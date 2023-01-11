ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

North Wildwood Bar for Sale 4.2 Million

Rare opportunity to own this well established neighborhood bar and restaurant! The Salty Mermaid is located on the corner of Delaware and 26th Avenue in North Wildwood. The Salty Mermaid offers large dining areas that includes indoor and outdoor seating. Inside boasts a fun and festive decor with a large bar area with the bar having 19 bar stools, a large 28 seat high top table area along with 58 seat restaurant. The inviting customer friendly covered outdoor area offers an 18 seat walk up bar as well as additional seating on the spacious deck with high ceilings, beautiful ceiling fans and light fixtures. This is not your run of the mill outdoor bar. The kitchen is large and extremely well kept with several work areas. One look at The Salty Mermaid and you’ll understand why it’s such a popular spot! The Salty Mermaid features a neat and pristine 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a front porch and small back yard and driveway. This sale also includes 229 W 26th Avenue which is deeded separately but included in this sale. This spacious single family home has been completely remodeled and offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, hardwood floors, kitchen with new stainless steel appliances that overlooks the living and dining area. The spacious main bedroom has sliders to a large covered porch. The Salty Mermaid and the accompanying properties have been lovingly maintained and is being sold in turn key condition.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

The Best Bagels in South Jersey

When you move out of this area, you come to appreciate things that you used to take for granted. For instance, when we moved to the Carolinas, my biggest gripes were that it was difficult to find good pizza and impossible to find a real bagel. I ask, is there...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Targets Rowdy Teens Using New Strategy

Ocean City will try to rein in groups of rowdy teenagers that have been disrupting the vital summer tourism season two years in a row by giving police more power to take juveniles into custody. City Council gave final approval Thursday night to a new ordinance that will classify a...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Egg Harbor Township Wawa Installing Electric Car Charging Station

And you thought the Wawa parking lot was crazy before!. In the middle of the night, my local Wawa has brought in and built a several-bay electric car charging station!. Actually, they didn't drop it in in the middle of the night, it was just that pretty early the other morning was the first time in a couple of weeks that I stopped at my Wawa. That's when I noticed the new addition.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Gov. Murphy’s “Boardwalk Fund” Could Benefit Ocean City

Ocean City’s 2.5-mile Boardwalk is one of the resort town’s main attractions. The city has an extensive plan in place to keep the boards well-maintained, replaced and redecked in areas when needed. That is what makes Ocean City’s Boardwalk a centerpiece of pride for residents and Boardwalk business...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

