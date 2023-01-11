11 January 2023 10:02 p.m. ​All figures in Canadian dollars. The profits announced by Aritzia Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 67 cents per share, 6 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 61 cents. Profits of 64 cents per share were anticipated by the six analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 57 cents to 68 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of 64 cents per share. The company reported revenue of C$624.62 million, which is higher than the estimated C$589.07 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the apparel & accessories retailers peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Seven analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week one analyst has revised an earnings estimate upward and there have been no negative earnings revisions. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to C$624.62 million from C$453.32 million in the same quarter last year.​ * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Aug. 31 2022 0.33​ 0.44 Beat May. 31 2022 0.30 0.35 Beat Feb. 28 2022 0.24 0.34 Beat​ Nov. 30 2021 0.40 0.61 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 11 at 10:02 p.m.

