Mercedes Wilson and Emily Lampa visited The Big Ditch Brewing Company and talked with Matt Kahn,co-founder, Big Ditch Brewing Company. Matt Kahn tells us the brewery has been open since 2014 and they started selling beer in Buffalo and Niagara and Erie counties and have expanded to selling beer throughout the state. The Big Ditch Brewing Company has made over 300 different kinds of beer since they opened, and he says they have some of the best-selling beer in the area.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO