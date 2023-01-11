ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘He’s been photo-Shapped!’: This Morning presenters crack up at edited Boris Johnson photo tweeted by Shapps

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fuWRA_0kAnPqUJ00

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield cracked up laughing at a photo posted by Grant Shapps that appears to have airbrushed out Boris Johnson .

Posting on Twitter this week, business secretary Shapps shared an image showing him and two officials in front of a Virgin rocket at the spaceport in Newquay, Cornwall.

However, eagle-eyed Twitter users noticed that the former prime minister had featured in the original photo, which was taken in June 2021, but appeared to have been photoshopped out of the image.

Shapps has since deleted the tweet, with a source telling The Guardian that he hadn’t been aware the image had been edited when he posted it.

“Obviously he wouldn’t endorse anyone rewriting history by removing the former PM from a picture,” they said, adding that Shapps was “proud to serve in Boris’s government”.

The two images were shown one after another on Wednesday’s episode (11 January) of This Morning , leaving Willoughby, Schofield and guests Matthew Wright and Nick Ferrari in fits of laughter.

“He’s done a really good job!” Willoughby said. “There’s Kardashians who can’t do that!”

Ferrari humorously joked: “He’s been photo-Shapped!” while Schofield questioned why the MP would do “such an obvious thing”.

Ferrari said: “I think a lot of Conservatives are wondering if Rishi Sunak is the one to lead them to electoral success,” suggesting that many still considered Boris Johnson to be “the big dog”.

However, Wright claimed that in the culture of “fake news”, the picture “undermined” a narrative that the Tories were truthful if “you care so little about the truth” they’d doctor photos.

Shapps served as transport secretary under Johnson, who resigned from office in the summer of last year.

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
The Independent

Fox News commentator mocked for outrageously blaming slave trade on wind

A Fox News commentator took to Twitter to blast a New York Times columnist’s take on clean energy, suggesting that wind power facilitated the slave trade. In an opinion piece for The Times entitled The Dystopia We Fear Is Keeping Us From the Utopia We Deserve, Ezra Klein writes that “the advance of wind and solar and battery technology remains a near miracle. The possibilities of advanced geothermal and hydrogen are thrilling. Smaller, modular nuclear reactors could make new miracles possible, like cars and planes that don’t need to be refueled or recharged. This is a world progressives, in...
The Independent

Prince Harry says he cut bombshells from book as royals would ‘never forgive’ him

Prince Harry has revealed that he has enough material to fill another book after cutting stories from his memoir that he believes the King and Prince William would never have forgiven him for revealing. The Duke of Sussex said that Spare, his ghostwritten tell-all, which made an almighty splash when it was published worldwide this week, was 800 pages long at first draft before he cut it down by half for publication.He admitted having had difficulty deciding which stories to cut from the book, which included revelations of rows with his brother and his exhortations to his father not...
The Independent

'You are once again losing the plot': Piers Morgan cuts off Alex Jones interview

Piers Morgan told Alex Jones that he was "losing the plot" when the pair butted heads during an interview. The alt-right conspiracy theorist made an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Thursday, 12 January. The Infowars host accused the British broadcaster of "putting words in his mouth," before exclaiming: "you don't want freedom, Piers."After quite a heated exchange, Mr Morgan ended up cutting the interview off when the disagreement came to a bit of an impasse. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Piers Morgan to join Rupert Murdoch’s new TV channel TalkTVPiers Morgan claims next TV job is ‘bigger than Good Morning Britain’ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over Meghan
The Independent

Demi Lovato’s album poster banned in UK for likelihood of causing ‘serious offence’ to Christians

Demi Lovato’s album poster has been banned by the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) for being likely to cause “serious offence” to Christians.The poster, which was promoting the US singer’s new album Holy Fvck in the UK, was displayed across London last summer before being banned.On the original poster, Lovato wears a bondage-inspired outfit while laying on a large crucifix, with the title of the forthcoming album written across the image.However, the poster has now been officially ruled against by the ASA, after the regulator predicted it was likely to insult viewers based on its link between the crucifix...
The Independent

Ex-diplomat says Iran execution timing might have been influenced by UK politics

Iran may have decided to execute Alireza Akbari in protest at the UK potentially labelling a special branch of its armed forces a terror group, a former diplomat said.Sir Richard Dalton, a former UK ambassador to Iran, said pressure to add the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to a list of banned terrorist organisations might have influenced the timing of the British-Iranian national’s killing.Iranian state media on Saturday announced that Mr Akbari, a former Tehran defence official, had been executed.He is believed to have been arrested in 2019 reportedly on suspicion of giving MI6 information related to past Iran nuclear...
The Independent

Prince Harry: Memoir is about saving royals from themselves

Prince Harry has said he had enough material for two memoirs, but that he held back because he didn't think his father and brother would “ever forgive" him.In an interview with British newspaper The Telegraph published Saturday, he also said that releasing his memoir wasn't an attempt “to collapse the monarchy. This is about trying to save them from themselves." “And I know that I will get crucified by numerous people for saying that,” he said. Harry's candid autobiography, “Spare,” sold 1.4 million English-language copies on the first day it was published. Many of its revelations and accusations were...
The Independent

Prince Harry worries about other ‘spares’ in Prince William’s family: ‘At least one will end up like me’

Prince Harry has shared his concerns for the other “spares” in the royal family, including the Prince of Wales’ three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.In an interview with The Telegraph published on 13 January, the Duke of Sussex spoke to journalist Bryony Gordon about his newly-released memoir, titled Spare. The book, which hit shelves on 10 January, reveals many shocking details about the British royal family, such as an alleged fight between Prince Harry and Prince William that resulted in Harry being grabbed by the collar and knocked to the ground.In Spare, Harry reveals that the...
The Independent

‘Introducing Sussex Class’: Air New Zealand makes dig at Harry and Meghan after Spare claim

Air New Zealand has appeared to make a dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the former included a reference to the airline in his explosive new book, Spare.“Introducing #SussexClass,” the Kiwi flag carrier posted on its social media pages, followed by a crown emoji.“Apparently coming soon.” The post concluded with the side-eye emoji.The tweet and Facebook post was seemingly in response to Harry writing in his memoir that Meghan paid for a first-class flight on Air New Zealand from Mexico to the UK for her father, Thomas Markle.“We told him, leave Mexico right now: A whole new level...
The Independent

Alireza Akbari: Rishi Sunak condemns ‘cowardly’ execution of British-Iranian dual national

Rishi Sunak has condemned the execution of Alireza Akbari as “callous and cowardly” as the UK sanctioned Iran’s prosecutor general.The British-Iranian national and former Iranian defence minister was arrested in 2019 and convicted of spying for the UK, which he denied.Mr Akbari was executed on Saturday morning, 14 January, despite urgent calls from foreign secretary James Cleverly for his release.Writing on Twitter, the prime minister said he was "appalled" at Iran's "barbaric regime with no respect for the human rights of their own people."Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Budget 2022: Hunt says UK in recession as he announces huge tax risesJeremy Hunt increases energy windfall tax in budgetJeremy Hunt freezes tax allowances and hits 45p rate payers
The Independent

UK sanctions Iran’s chief prosecutor after execution of British-Iranian national

The UK has sanctioned Iran’s prosecutor general after the “barbaric regime” executed a dual British-Iranian national on spy charges.Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the move “underlines our disgust” at the decision to put Alireza Akbari to death.Prosecutor general Mohammad Jafar Montazeri is at the “heart of Iran’s use of the death penalty”, the Cabinet minister added.It comes after Iranian state media on Saturday announced that Mr Akbari, a former Tehran defence official who was seen by the Islamic Republic as a reforming moderate, had been hanged.The UK has sanctioned Iran'sProsecutor General.Sanctioning him today underlines our disgust at Alireza Akbari's execution.The...
The Independent

Paul Merson claims Kylie Minogue turned him down at the Brit Awards

Paul Merson has claimed he was once turned down by his “celebrity crush” Kylie Minogue. In a new interview, the Sky Sports football pundit – who began his career at Arsenal – was asked who is celebrity crush is. In response, Merson, 54, told The Guardian: “Years ago, I was at the Brit awards and asked Kylie Minogue out. “She said no,” he added. Merson is currently married to Kate Merson, his third wife. He became a father for the eighth time in January 2021, when she gave birth to their third child together. Prior to his marriage with Kate...
The Independent

Prince William’s ‘cute’ reaction after fan points out his outfit matches Kate Middleton

Prince William poked fun at his wardrobe after a fan pointed out that he and Kate Middleton were wearing matching outfits during their first public outing of the year.The Prince and Princess of Wales travelled to Merseyside on Thursday to visit the Royal Liverpool University Hospital and took a tour of the facilities. While they were there, they both had outfits on that were dark blue and green.For the occasion, Kate wore a black and dark green checkerboard trench coat over a navy blue dress. She completed the look with a black belt and purse. Her husband opted for...
The Independent

Prince Harry suggests royal family may thank him ‘in five or 10 years’ after memoir claims

Prince Harry has suggested that the royal family may thank him “in five or 10 years time” after sharing many shocking revelations about the British royal family and its close relationship with the press in his tell-all memoir, Spare.The Duke of Sussex’s record-breaking book, Spare, was released on 10 January, selling more than 1.4 million copies in the UK, US, and Canada on its release day. The ghostwritten autobiography has since become the fastest-selling non-fiction book in history.From his fractious relationship with his brother Prince William to his struggles after his mother Diana’s death in 1997, Prince Harry didn’t...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
325K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy