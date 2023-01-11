Read full article on original website
Related
Woman leaves people stunned after sharing correct way to use drawer in washing machines
A woman has left social media users stunned after educating us all on the correct way to use the washing machine drawer. Spoiler alert: you’ve probably been getting it all wrong. While there are a few approaches you can take these days – liqui-tabs, washing balls and so on...
People are ‘scared to look’ in their sinks after seeing disturbing cleaning hack
Many of us pride ourselves on keeping large parts of our home nice and tidy - chores such as running the hoover around and washing up come as second nature. But there are some parts of the house a lot of us do not pay as much attention to when it comes to cleaning.
If You Find One Of These Pennies, You're An Instant Millionaire
The coin is worth a lot more than its face value.
Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
Upworthy
Woman wakes up alone on a train station bench. Then, she found a note and some money in her hand
Ellie Farnfiled will forever be grateful to the good Samaritan who helped her when she really needed it. She was traveling from Redhill in Surrey to London Victoria on October 21, 2015, when she fell unconscious. To her surprise, when she woke up, she found a £10 (about $12) note and a handwritten letter from a person called Tom. According to the Independent, the note read: "I hope by the time you read this you are feeling better. You had a seizure on the train and I took you off." He apologized for having possibly hurt her leg when he walked on it "before realizing" she was on the floor "having a fit."
Doctor shares five 'gross' body parts we're not washing properly
A doctor has shared five ‘gross’ body parts that we’re apparently not washing properly – and I imagine there are some on her list that many of you are guilty of not scrubbing enough. Family physician Dr Jen Caudle (@drjencaudle) regularly posts videos about everything from...
Woman shocked after discovering car has a secret compartment
A woman was shocked to discover her car has a ‘secret compartment’ - and it turns out she wasn’t the only person not to realise. While many of us spend our lives in our cars, it’s probably fair to say we don’t necessarily know what every gadget and gizmo does.
Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action
A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
A doctor battled for 5 hours to save the life of a passenger whose heart stopped twice on a flight from London to India
Vishwaraj Vemala was flying with his mother on Air India when a 43-year-old man had a heart attack. He told the medic: 'I am forever indebted to you.'
I came back from Disney World to find my car destroyed – they left a note and money but it’s nowhere near enough!
A DRIVER has taken to social media to show the state of their car in a car park after returning from Disney World. The person who hit the car left a note saying sorry and cash, but the driver says it wasn't nearly enough to cover the damage. Reddit user...
Woman who only showers twice a week sparks debate
People are flooding to social media with mixed opinions over a TikToker's revelation she only showers once or twice a week. Amid a cost of living crisis - and as someone who can never really be bothered to get out of pyjamas anyway - showering less often seems like quite an appealing plan.
Woman shares shocking six week transformation after stopping ’mouth breathing’
A self-confessed 'mouth breather' has shared her amazing six-week transformation after stopping the breathing technique while she is asleep. It can of course be very difficult to control what you are doing while you are asleep, so this one woman went to extreme lengths to do so. Olivia Sweet (@oliviasweettt)...
Urgent Costco warning after shopper left thousands out of pocket – how to keep yourself safe
A 75-year-old woman is reportedly out of $10,000 after thieves stole her purse in a Costco parking lot. The woman is now advising customers to keep track of their wallets and to remain diligent in conversations with strangers- especially during the holiday season. The theft is an example of the...
Airline Passenger Blasts “Fake Service Dog” Being Seated Next to Their “Real” One
Remember that wild time when everyone was trying to pass any type of creature they could get their hands on as an emotional support animal to bring aboard an airplane with them? Everything from peacocks to tortoises to goats and monkeys and turkeys, people have tried to attach "emotional support" to anything they could put their hands on.
White women aren’t being ‘banned’ from using black beauty products – but they should know this
“My white friends who have straight hair have been telling me that this literally caused their hair to fall out,” a TikTok user says, clutching a little bottle of hair oil. This post is one of many spoof reviews appearing on social media for Mielle Organics’ rosemary mint growth hair oil, posted with one purpose: to deter white people from buying it.
A flight attendant reveals why shorts should not be worn on an airplane
Sitting in an airplanePhoto byHans IsaacsononUnsplash. While most people in the U.S. are not worried about wearing shorts in this weather. In a couple of months, it will get very warm again in parts of the country and shorts will be the most popular item of clothing to wear.
Popculture
Rice Recall: What to Know
Rice lovers who live in the U.K. need to look at the label before eating due to a recall issued in December. Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
Single mother's bank account drained after 7-year-old spends $897 on game app
A single mom is fighting to get her money back before Christmas after her 7-year-old spent $897 on Roblox.
A Roomba Took Video Of A Woman Using The Bathroom — And Screenshots Ended Up Online
Roombas, or any other robot vacuum for that matter, can be a lifesaver for parents who have too much to juggle and need a little assistance cleaning up the house. But for every technological convenience and “lifesaver” granted to us, there seems to be increasingly insidious tradeoffs when it comes to allowing smart devices to monitor and collect data in multiple ways.
People are only just finding out XXL and 2XL aren’t the same size
If shopping for your size has ever left you feeling seriously confused, you’re not alone. Watch the video below:. Many of us have felt the frustration of trying on a garment from one shop and it's a perfect fit, but in another shop it’s too tight or too big.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
124K+
Post
1096M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 2