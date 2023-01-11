ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WKBW-TV

AM Buffalo visits Big Ditch Brewing Company

Mercedes Wilson and Emily Lampa visited The Big Ditch Brewing Company and talked with Matt Kahn,co-founder, Big Ditch Brewing Company. Matt Kahn tells us the brewery has been open since 2014 and they started selling beer in Buffalo and Niagara and Erie counties and have expanded to selling beer throughout the state. The Big Ditch Brewing Company has made over 300 different kinds of beer since they opened, and he says they have some of the best-selling beer in the area.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Fearless Buffalo nun thwarted thieves

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A fearless Buffalo nun delivered an impromptu lesson in "thou shall not steal". “So, I opened the door and saw a ladder — here's a ladder over here and I walked out and I looked up and said — 'get out of here. How dare you do this to God's property — this is his mission!’”, described Sister Mary Johnice, director, Response to Love Center.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

John Roth named Chief Operating Officer of Pegula Sports & Entertainment and Buffalo Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — John Roth has been named Chief Operating Officer of Pegula Sports & Entertainment and the Buffalo Sabres. According to the Sabres, Roth worked at Fidelity Investments for the past 24 years as an investor and served as portfolio manager of the Fidelity New Millennium and Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund and as co-manager of Fidelity Advisor New Insights Fund.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

UB professor addresses racial disparities in east Buffalo neighborhood

BUFFALO, NY — The University at Buffalo Center of Urban Studies released a report in 2021 entitled 'The Harder We Run', which documents the racial disparities impacting east Buffalo residents. Director of the center, Dr. Henry Taylor, found that the top issues impacting residents are racial residential disparity, underdevelopment...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Growing need for free meals in Springville-Griffith Schools

SPRINGVILLE, NY (WKBW) — It's lunchtime inside the Springville Elementary School with all the smells of a school cafeteria. But students no longer need to worry about paying for their lunch. “Every student has access to this and there's really nothing the families need to do,” explained James Bialasik,...
SPRINGVILLE, NY

