Orlando airport says flight ops returning to normal after FAA glitch

Orlando International Airport’s flight operations were returning to normal on Wednesday afternoon after a glitch in a Federal Aviation Administration system stopped all flights across the U.S. from departing until around 9 a.m.

“Orlando International Airport (MOC) was directly impacted, along with every other airport in the country, by the nationwide Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) notice to stop all flights in the United States due to an FAA computer issue,” the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority said in a news release. “As service slowly resumes, MCO advises travelers to contact their airlines directly for information about their specific flights. During the FAA outage, approximately 52 flights have been delayed for departure at Orlando International.”

As of 10:30 a.m., OIA said that about 100 flights had departed the airport with a total of 465 expected to leave Wednesday. The airport handles about 450 airline departures daily, and its busiest period is from 5 a.m. to about 10 a.m., when 40 percent of daily departures occur.

By early afternoon, the outlook for all of Wednesday at Orlando International Airport was 194 delays for arriving flights and 170 delays for departures, according to the online airline tracker FlightAware. The number of total cancellations for Orlando was posted at 23.

Orlando’s airport fared much better than New York’s LaGuardia, Washington, D.C.’s Reagan National, Chicago’s O’Hare and airports in Newark, N.J., Charlotte, N.C. and Atlanta, according to FlightAware.

Southwest had 370 cancellations and 1,753 delays. For the entire nation, there were 7,134 delays.

The problem Wednesday started with a cascading outage in a FAA system delayed or cancelled thousands of flights across the U.S.

The White House initially said that there was no evidence of a cyberattack behind the outage that ruined travel plans for millions of passengers. President Joe Biden said Wednesday morning that he’s directed the Department of Transportation to investigate.

Whatever the cause, the outage revealed how dependent the world’s largest economy is on air travel, and how dependent air travel is on an antiquated computer system called the Notice to Air Missions System, or NOTAM.

Before commencing a flight, pilots are required to consult NOTAMs, which list potential adverse impacts on flights, from runway construction to the potential for icing. The system used to be telephone-based, with pilots calling dedicated flight service stations for the information, but has moved online.

The NOTAM system broke down late Tuesday, leading to more than 1,000 flight cancellations and more than 6,000 delayed flights by 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

More than 21,000 flights were scheduled to take off in the U.S. Wednesday, mostly domestic trips, and about 1,840 international flights expected to fly to the U.S., according to aviation data firm Cirium.

At Orlando International Airport, only two flights had been canceled by 8 a.m., but as the FAA delay continued, further cancellations were expected, with flight crews and aircraft falling behind schedule.

Southwest Airlines, the busiest airline at the airport, was crippled by winter storms around Christmas, throwing its complex routing into disarray that took days for the airline to recover from.

At 8 a.m., Southwest acknowledged the FAA stoppage of flights.

“We are closely monitoring a data issue with FAA systems which may impact the start of operations today on Jan 11, 2023,” the airline stated on its website. “Please check your flight status in the Southwest app or website to watch for any flight status changes.”

The airport handles about 450 airline departures daily, and its busiest period is from 5 a.m. to about 10 a.m., when 40 percent of daily departures occur.

Orlando airport spokesperson Carolyn Fennell said that the best source of information for any passenger is their airline.

Melbourne Orlando International Airport told customers to check with their airlines for the latest flight status updates.

This is a developing news story.