Woman Arrested After Taking Cash from a Woman’s Pocket at a Manitowoc Bar
A woman has been arrested after taking cash from a woman’s coat pocket at a Manitowoc bar. Officers were called to Tower Tavern on Water Street at around 7:30 Wednesday evening to investigate the claim. A staff member at Tower Tavern pulled the security footage, which showed a 29-year-old...
Four Hurt In Bus Crash On Neenah Schools Ski Trip
Two of the four people hurt in Wednesday night’s bus rollover in Waushara County are students in Neenah schools. The school district says the bus rolled over while returning from a ski trip for the school. Two adults were also hurt. In all, 22 students were on the bus,...
Fight at an Oshkosh Middle School Requires Police Intervention
The Oshkosh Police Department was called to help break up a fight at Merrill Middle School yesterday afternoon (January 11th). According to police reports, the fight between two students began at around 2:15, and family members and acquaintances forced their way in to cause an additional disturbance. These individuals refused...
Northeast Wisconsin Woodland Owners Conference to be Held in Green Bay
The Glacierland Resource Conservation & Development Council is now accepting registrations for the 2023 Northeast Wisconsin Woodland Owners Conference, scheduled for January 28th at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in Green Bay. The Woodland Owners Conference will feature a variety of speakers focusing on topics of interest to private woodland owners.
Fire Destroys Macht Village Programs Building in Brown County
A major fire yesterday in Brown County completely destroyed a building belonging to Macht Village Programs. Macht Village is an organization that aims to help children with emotional and behavioral needs. Crews rushed to the 3300 block of Mid Valley Drive in Lawrence at around 6:30 yesterday morning to battle...
House Fire in Two Rivers Causes Significant Damage
A home in Two Rivers caught fire early this morning. According to Captain Eric Isselmann, the Two Rivers Fire Department was called to the home in the 1100 block of 34th Street at 1:30 a.m. where they saw smoke emitting from the first floor. The lone occupant had already evacuated...
Manitowoc Salvation Army Falls Short in Red Kettle Collection, Not All Donations Have Been Counted
The Salvation Army of Manitowoc County fell short in this year’s Red Kettle Campaign. According to Lieutenant Jenny Moffit, the local organization had a goal of $175,000 this holiday season, which is significantly more than last year’s $140,000. Moffit cited an increase in requests for assistance as a...
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– The average car payment is rising throughout the country, now surpassing $700 per month. Click here to see what the average is locally according to Shoreline Hometown Credit Union. – The Manitowoc County Health Department has released the 2022 Community Health Assessment. Click here to see what was included...
Dorothy Mae Krejcarek
Dorothy Mae Krejcarek, age 89, of Two Rivers, died Monday night, January 9, 2023, at Froedtert Holy Family Memorial Hospital. Dorothy Mae Krejcarek was born to Frank and Tille (Fidler) Kvitek on February 28th, 1933 in Cooperstown, Wisconsin. She was one of three girls in the family and took great pride in how she and her sisters, Olive and Lorraine, worked on the dairy farm alongside her parents and older brother Vic where she was born and raised. Dorothy was always proud that the farm continued to thrive. She attributed her enjoyment of work and strong work ethic to those beginnings.
Winter Walking Open At Citizen Park Rec Center
The Manitowoc Senior Center is reminding citizens of the Winter Walking program at the Citizen Park Recreation Center. According to Michelle Michaels, Indoor walking is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 to 10:30 a.m. There is no charge for this walking activity and it’s open to everyone. Those participating...
Manitowoc Public Library Offers Cats on Mats and Teen Lock In Yoga Classes
The following article was submitted by Kate Casey, owner of Cats on Mats Yoga. For many of us, the annual flipping of the calendar from December to January means a period of evaluation and self-reflection. What has worked for me over the last year and what hasn’t? What do I want to accomplish in the next twelve months? Who do I want to be and what do I want my life to look like? For many of us, these considerations lead to a recommitment to caring for our physical bodies, learning a new skill, or establishing healthier boundaries with work, relationships, et cetera.
Manitowoc County Executive Director Looks Ahead to 2023 Projects
With 2022 well in the rearview mirror, Manitowoc County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer is looking ahead to what 2023 will bring. One of the major events this year is the purchasing of the former library from Lakeside Foods, which is located right up the road from the courthouse. “That’s a big...
Four National Honor Counts Earned in Manitowoc League Bowling
It was a BIG night in the 21st Century Bowling League at Meadow Lanes West in Manitowoc. According to league secretary Jason Heinzen, the top bowler Thursday evening was Greg Henry with a 750 Men’s National Honor Count series. Henry had games of 233, 258 and 259. Kyle Resch...
Manitowoc Warming Shelter In Its 3rd Month
A warming shelter to help Manitowoc residents in need has now been open since November 1st. Pastor Matt Sauer was very instrumental in getting this vision to become a reality by relying upon community relationships and partnerships. During an appearance Thursday on WOMT’s “Coolest Coast” with Jason and Tina Prigge,...
Sheboygan Elementary Phy Ed Teacher Named SHAPE Teacher of the Year
A phy ed teacher at a Sheboygan elementary school has been named the Elementary School Physical Education Teacher of the Year by the Society of Health and Physical Educators (SHAPE). Each year SHAPE gives out the awards for outstanding physical educators in five regions, and Kim Selby from Wilson Elementary...
Manitowoc International Relations Association to Discuss 30th Anniversary Delegation
There is only one meeting on the calendar today in the City of Manitowoc. The Manitowoc International Relations Association will meet at Vagabond Creative Studios at 6:30 p.m., where they will conduct their Secret Santa gift exchange. Then, they will look over important dates in 2023 and an upcoming 30th...
Manitowoc to Host Inaugural Wisconsin Sand Sculpting Festival
The City of Manitowoc will be playing host to the Wisconsin Sand Sculpting Festival this summer. This three-day event, which is being hosted by the Manitowoc Sunrise Rotary and Visit Manitowoc, kicks off on Friday, July 14th at Red Arrow Beach. Ten competitive semi-pro sand sculptors will be on hand...
Two Area Colleges to Receive Portion of DVA Grant
Governor Tony Evers and newly named Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary James Bond have announced a new grant, some of which will be going to two area colleges. The nearly $425,000 grant is being split between 13 nonprofit organizations that provide financial assistance, entrepreneurship training, or other services to Wisconsin veterans and their families.
Ships Fall To Preble In FRCC Wrestling
Green Bay Preble was a dual meet victor over Manitowoc Lincoln 55-18 in an FRCC dual wrestling meet last night. Ships Coach Tyler Wetenkamp tells us that four of his wrestlers earned individual wins in that road match; Pedro Estrada, Emjay Neumann, Oscar Estrada and Easton Becker.
Briess Industries Responds to OSHA Violation Citations
Briess Industries has responded to the report that OSHA has cited them for several violations at their Manitowoc malting plant. We spoke with Ron Schroder, the Director of Marketing at Briess, who admitted that they indeed have been cited. “Briess employee health and safety remain our first priority,” he stated....
