations are slowly resuming, the FAA said on Twitter.

This news comes after the FAA ordered that all domestic flights nationwide be grounded until 8 a.m. local time following a system outage.

Around 5:30 a.m., Mitchell International Airport confirmed an FAA system was down, causing all flights from Milwaukee to be grounded. Mitchell International Airport said the system that was down provides information to pilots. Because this communication system is down, pilots couldn't get the information they need to take off.

A spokesman at the airport said any planes that were currently in the air would be allowed to land, but no additional flights would be taking off.

The FAA was sharing frequent updates throughout the morning as it worked to restore the system.

The first update said some functions are coming back online, but the operations still remain limited. Later, the FAA ordered an official pause on all domestic departures until 9 a.m. eastern time.

That stop is to allow the FAA time to "validate the integrity of flight and safety information."

At 7:15 a.m., the FAA said it is resuming flights out of Newark and Atlanta due to traffic congestion. All other airports are expected to resume departures at 8 a.m. local time.

The White House Press Secretary tweeted about the incident saying President Joe Biden has been briefed. She said there's no evidence of a cyber attack, but the President has directed the Department of Transportation to conduct a full investigation.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

