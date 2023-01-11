ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cut Bank, MT

Comments / 0

Related
montanarightnow.com

Libby asbestos case settles for $18.5 million

W.R. Grace & Co. has agreed to pay $18.5 million to settle its remaining Libby Asbestos Superfund Site claims with the state of Montana. Gov. Greg Gianforte's office announced the settlement on Tuesday. It stems from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality's natural resource damage claims in W.R. Grace's Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The company-owned vermiculite mines and mills near Libby left hundreds of residents sickened or dead from asbestos-related health damage.
LIBBY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Market Trends: Flathead County Median Home Sales

Looking at single-family residence sales by month sold (original list price between $250,000 and $899,999), over the past seven years, let’s chart as clustered columns the quantities sold, as same-colored lines the median days from listing to contract, and as same-colored dashed lines the median percentage of sold price to original list price. Median sold price percentage (of original list) extended its November recovery from 92% to 93% in December, and DTC rose a tad last month.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
montanian.com

3rd Party to Investigate Allegations Against Libby Police Chief Scott Kessel; City of Libby Looks to Rebuild local Police Commission

Press Release, Mayor Peggy Williams Issued Saturday Jan. 7. The City of Libby has hired an independent investigator recommended by Montana Municipal Interlocal Authority to conduct a third-party investigation into allegations by three former City of Libby police officers against Libby Police Chief Scott Kessel. Breck Law Office, Columbia Falls, has been engaged to conduct the investigation.
LIBBY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy