Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Two $1 million scratch tickets claimed
There were two winning $1 million scratch tickets claimed in the state of Massachusetts on Thursday, along with three other $100,000 tickets won or claimed according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The first of the two $1 million tickets was claimed in Raynham from the Raynham Park store, and was...
Mass. State Lottery winner: Woman bought $4 million lottery ticket at Sunoco
The winner of a $4 million lottery ticket sold from a Sunoco gas station claimed her prize in the form of 20 annual payments, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Merari Gutierrez Garcia of Revere claimed her winning $4 million prize from an “Emeralds 50X” scratch ticket she purchased from a Sunoco station in Everett.
Mega Millions jackpot won in Maine for 1st time ever, worth $1.35 billion
The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot, clocking in at more than $1.3 billion, was won in Maine late Friday, marking the first time the lottery game’s top prize was ever won in the Pine Tree State. The lucky Mega Millions player bought their winning ticket at Hometown Gas & Grill...
Mega Millions numbers: Winning $1.35 billion jackpot ticket sold in Maine
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone matched all six numbers Friday and won an estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize, overcoming steep odds that led to three months of drawings without a winner. The winning numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega...
4 “Big Winner” Mega Millions Tickets Sold In New York
There was a grand prize winner for last night's Mega Millions drawing. Someone in the state of Maine matched all five white balls along with the mega ball to claim the Mega Millions' 2nd largest jackpot ever. The jackpot was worth $1.35 Billion dollars. "Big Winners" are tickets that matched...
Mega Millions drawing over $1.3B: What are your odds of winning
More than $1.3 billion dollars is up for grabs in Tonight's Mega Millions drawing.
Can you guarantee a Mega Millions jackpot win? A Harvard statistician knows one way
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — If aMega Millions ticket sold in Massachusetts wins the drawing Friday night, it will be by far the largest jackpot ever won here. Is there any way to improve our odds of winning the second-largest prize in the game's history?. A Harvard University statistician has previously...
Mega Millions jackpot is $1.35 billion; here’s the cash value
The Mega Millions jackpot is valued at a historical $1.35 billion, the second-largest jackpot in game history and the fourth-largest prize in all lottery game history, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Though part of the $1.35 billion prize’s value will be diminished from state and federal taxes, the one-time...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $5 million sold in South Philadelphia 7-Eleven
PHILADELPHIA - A lottery ticket player and a Philadelphia 7-Eleven are getting richer after a ticket worth $5 million was sold in the store. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the 7-Eleven located at 2301 West Passyunk Avenue sold a $5 million-winning Five Million Fabulous Fortune scratch-off ticket. The store will...
Two $1 million Mega Millions prizes won in Massachusetts; jackpot continues to grow
NEWTON, Mass. — No one won the $1.1 billion jackpot in Tuesday's Mega Million drawing, but two tickets sold in Massachusetts were worth $1 million each. The $1 million prizes were won on a quick-pick ticket sold at the Wegmans in Chestnut Hill and another quick-pick ticket sold at Jaqueline's Mini Market in Lawrence, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.
$3 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in CT on Tuesday
GRANBY, CT (WFSB) – A $3 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Connecticut on Tuesday, the CT Lottery announced. Lottery officials said the Mega Millions winner was sold at the Cumberland Farms on 19 Hartford Street. The workers at Cumberland Farms are happy. They said they have loyal...
$1M lottery winner from Mass. Speedway to use prize money for kids’ education
The winner of a $1 million lottery ticket from a Speedway gas station has come forward to claim his prize, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Alejandro Melendez Delgado of Marshfield claimed his $1 million lottery ticket from the “100X The Money” scratch ticket game on Jan. 4, the lottery said.
Two million-dollar Mega Millions tickets sold in Massachusetts; billion-dollar jackpot still in play
NEWTON, Mass. — One of the winning tickets was sold at a Wegmans supermarket, while the other was sold at a local mini mart. But the huge Mega Millions jackpot, now an estimated $1.3 billion, is still in play.
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the 20 Best Cities to Live in the U.S.
It's always nice to get recognized for something on a national level. Despite Massachusetts size relative to other states in the country, it turns out that throughout the Bay State, we're home to not just one, but two of the the top 20 best cities to live in the U.S.
Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this month
A major discount supermarket chain recently announced that they would be opening another new grocery store location in Massachusetts this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular discount grocery store chain Aldi will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Massachusetts supermarket location in Danvers. However, they will also be offering a "sneak peak" of the new store on January 25th, according to the company's website.
Four Georgia Residents Win Big In Mega Millions Lottery Drawing
Here's how much they won.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market
ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
It’s Illegal To Throw These Things Away In Massachusetts
There are two types of people in the world. There's the folks who really have trouble parting with things and there's the folks who love to throw things away. I'm absolutely the latter. I really enjoy minimalism, although I'm not a purist. 😁. I know it can be annoying, but...
Popular low-priced grocery store ALDI opening new Massachusetts location
DANVERS, Mass. — ALDI, a grocery store chain known for its low prices and for requiring a $0.25 deposit to use a shopping cart, is opening a new location in Massachusetts later this month. The company announced that a new store, at 100 Independence Way in Danvers, will open...
