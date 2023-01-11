Read full article on original website
REMEMBER WHEN? Diamond & Silk Rocked The House in Montana [AUDIO]
We were sad to hear Diamond from the conservative duo has passed. Today we're reminiscing on their visit to Montana. Originally published Sept. 19, 2019 / Republished Jan. 11, 2023. Our friends in Kalispell, Bozeman, Missoula, and elsewhere in Montana are going to want to bring Diamond & Silk to...
Kalispell State Senator Serves Up Property Tax Reduction Bills
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - State Senator Keith Regier of Kalispell spoke to KGVO News on Monday evening about three property tax reduction bills he has introduced in the Montana Legislature. The first is Senate Bill 145, which Regier said deals with the lodging tax, returning some of those dollars...
Flathead Beacon
Columbia Falls Planning Board Rejects Scaled-Down Version of River Highlands Development
At a crowded, multi-hour hearing Tuesday night, members of the Columbia Falls City-County Planning Board voted against recommending a scaled-down version of the controversial River Highlands housing project, which a developer is proposing on 49 acres of land directly east of the Flathead River and south of U.S. Highway 2.
Columbia Falls housing development again in front of planning board
Developer James Barnett has reduced the number proposed housing units for the project to 343, down from 455 units in his original application.
Montarise brings new zoning change to Flathead County Planning Board
A subdivision between Whitefish and Kalispell that went before the planning board in October returned before the board on Wednesday night.
montanarightnow.com
Libby asbestos case settles for $18.5 million
W.R. Grace & Co. has agreed to pay $18.5 million to settle its remaining Libby Asbestos Superfund Site claims with the state of Montana. Gov. Greg Gianforte's office announced the settlement on Tuesday. It stems from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality's natural resource damage claims in W.R. Grace's Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The company-owned vermiculite mines and mills near Libby left hundreds of residents sickened or dead from asbestos-related health damage.
Flathead Beacon
Market Trends: Flathead County Median Home Sales
Looking at single-family residence sales by month sold (original list price between $250,000 and $899,999), over the past seven years, let’s chart as clustered columns the quantities sold, as same-colored lines the median days from listing to contract, and as same-colored dashed lines the median percentage of sold price to original list price. Median sold price percentage (of original list) extended its November recovery from 92% to 93% in December, and DTC rose a tad last month.
montanian.com
3rd Party to Investigate Allegations Against Libby Police Chief Scott Kessel; City of Libby Looks to Rebuild local Police Commission
Press Release, Mayor Peggy Williams Issued Saturday Jan. 7. The City of Libby has hired an independent investigator recommended by Montana Municipal Interlocal Authority to conduct a third-party investigation into allegations by three former City of Libby police officers against Libby Police Chief Scott Kessel. Breck Law Office, Columbia Falls, has been engaged to conduct the investigation.
