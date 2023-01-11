ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

Lima Township Seeks New Clerk

Lima Township is looking for a Township Clerk. Below is further information about the position. Please submit your resume and letter of interest to the Lima Township Office at 12172 Jackson Rd., Dexter MI, 48130.
DEXTER, MI
Sounds & Sights on Thursday Nights Auditions Announced

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Terris Ahrens for the information in this story.) If you are interested in performing during the 9-week music series, Sounds & Sights on Thursday Nights, during the months of June and July on one of the 10 stages in downtown Chelsea. Those interested can...
CHELSEA, MI
Recent Obituary: Patrick Joseph O’Dowd

Patrick Joseph O’Dowd of Saline, age 86, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. He was born Nov. 15, 1936 in Detroit, Michigan, the son of John Michael and Katherine (Maloney) O’Dowd. Patrick graduated from St. Theresa High School and went to the University of Detroit. He was a Social Worker employed by the State of Michigan. Patrick was very involved in the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
SALINE, MI

