Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The End of an Era: A Farewell to the Beloved Chase’s DailyRachel PerkinsBelfast, ME
Maine Veterans ProjectThe Maine WriterMaine State
UMaine's cutting-edge project returns ancestral artifacts to Alaska's Tlingit tribeRachel PerkinsOrono, ME
Old Town, Maine Makes Bold Move to Revitalize Downtown EconomyRachel PerkinsOld Town, ME
Parents Group to Challenge Books in HermonThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
Related
Bangor Daddy Daughter Valentine Dance
Bangor Parks and Recreation presents a Valentine Dance for girls Kindergarten through 7th grade, and their Dads, Friday February 3rd. Who knew Daddy Daughter Dances were so popular. Everyone but me? I never danced with my father. But witnessed him do a 2 step that would make any country line dancer proud.
Remember When This Legendary Maine Restaurant Was A Grocery Store?
You can always tell when someone has lived in an area for a long time by how they refer to old buildings and old businesses. It's true. Even though most of us don't think about it on the regular, many of the buildings that are home to our favorite businesses have been around for many decades. For example, the Dunkin on Bangor Street in Augusta used to be home to another donut place (from north of the border). And, the building that currently houses MIKA in Augusta used to be home to a video store.
Throw Back Thursday: Waldoboro Couple Wow With Whopper Of A Fish
Last year, we brought you the story of a Waldoboro couple who reeled in a whopper of a find while Ice Fishing... YouTubers Chris Benedict and Olivia Laine have a YouTube Channel called Fishin4Adventure. The couple adventures across the state of Maine, looking for new and exciting fishing spots to explore together.
The End of an Era: A Farewell to the Beloved Chase’s Daily
Chase's Daily, a beloved farm-to-table restaurant and market located in Belfast, Maine, closed its doors permanently on December 31st. The closure of Chase's Daily is a significant loss to the local community, as the restaurant had grown to become a staple of Belfast's Main Street, known for its delicious vegetarian fare, and sourcing of products from the family's farm in Freedom.
You’ll Never Believe Who I Met In The Bathroom At A Maine Bar
This Wednesday, I went to Mainely Brews in Downtown Waterville to enjoy my friend Ashley and Rob Burnell sing for open mic night but while I was there, something truly awesome happened. Many times when we're out and about, we meet all sorts of enticing people but I wasn't expecting...
foxbangor.com
Bangor Kenny U-Pull announces permanent closure
BANGOR — A Bangor used auto parts business has permanently closed. Kenny U-Pull in Bangor announced their closure in a Facebook post on January 11. Customers say that the auto parts store had become a staple for motorists from around the state. For Levant resident Clarence Colbath, the news...
Local Couple Hopes To Re-Open Much Loved East Vassalboro Store
Locally run corner stores and convenience stores have always been a staple of small town life in Maine. Generally located along one of the town's main roads, these stores typically offer convenience items, a small grocery selection, beer, soda, and deli foods (like pizza and subs). Some even have gas pumps. Stores like these provide people who don't want to travel "into town" a place to get the basics.
mainepublic.org
January warmth takes its toll on winter recreation in Maine
With temperatures in the 50s and rain across much of the state, it hardly feels like winter in Maine. And the warm weather is leaving snowmobile trails bare and frustrating skiers in some areas. Holly Anderson, assistant manager of Camden Snowbowl, says the area should have been bustling on Friday....
Here is Actually What’s Going into the Old Kmart in Bangor
Kmart has been gone from Bangor since April 2017. That was when The Quirk family’s real estate company QV Realty Trust bought the Kmart building and property. At the time the report was that the site was bought for future development. Since then, the Kmart store has been vacant,...
Mei Mei Is the SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week
Do you have any room in your home and heart for Mei Mei?. Mei Mei is a 3-year-old pit bull terrier. She has a tuxedo-type coat pattern with a black base and white markings on her face and chest. She came to the SPCA of Hancock County at the end of December from the stray holding facility.
Former Old Town Man Turning 100
You may remember Paul Dumont, who lived in Old Town and Milford for many years. He worked at the Old Town Post Office. He now lives in Arizona and is approaching his 100th birthday in March. His secret to such a long life may well be that he has a...
There's a snow drought in Maine, and it's getting worse. Here's what that means.
MAINE, USA — Mid-January is upon us, and the snow drought just keeps getting worse for Maine. A quick glance at the current snow depth map shows only the western mountains and northern Maine have significant snow on the ground. But that's where you'd expect the most snow to...
wabi.tv
UPDATE: 2 people deceased after incident in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 2 people are deceased after a domestic incident on G St this morning. Authorities tell us a male and a female were found deceased in the home. Bomarc Road is currently closed but it is expected to open up shortly. Avoid the area and be prepared...
You Can Jump In an Icy Maine Lake to Support Camp Capella
Registration is open for the Camp Capella Polar Dip coming up in February. How long has it been since someone told you to go jump in a lake? Well, that's what we're doing right now. But not just any lake. We're talking about Phillips Lake in Dedham, which is the home of Camp Capella, a summer camp for children and adults with disabilities.
Maine Man Sentenced for a String of 8 Bangor Burglaries
A Maine man is going to prison after a burglary spree in Bangor that involved eight businesses. Clyde Cooper, 52, pleaded guilty to all counts of burglary, theft, and drug possession during his trial at the Penobscot County Judicial Center in Bangor. A judge sentenced him to five years in prison, with all but 2 1/2 years suspended. He will also serve two years probation and is ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution. That's a third of the value of the items he stole, but most of the damages were paid by insurance.
wabi.tv
Two arrested at Brewer business Thursday
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested at a Brewer business with a citizen’s aid on Thursday. Brewer Police say an officer attempted to arrest 28-year-old Sierra Lamb of Brewer on two active arrest warrants. They say Lamb resisted arrest, and 25-year-old Isiah Hoffman engaged in a physical...
Maine Dog Drives Car, But Not Very Well, or Very Far
You’ve heard the expression "keep it between the lines." Well, that applies to dogs driving as well. He or she didn’t get that memo. And the name and gender of the dog are being withheld to protect the dog from being bothered, hassled, or bullied. The story starts...
Fire Destroys Home in Etna, Maine
Firefighters from eight communities battled a fire Tuesday morning at a home in Etna, just west of Bangor. Shortly before 8:30 a.m., the Penobscot Regional Communication Center received multiple 9-1-1 calls about a fire at 1464 West Plymouth Road, according to the Etna Volunteer Fire Department. Etna home fully ablaze...
BREAKING: Maine Wardens Find Body of Snowmobiler That Went Through The Ice
For weeks officials in Maine have been warning residents and visitors to double and triple check the ice conditions on Maine's lakes and ponds before venturing out because, as of late, most of the ice in Maine us unsafe. Warm and unusually mild conditions have caused many area lakes that...
wabi.tv
Help is available for Mainers affected by domestic abuse
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Events like the deadly domestic incident in Bangor Thursday can be difficult to hear about, especially for survivors of domestic violence. Experts say perpetrators of abuse will sometimes use news stories of other domestic incidents against their targets. It can lead to feelings of isolation. Partners...
Q106.5
Brewer, ME
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0