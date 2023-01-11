Nobu Is Opening a Lavish, All-Suite Hotel in the Center of Marrakech

Nobu Hotels is expanding its global portfolio apace. The always-buzzy luxury brand , which is co-owned by Robert De Niro, only recently announced luxe new outposts in Greece and Dubai . Now it’s foraying into Africa with the new Nobu Hotel Marrakech .

Located at the heart of the city’s Golden Triangle in the Hivernage district, the all-suite property elegantly blends Marrakech ’s distinctive culture with Nobu’s signature Asian flair. The decor subtly pairs contemporary Japanese elements with the finest Moroccan craftsmanship and local artworks.

The suites are divided into different categories depending on size. Guests staying in the preeminent Nobu Suite will enjoy nearly 2,400 square feet of space, two king-size bedrooms with en suites, an extended living area with two lounge areas, a separate dining room and an outdoor veranda. The suite also offers picturesque views of the historic neighborhood and the stately Koutoubia mosque.

Junior Suite.

The namesake restaurant and bar will be there to whip up all your favorites. Think: black cod miso, rock shrimp tempura and yellowtail sashimi with jalapeno. The hotel’s rooftop garden, meanwhile, offers panoramic vistas of the city and the Atlas Mountains, as well as a circular pool deck, a restaurant and a bar. With a DJ setting the chill tone, guests can savor a selection of seasonal Moroccan and Mediterranean dishes, along with inventive cocktails that highlight local flavors. You can also hit up the hotel’s sushi bar if you’re craving fresh seafood.

There are no less than three swimming pools throughout the hotel, along with an incredible subterranean spa that spans 21,000 square feet. Here, you can make use of a heated indoor swimming pool, steam baths, hammams and even an exclusive VIP spa suite.

Now that Africa’s covered, where will Nobu venture next?

Rates for rooms start at $430 per night.

