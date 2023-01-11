ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Best 20 High School Girls Basketball Sophomores in the Nation

By Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zmWjD_0kAnTka100

Ranking the breakout stars and those who have bucked the sophomore slump in the early season.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The high school girls basketball season is at vastly different points in different states, but we've seen enough across the country to spotlight some standout players.Last month we featured some emerging stars regardless of class , and now we're going to focus on some sophomores who are thriving this season.

Some were already well known nationally as freshmen, while others have burst onto the scene as sophomores.

Dee Alexander, Purcell Marian (Ohio)

Alexander was one of the best freshmen in the nation last year, leading Purcell Marian to its first state championship in program history, and she's kept that momentum going as a sophomore. The 6-foot-2 guard is averaging 25 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists this season while shooting 56% from the field.

Read the rest of the story at SBLive .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bob Huggins Fires Longtime Assistant Coach

Bob Huggins and the West Virginia basketball program have fired longtime associate head coach Larry Harrison. Harrison spent 16 years with Huggins at West Virginia, and 24 years total dating back to their time together with Cincinnati. “I want to thank Larry for his years of service to ...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IHSAA high school basketball roundup: Central Indiana scores, highlights, stats (Jan. 13)

Central Indiana high school basketball scores, stats and highlights from Friday, Jan. 13 games. Scores and stats can be sent to hsresults@indystar.com. IHSAA basketball:Purdue recruit Jack Benter shatters backboard with a dunk, forces postponement. BOYS. Marion County tournament semifinal. BEN DAVIS 63, SOUTHPORT 52. LAWRENCE NORTH 65, PIKE 59. Johnson...
INDIANA STATE
Athlon Sports

TCU Transfer Quarterback Announces Commitment

That didn't take long. After entering the transfer portal on Tuesday, shortly after his team got blown out by Georgia in the national championship game, former TCU quarterback Sam Jackson has reached a decision about where he will continue his playing career. Jackson announced Wednesday that he ...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Comeback

NCAA makes massive transfer portal rule changes

It’s clear to anyone who watches college football that the transfer portal has become an absolutely massive part of the game in recent years as more players are choosing to change schools than ever before in the sport’s history. And the NCAA has just made some rule changes to help cut down on the number Read more... The post NCAA makes massive transfer portal rule changes appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
saturdaytradition.com

Walter Rouse, veteran Stanford OL transfer, announces B1G commitment

Walter Rouse was a player that made a surprising decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after 4 years of starting at Stanford. Rouse took time and announced on his Twitter page on Wednesday that will be enrolling at Nebraska to play as a graduate student. Rouse started 11 of...
LINCOLN, NE
The Herald-Times

IHSAA approves big changes to state cross country series

More state runners, more state medals and five fewer kilometers to get there. The Indiana High School Association announced Thursday the expected shrinking of the cross country state series from four races to three, eliminating the semistate race from the schedule but increasing the number of teams and runners who make it to the state finals. ...
INDIANA STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

123K+
Followers
46K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy