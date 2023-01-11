Read full article on original website
Related
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado's General Assembly blasts back into action | CAPITOL M
Welcome back to Gold Dome High and the 2023 legislative session!. It's already off to a good start. First: To whomever came up with the idea for Colorado Counties, Inc. socks, Capitol M is in awe. Second: Hats off to Senate President Steve Fenberg, who decided that he wanted to...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado program to spend $40M to incentivize innovative affordable housing
A new housing housing program will spend $40 million on constructing affordable homes throughout the state — focused on innovative housing structures, such as modular and 3D printed homes. The Colorado's new Innovative Housing Incentive Program, announced by Gov. Jared Polis on Friday, is expected to help create up...
coloradopolitics.com
Conservation Colorado | WHAT'S YOUR AGENDA?
Welcome to What's Your Agenda?, Colorado Politics' weekly publication of trade association priorities for the state's 2023 legislative session. Conservation Colorado is the largest statewide environmental organization in Colorado. The Denver-based nonprofit works to protect climate, air, land, water and communities through organizing, advocacy and elections. “Colorado has been a...
coloradopolitics.com
Give Colorado’s small businesses a break | Colorado Springs Gazette
“Could it get any worse for small business?” asks the state’s top small-business advocacy group in a statement sent to the press this week. The answer to that question, says the National Association of Independent Business in Colorado, is “unfortunately, yes.”. It adds, “And perhaps the Colorado...
coloradopolitics.com
The consummate honorable Colorado politician | SLOAN
My favorite Scott McInnis story transpired shortly after the former Congressman assumed his latest role as Mesa County Commissioner, back in 2015. He spoke to me on several occasions about the deplorable condition of the Colorado-Utah state marker on Highway 50, lamenting how a visitor’s first welcome to the Centennial State from the west was a crumbling, decaying, graffiti-strewn slab that depressingly belied its original glory. He grew ever more frustrated as his attempts to address the problem of refurbishing the marker were met with the usual, and grating, bureaucratic obstacles.
coloradopolitics.com
Top-of-mind values to tackle Colorado tax reform | OPINION
Once the echoes of opening day speeches fade and Colorado lawmakers settle in to solve some of Colorado’s biggest fiscal challenges, the daunting trade-offs required to deliver promised property tax relief will come into focus. The unavoidable reality is Colorado lawmakers cannot afford to backfill in any meaningful way...
coloradopolitics.com
'Our work begins now' | CAPITOL QUOTES
The first week of the 2023 legislative session saw big promises and elicited big emotions from members of the Colorado legislature. Newly-inducted state leaders attempted to set the tone for the year ahead with days of opening speeches, ranging from the dozens of incoming freshmen state lawmakers to the reelected governor.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado General Assembly holds first-ever MLK resolution joint session
The 2023 version of the annual General Assembly resolution honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. featured several firsts. Among them, the resolution for the first time recognized the largest Black caucus in legislative history, while the occasion marked the first time the resolution has been done in a joint session of the legislature.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Democrats seek to cap cost of epinephrine injectors
A bill that seeks to lower the cost for Coloradans who need epinephrine auto-injectors has been introduced in the General Assembly. Epinephrine, best known under the brand name EpiPen, is a life-saving medication used to counter the effects of a severe allergic reaction. House Bill 1002, sponsored by Democratic Reps....
coloradopolitics.com
New bill would make Colorado teens take driver’s education before getting a license
Teenagers in Colorado could soon be required to complete up to 36 hours of driver’s education to be eligible for a driver’s license, if a new bill introduced to the state legislature passes. Senate Bill 11, introduced on Tuesday, would require Coloradans under the age of 18 to...
coloradopolitics.com
Put Colorado’s crime victims first | Denver Gazette
Somewhere along the road to “restorative justice,” “harm reduction,” “justice reform” and assorted other catchphrases of the contemporary criminal-justice debate — Colorado left crime’s victims in the dust. That probably was inevitable given the top priority of our Legislature: to extend victimhood to crime’s perpetrators.
coloradopolitics.com
Races for Colorado's next Republican, Democratic party chairs take shape | TRAIL MIX
For the first time in six years, both of Colorado's major political parties will have new leadership after this spring's party elections. The state's Democrats and Republicans are scheduled to begin reorganization meetings starting next month at the county and district levels, culminating in statewide meetings in late March and early April, when they'll pick state party chairs and other officers to serve two-year terms.
coloradopolitics.com
Deadly fentanyl floods Colorado | Colorado Springs Gazette
A Gazette headline Monday served as a chilling — and alarming — reminder that Colorado is still at war: “DEA's Rocky Mountain region seized enough fentanyl in 2022 to kill almost every Colorado resident.”. That’s right, Coloradans are locked in the same life-and-death struggle against the same...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado officials urge citizens to test homes for radon
Health officials are urging Coloradans to test their homes for excessive levels of radon, a naturally occurring, colorless and odorless gas that is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S. and contributes to as many as 500 lung cancer deaths in Colorado each year. The gas forms...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado continues to coddle juvenile offenders | BRAUCHLER
Despite significant changes in the past decade weakening our juvenile justice system, things are about to get even easier on violent juvenile criminals. If the early bills of the heavily progressive 2023 General Assembly are a harbinger of what is to come, this legislative session will be as offender friendly as any Colorado has seen. At a time when Colorado faces surging and historic crime, particular focus appears to be on how to make it harder to investigate, prosecute and hold accountable juvenile offenders.
coloradopolitics.com
Chief justice tells legislature about accomplishments, planned reforms to judiciary
Chief Justice Brian D. Boatright on Friday told the legislature the state's judicial branch is making progress on diversity and workplace culture, while warning lawmakers about the need to address low compensation and problematic levels of turnover. Boatright also threw his endorsement behind two new proposals that would reform the...
coloradopolitics.com
As Colorado's House opens, Minority Leader Mike Lynch's family has a lot to celebrate
Among the festivities in the opening hours of the 2023 legislature: Members of the Colorado House serenaded Minority Leader Mike Lynch's daughter with a rendition of "Happy Birthday," noting her 17th. As it turns out, the Lynch family has a lot to celebrate. Son Spencer, who is 14 months older...
coloradopolitics.com
New Colorado State Board of Education blocks a charter appeal against Adams 14
The State Board of Education voted 5-3 Thursday to deny an appeal from a charter school seeking to open a new high school in Adams 14. The Adams 14 school board had denied the application from Be the Change Community School for a high school with biliteracy and project-based learning in November.
coloradopolitics.com
Humanitarian Awards highlight symphony’s MLK Jr. Tribute Concert | NONPROFIT REGISTER
DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. COLORADO HOLIDAY COMMISSION. News: Buffalo Soldiers of the American West in Colorado, along with seven individuals, were honored when the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission partnered with the Colorado Symphony to observe the birthday of the slain civil rights leader. Recipients of...
Comments / 1