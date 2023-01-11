Read full article on original website
Gov. Mills cuts ribbon for new Maine Law building in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills was in Portland Thursday to take part in the ribbon cutting for a new Maine Law building as part of her new budget for Maine's law system. The new building is home to the University of Maine School of Law. By renovating the building,...
Gov. Mills' budget proposal invests in health care, housing, and more
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills unveiled her two-year state budget proposal in Augusta on Wednesday. She says the proposal continues the free community college initiative and invests in health care, housing, and infrastructure. According to Mills, the proposal does not raise taxes and leaves the Rainy Day Fund untouched.
'It just didn't feel right:' Solar contractor issue leads Maine families to contact I-Team
SANFORD (WGME) -- Trying to go green has left at least two Maine families in the red, after they claim a local residential solar contractor failed to follow through with their projects. "It is a hit on the budget," Sanford resident David Martin said. "We didn't plan for this." Martin...
Gov. Mills focuses $10 billion budget proposal on education, health care, housing, roads
AUGUSTA (WGME) – Governor Janet Mills unveiled her $10 billion proposed budget for Maine’s next two years Wednesday. The budget focuses on education, health care, housing and roads. Mills says the budget is balanced, does not raise taxes and leaves the state’s rainy-day fund untouched. The budget...
Dr. Nirav Shah leaving Maine CDC to join U.S. CDC
AUGUSTA (WGME) – Dr. Nirav Shah is leaving his role as Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention after being appointed to a new role at the U.S. CDC, according to Gov. Janet Mills. Dr. Shah has been appointed the Principal Deputy Director at the U.S....
Hallowell schools experiencing payroll, benefit issues
HALLOWELL (WGME) -- Teachers and staff in Hallowell are saying they aren't being paid the correct amount and are also experiencing issues with their benefits. This is similar to the current situation with Portland schools, which are also experiencing payroll issues and employees not getting their benefits, such as retirement benefits.
Mainers flock to buy tickets for Mega Millions lottery drawing
PORTLAND (WGME) – If Friday the 13th has you feeling lucky, it could be your night to win the $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The cash payout is more than $724 million before taxes. Your odds of winning are tiny, about 1 in 300 million. CBS13 Photojournalist David Hill...
Ware-Butler donates $100,000 worth of vinyl siding to Habitat for Humanity
PORTLAND (WGME) – Habitat for Humanity is getting around $100,000 worth of vinyl siding to help Maine families. Ware-Butler made the donation to the Bangor location and because it's so large, the money is being shared with all affiliates across the state. One in eight families in the Maine...
More than 50,000 Mainers to get check for unclaimed property
More than 50,000 Mainers will soon be getting a check from the state treasurer's office for unclaimed property. The Maine treasurer says they were able to match data from names and addresses on Governor Janet Mills' inflation relief program to people who have unclaimed property, totaling about $4 million. They...
75% of wells deemed safe after statewide PFAS testing
An initial round of PFAS testing across the state finds about 75-percent of wells held water safe for consumption. According to the Morning Sentinel, state officials say more than 1,600 private wells were tested last year for contamination. The test results were announced during the Maine Agricultural Trades Show in...
Heavy rain and mountain snow headed to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- A storm system moves into Maine Thursday, with snow changing to rain as we head into Thursday night. The biggest snow totals will be in the mountains, with the biggest rain totals at the coast. Quieter weather returns as we head into the weekend. Temperatures start out cool...
Maine man sentenced for string of Bangor burglaries
BANGOR (WGME) -- A Bangor man has been sentenced to five years in prison with all but 2 1/2 years suspended for burglarizing eight businesses last March. According to the Bangor Daily News, 52-year-old Clyde Cooper pleaded guilty to several counts of burglary and theft as well as one count of drug possession.
A very small snail is attacking Maine's growing seaweed farms
(BDN) -- Maine researchers are on the lookout this winter for a tiny snail that could potentially cause big headaches for the state’s burgeoning kelp farms. As kelp farms continue to expand along the coast, scientists and farmers are starting to notice Lacuna vincta, a scarcely studied snail smaller than an M&M that has been biting into farmers’ profits. Researchers at the University of New England have set out to learn more about the creature in an effort to help the industry prevent future infestations.
Falmouth student earns spot in national science competition
FALMOUTH (WGME) – A Falmouth High School student has earned a spot in a national science competition, and he's the only Maine student to do so. Patrick Wahlig has a spot on the "Regeneron Science Talent Search Top 300," one the most prestigious competitions for high school seniors. Each...
'It's going to hurt the community a lot:' Customers mourn loss of Marden's in Rumford
RUMFORD (WGME)-- For the first time in its nearly 60 years of business, Marden's has closed one of its surplus and salvage stores. The company says the decision to close the Marden's store in Rumford had nothing to do with sales and everything to do with ongoing and unresolved safety concerns that put customers and employees at risk.
Portland schools working to repay contributions that never made it to retirement plans
PORTLAND (WGME) -- As Portland Public Schools works to rectify issues with its payroll system , the CBS13 I-Team has learned the problems have also impacted retirement benefits for many employees. The I-Team has learned despite retirement deductions being taken out of employee paychecks, those contributions were not making it...
'Mr. Drew' hopes to expand center for exotic animals in Lewiston
LEWISTON (WGME) – A man who takes care of exotic animals in Lewiston says he needs more space. Drew Desjardins owns "Mr. Drew and His Animals, too." He says his rescue center at the Pepperell Mill on Lisbon Street is outgrowing the space, and he's looking to move. He's...
'It's almost a basic necessity:' CityLink delays burden bus riders from Lewiston, Auburn
AUBURN (WGME) – A series of delays is causing trouble for riders who rely on city buses in Lewiston and Auburn. Right now, routes are running as scheduled, though it comes after a series of issues. Since Christmas Eve, there have been 10 delays of the bus line that...
Marden's closes Rumford store due to 'safety issues'
RUMFORD (WGME) -- Marden's has decided to close its Rumford location, citing ongoing safety issues not addressed by the store's landlord. The business says all employees have been given the option to transfer to another Marden's location. Employees not wanting to transfer will be given a separation package. The Marden...
Division changes could be coming to fall sports in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) – There could be some changes to several high school fall sports beginning next season. The MPA's classification committee is mulling over a proposal that would add a fifth class in soccer, which would be 8-person soccer for some of the smaller schools. Volleyball would add a...
