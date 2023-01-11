Read full article on original website
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
North Wildwood Bar for Sale 4.2 Million
Rare opportunity to own this well established neighborhood bar and restaurant! The Salty Mermaid is located on the corner of Delaware and 26th Avenue in North Wildwood. The Salty Mermaid offers large dining areas that includes indoor and outdoor seating. Inside boasts a fun and festive decor with a large bar area with the bar having 19 bar stools, a large 28 seat high top table area along with 58 seat restaurant. The inviting customer friendly covered outdoor area offers an 18 seat walk up bar as well as additional seating on the spacious deck with high ceilings, beautiful ceiling fans and light fixtures. This is not your run of the mill outdoor bar. The kitchen is large and extremely well kept with several work areas. One look at The Salty Mermaid and you’ll understand why it’s such a popular spot! The Salty Mermaid features a neat and pristine 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a front porch and small back yard and driveway. This sale also includes 229 W 26th Avenue which is deeded separately but included in this sale. This spacious single family home has been completely remodeled and offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, hardwood floors, kitchen with new stainless steel appliances that overlooks the living and dining area. The spacious main bedroom has sliders to a large covered porch. The Salty Mermaid and the accompanying properties have been lovingly maintained and is being sold in turn key condition.
The Best Bagels in South Jersey
When you move out of this area, you come to appreciate things that you used to take for granted. For instance, when we moved to the Carolinas, my biggest gripes were that it was difficult to find good pizza and impossible to find a real bagel. I ask, is there...
Changes at This Southern NJ Shopping Center Parking Lot Could Damage Your Car
Heads-up, drivers! A significant change at one shopping center parking lot in South Jersey could damage your car if you aren't paying attention. Most people have done this: you need to get from A to B and you have two options -- one is to use a series of roads or, perhaps the more tempting option, is to just fly across a shopping center parking lot.
Earthquake? South Jersey Residents Shaken By Loud Rumbling
Residents from Cape May to Gloucester and Ocean counties reported a rumbling sound similar to an earthquake on Friday, Jan. 13.Within the first hour, hundreds of people reported the phenomenon on volcanodiscovery.com.The U.S. Geological Survey reported no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or …
Ocean City Targets Rowdy Teens Using New Strategy
Ocean City will try to rein in groups of rowdy teenagers that have been disrupting the vital summer tourism season two years in a row by giving police more power to take juveniles into custody. City Council gave final approval Thursday night to a new ordinance that will classify a...
These 3 New Jersey Towns Are Among the Most Beautiful, Anywhere
We all know how beautiful it is living in Ocean County and the Jersey Shore. These three New Jersey Towns were voted the most beautiful, anywhere. I'll say it again, I love where we live. For us locals, we are spoiled by the beauty and the fun the Jersey Shore...
Egg Harbor Township Wawa Installing Electric Car Charging Station
And you thought the Wawa parking lot was crazy before!. In the middle of the night, my local Wawa has brought in and built a several-bay electric car charging station!. Actually, they didn't drop it in in the middle of the night, it was just that pretty early the other morning was the first time in a couple of weeks that I stopped at my Wawa. That's when I noticed the new addition.
Large Regional Bank Closing 4 Philadelphia-area Branches and 4 in NJ
Customers of a large regional bank will have fewer locations to make their financial transactions at in the near future. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, the parent company of Santander Bank has filed to close a total of 13 branches, including four in and around Philadelphia, four in Central Pennsylvania, and another four in New Jersey.
This Little Beach Town Voted The Absolute Coolest In New Jersey
This, according to some experts is the coolest beach town along the Jersey Shore, but between you and I I'm not totally convinced!. Now, I think it goes without saying that most beach towns are cool in and of themselves. When you go to the beach you're escaping the hustle...
Ocean City, NJ Has a New, Tougher Plan for Discouraging Rowdy Teens
Officials in Ocean City have mapped out a new, tougher plan for discouraging rowdy teenage behavior, one with harsher consequences for offenders. The Jersey Shore town has been plagued by out-of-control teens for the last two summers, and are attempting to stave off another, OCNJ Daily reports. For example, large...
Orthodox Jewish school gets $1.35M settlement from N.J. town, can build new HS
A township zoning board in Ocean County that refused for nearly a decade to allow an Orthodox Jewish congregation to build a new high school has settled a lawsuit for $1.35 million and the project can now moving forward. The Congregation of Oros Bais Yaakov filed an application with Jackson’s...
Gov. Murphy’s “Boardwalk Fund” Could Benefit Ocean City
Ocean City’s 2.5-mile Boardwalk is one of the resort town’s main attractions. The city has an extensive plan in place to keep the boards well-maintained, replaced and redecked in areas when needed. That is what makes Ocean City’s Boardwalk a centerpiece of pride for residents and Boardwalk business...
Atlantic City, NJ’s Famous Formica Freitag Bakery Merges with Valenti’s to Take Their Goods to the Masses
Atlantic City bread from Formica Freitag Bakery is LEGENDARY. Now, the legend of Formica is growing stronger as it merges with another local bakery to take their goods to the masses. Formica Freitag Bakery announced this week they're merging with Valenti's Italian Bakery of Pleasantville. And that means more of...
Sign of the Times, Iconic Cherry Hill, NJ Diner May Be Closing
They're as much a part of New Jersey lore as Springsteen, The Shore, and Full-Service Gas Stations. I'm talking about diners. Where else can you scan a menu with literally hundreds of items to choose from? You want an omelet for dinner? No problem! A burger for breakfast? Have at it. New Jersey is known as the Diner Capital of the World.
New Drive-Through Restaurant Replacing Toms River Perkins
TOMS RIVER – Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers will take up residence in the closed Perkins on Route 37, the property owner said. “It’s a nice building, it’s a pretty building, and I think they’ll do very well there,” said Ron Rosetto, founder and president of the Rosetto Realty Group.
‘We achieved the seemingly impossible.’ Atlantic City mayor says city is seeing a rebirth
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. spoke about the city’s rebirth during his State of the City address.
Ocean County, NJ, Woman Still Missing After ‘Numerous investigative steps’
Authorities in Ocean County continue to search for a woman who has been missing since before Christmas. The Manchester Township Police Department currently needs assistance with locating 25-year-old Ervajay Thomas. According to officials, Thomas was last seen on December 22nd in Manchester wearing a white winter jacket and black pants.
This N.J. coffee shop’s delicious coffee flights are a winter must
Coffee flights are all the rage, catering to both adventurous sippers and those indecisive customers — known to clog up a morning rush, we see you! — with smaller cups of four or five different brews served at once. If you’re looking to get with the trend, you’ll...
12 Things Cheaper Than a Dozen Eggs in the Atlantic City Area
Instead of buying MegaMillions Tickets, maybe we should just buy ourselves some chickens! With the cost of eggs, the chickens may be a better value!. We checked with some local fans on Facebook and asked for reports of the prices of eggs in our area. Conclusion: They ain't cheap!. We...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ Police Presenting Frauds & Scams Public Event
The Egg Harbor Township, NJ Police Department has a long, well earned reputation for being a very proactive police department. They do great job with general law enforcement, investigations, community policing efforts and Police Athletic League activities. We have just learned that the Egg Harbor Township Police Department will be...
