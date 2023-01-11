ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

New federal student loan repayment plan aimed at low-income borrowers

By Ariana Figueroa
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36q0MJ_0kAnSwg200

Under the proposed rule, undergraduate borrowers would only be required to pay 5% of their income toward their loans, which would be down from the 10% required under the current income-driven repayment plan (Getty Images).

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Education unveiled a proposal Tuesday that would overhaul a federal student loan income-driven repayment plan, and, if implemented, could help millions of low-income borrowers.

However, it’s unclear how the agency would be able to finance the program. Many student debt relief advocates also criticized the proposal for leaving out graduate students and parental loans.

The federal agency that would implement the plan, the Office of Federal Student Aid, handles the loans of 44 million borrowers. But it was not given an increase in its $2 billion funding in the recent $1.7 trillion government spending bill that covers the current fiscal year.

In a call with reporters late Monday, senior administration officials said funding their new plan would be difficult.

“It’s true that we were very disappointed with the level of funding we received from Congress for Federal Student Aid,” a senior administration official said. “And that’s going to make it a challenge for us to carry out a number of our policy initiatives.”

Changes in plan

Under the proposed rule, undergraduate borrowers would only be required to pay 5% of their income toward their loans, which would be down from the 10% required under the current income-driven repayment plan.

The proposed rule would also amend the “Revised Pay As You Earn” federal plan to offer zero monthly payment plans to any borrowers who make less than $30,600 a year and any borrower in a family of four who makes less than $62,400.

“The proposed regulations would also ensure that borrowers stop seeing their balances grow due to the accumulation of unpaid interest after making their monthly payments,” according to the Department of Education’s website .

The department’s goal is to implement the program this year, officials said. However, rule making can be a lengthy process, which can even take longer if there are legal challenges . Public comment will be open on Wednesday for the proposed rule .

Pathway to forgiveness

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement that the proposed regulation will help create a faster pathway to federal loan forgiveness and help those borrowers avoid defaulting on their loans.

“We cannot return to the same broken system we had before the pandemic, when a million borrowers defaulted on their loans a year and snowballing interest left millions owing more than they initially borrowed,” he said.

More than 43 million Americans have student loan debt, and the Federal Reserve estimates that the total U.S. student loan debt is more than $1.76 trillion.

If implemented, the department estimates that federal loan borrowers who are low income would see payments that are 83% less, while federal loan borrowers who make higher incomes would see a 5% reduction.

Federal student loan borrowers who went to community college would be debt free within 10 years if the program is implemented, the department said.

The move comes as the Biden administration’s larger plan for student loan relief is tied up in the courts and under a nationwide injunction awaiting a U.S. Supreme Court hearing and ruling.

The court action has prevented the administration from implementing its plan for one-time student loan debt cancellation of up to $20,000 for millions of borrowers.

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the case Feb. 28.

Criticism of proposal

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a bipartisan think tank focusing on government spending, criticized the plan announced Tuesday and argued that if implemented it would lead to more student loan borrowing and drive up tuition costs.

Maya MacGuineas, the president of the group, said in a statement that “it now looks like the Biden Administration’s student debt proposals could cost $600 billion, or perhaps even more.”

“The Administration should abandon their unilateral effort to remake higher education financing, and instead work with Congress on a thoughtful package of reforms that truly address college costs and value,” she said.

The deputy executive director of the Student Borrower Protection Center, Persis Yu, said in a statement that while the proposals are significant, the Department of Education should go further by including Parent PLUS loans and graduate student loan borrowers in the program.

Parent PLUS loans allow parents to borrow money for a dependent’s higher education, and those loans are on an income-driven repayment plan. The loan cannot be transferred to the child and is the sole responsibility of the parent.

There are about 4 million Parent PLUS loans, according to Student Loan Hero .

Yu argued that many low-income families of color are more likely to rely on Parent PLUS loans and students of color are more likely to “need to get a graduate degree to earn the same salary as their wealthier white peers.”

“Equity demands that these borrowers have equal access to an affordable payment plan and the necessary supports to free themselves from the crushing weight of student debt,” Yu said.

The president of the Student Debt Crisis Center, which advocates for student loan debt relief, Natalia Abrams, made similar criticisms in a statement.

“Unfortunately, the plan repeats past mistakes that leave too many holes in the student loan safety net,” she said.

“Parents are excluded from the new benefits even though many are shouldering their children’s debt on top of their own debt. And, graduate students are blocked from the full benefits of the plan despite them carrying higher, more unaffordable monthly payments.”

Abrams called for a broad-based debt cancellation plan and reforms that would benefit all borrowers.

The post New federal student loan repayment plan aimed at low-income borrowers appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Comments / 0

Related
Missouri Independent

Lee’s Summit school district’s countersuit against Missouri AG seeks to set a precedent

The Lee’s Summit R-VII School District spent $72,824 last year fighting the Missouri Attorney General’s office. It is the last district standing in an onslaught of civil suits former Attorney General Eric Schmitt brought against school districts who enforced mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly all the lawsuits were dismissed, most at the request […] The post Lee’s Summit school district’s countersuit against Missouri AG seeks to set a precedent appeared first on Missouri Independent.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
Missouri Independent

With abortion fight likely looming, Missouri GOP looks to raise bar to change constitution

A handful of proposals to raise the state’s minimum wage have been submitted to the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office to potentially put the issue on the 2024 ballot.  Other proposals would guarantee paid sick leave for Missouri’s workers or establish ranked-choice voting. And rumblings of a possible constitutional amendment that would roll back Missouri’s […] The post With abortion fight likely looming, Missouri GOP looks to raise bar to change constitution appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri AG takes outsized role opposing prosecutors in wrongful conviction cases

St. Louis Judge David Mason was exasperated — again. “There’s so many documents here,” he said last week to Assistant Missouri Attorney General Miranda Loesch, pointing to the stack of evidence files in front of him.  “You will almost have to be saying that they’re all fake documents in order to get anywhere,” he said, […] The post Missouri AG takes outsized role opposing prosecutors in wrongful conviction cases appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
WTHR

Your federal student loan payments could be cut in half

INDIANAPOLIS — Big changes could be coming to your monthly federal student loan payment. It's part of President Joe Biden's plan to provide relief for student borrowers. When he announced the plan in August 2022, the possible one-time cancellation stole the show. Now, new details are out about the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CNET

Here's What I'm Doing With My $6,000 Student Loan Refund

Early in December, thousands of dollars were deposited into my bank account from the US Department of Education. And though it's tempting to spend this money, I'm not taking any risks until there's clarity on student loan forgiveness. Student loan borrowers have been on a wild ride this year. From...
Money

Federal Student Loan Borrowers Are in Financial Trouble Despite Paused Payments: NY Fed

People who have federal student loans are disproportionately struggling to pay their other bills, even though their student loan payments have been paused since March 2020. Those borrowers would be in even deeper financial trouble when payments finally resume if President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is blocked, a study from the New York Federal Reserve suggests.
techvisibility.com

Biden cancels $10,one hundred thousand within the student loan obligations of these generating up to $125,100000 a-year

Pell readers gets twice as much debt settlement. Conservatives accused brand new chairman from overreach, however progressives got urged your to help you forgive more. Chairman Joe Biden told you Wednesday he would get exec action so you can cancel what is actually probably the biggest quantity of education loan financial obligation inside the history, satisfying a hope the guy generated towards strategy path at minimum a bit assuaging the fresh new progressive side regarding his cluster.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Miami

Justice Department asks Supreme Court to allow student loan forgiveness plan

Washington — The Biden administration on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court to uphold its plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt, arguing lower court decisions blocking the program have left millions of borrowers in limbo.The Supreme Court will hear arguments at the end of February in a pair of challenges to President Biden's student loan forgiveness program, one brought by a coalition of six Republican-led states and a second brought by two borrowers from Texas with outstanding student loans.The high court will weigh whether the states and borrowers have legal standing to challenge the lawfulness of the...
IOWA STATE
WAVY News 10

Biden administration proposes lowering income-driven student loan repayments

The Biden administration is proposing to lower the cost of monthly student loan bills under a certain type of income-driven repayment (IDR) plan that for some borrowers will amount to $0 per month. The Department of Education announced Tuesday that under the proposed changes, those making less than roughly $30,500 annually would have $0 monthly […]
CBS Boston

Big questions on student loan forgiveness loom in 2023

By Katie Lobosco, CNNStudent loan borrowers are starting 2023 with a lot of uncertainty. The fate of President Joe Biden's major student loan forgiveness program lies with the US Supreme Court, and it could be as late as summer before the justices rule on whether the policy can take effect. The pandemic-related pause on student loan payments remains in place. But a restart date is up in the air, dependent on when the Supreme Court rules on the forgiveness program. Meanwhile, significant changes are coming in July to the existing Public Service Loan Forgiveness program that aids government and nonprofit...
WESH

Student loan proposal could lower payments, forgive interest

Fla. — The U.S. Education Department has proposed a safety net plan to prevent borrowers from getting overloaded with debt. The plan calls for lowering monthly payments for undergraduate loans at just 5% of the borrower's pay. And after 10 years, erasing all remaining debt for people who took out $12,000 or less in loans.
WHYY

Exclusive: New Biden student loan plan unveiled amid agency funding crisis

The Biden administration is unveiling an ambitious new student loan repayment program today that will be more generous, flexible and forgiving than previous plans — but it’s unclear how or when the administration will be able to fully implement it. The U.S. Department of Education says proposed updates...
abovethelaw.com

The Stakes Of Biden's Student Loan Relief Are Much Bigger Than $10,000 To $20,000

Biden’s student loan relief plan has come under attack as of late. Those in opposition have brought out the big guns and are ready to do battle at the Supreme Court. That said, this conflict strikes me as a skirmish rather than a war proper. $10,000 to $20,000 worth of loan forgiveness can be a huge deal for undergrad student loans — $20k would wipe out 2/3 of my undergrad loans. That pales in comparison to the 10% or so it would clear from my graduate school loans. No, the real battle ground is over what Biden’s loan forgiveness will mean for compound interest. That part, the most tantalizing, still has some fight in the game. From PBS:
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy