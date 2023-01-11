ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

Nobu Is Opening a Lavish, All-Suite Hotel in the Center of Marrakech

By Dana Givens
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ghbpD_0kAnPoy500

Nobu Hotels is expanding its global portfolio apace. The always-buzzy luxury brand , which is co-owned by Robert De Niro, only recently announced luxe new outposts in Greece and Dubai . Now it’s foraying into Africa with the new Nobu Hotel Marrakech .

Located at the heart of the city’s Golden Triangle in the Hivernage district, the all-suite property elegantly blends Marrakech ’s distinctive culture with Nobu’s signature Asian flair. The decor subtly pairs contemporary Japanese elements with the finest Moroccan craftsmanship and local artworks.

The suites are divided into different categories depending on size. Guests staying in the preeminent Nobu Suite will enjoy nearly 2,400 square feet of space, two king-size bedrooms with en suites, an extended living area with two lounge areas, a separate dining room and an outdoor veranda. The suite also offers picturesque views of the historic neighborhood and the stately Koutoubia mosque.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e4Kan_0kAnPoy500
Junior Suite.

The namesake restaurant and bar will be there to whip up all your favorites. Think: black cod miso, rock shrimp tempura and yellowtail sashimi with jalapeno. The hotel’s rooftop garden, meanwhile, offers panoramic vistas of the city and the Atlas Mountains, as well as a circular pool deck, a restaurant and a bar. With a DJ setting the chill tone, guests can savor a selection of seasonal Moroccan and Mediterranean dishes, along with inventive cocktails that highlight local flavors. You can also hit up the hotel’s sushi bar if you’re craving fresh seafood.

There are no less than three swimming pools throughout the hotel, along with an incredible subterranean spa that spans 21,000 square feet. Here, you can make use of a heated indoor swimming pool, steam baths, hammams and even an exclusive VIP spa suite.

Now that Africa’s covered, where will Nobu venture next?

Rates for rooms start at $430 per night.

Click here to see the Nobu Hotel Marrakech in photos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j8HsU_0kAnPoy500
More from Robb Report
Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

This $18.5 Million Cliffside Manse in the British Virgin Islands Offers Sweeping Views of the Bay Below

Oil Nut Bay, a private-island development in the British Virgin Islands, has long been a sanctuary for travelers seeking a secluded, exclusive vacation. Only accessible via helicopter or boat, the 400-acre Caribbean isle is dominated by white-sand beaches, mountainous terrain and unspoiled nature paired with upscale real-estate offerings, villa rentals and five-star amenities, such as gourmet restaurants, outdoor pursuits and a private marina. It’s nearly impossible to visit this pristine enclave without planning your next trip, but luckily, Oil Nut Bay’s array of incredible real estate makes it easy to come back for good. The latest listing is a cliffside home,...
Robb Report

Bubbly Bath? This $200,000 Romantic Maldives Package Will Literally Bathe You in Champagne

Valentine’s Day is still a little ways off, but that doesn’t mean you can’t start brainstorming romantic getaways for you and your partner. And while luxury hotels are no stranger to couples packages designed to inspire romance, one private island getaway in the Maldives is offering a truly decadent, over-the-top experience. The Velaa Private Island resort is home to 47 pristine villas, houses and exclusive residences—with 18 units built over water. The new package deal includes a stay inside the property’s aptly named Romantic Pool Residence, which sits directly over the lagoon and can only be reached by boat, ensuring that...
Robb Report

Exclusive: This $45 Million Historic Villa in Italy Comes With Its Own Vineyard—and Restaurant

Want to make your Eurotrip more of a permanent staycation?  Now, you can live la dolce vita from the comfort of your own idyllic Italian villa.  When you’re ready to ditch your old digs—or just want to double down on a new one—a historic estate only 20 miles outside of Rome is awaiting its next owner. Perched on top of what used to be an ancient Etruscan village, this awe-inspiring villa spans 40 acres and offers picturesque views of the Mediterranean Sea. It includes an 11,100-square-foot main residence, two guest homes, plus a Sangiovese vineyard and a ton of other dreamy amenities. Although, nothing beats being...
Robb Report

Windstar Cruises Just Unveiled Two New Lavish Suites for Its Luxury Liners

Windstar Cruises wants to make its ships even more luxurious. The cruise line unveiled two new specialty suites this week that will be rolled out to fleet members Star Breeze and Star Pride. The lavish new lodgings were reportedly inspired by Windstar’s sister companies: the Broadmoor hotel in Colorado Springs and the Sea Island resort in Georgia. The Broadmoor Suite echoes its namesake by pairing European elegance with western charm. The decor is characterized by classic furniture, floral motifs and elaborate crown moldings. Similarly, the Sea Island Suite emulates its southern muse with a bright palette of greens and blues that...
GEORGIA STATE
Robb Report

This $20 Million Turks and Caicos Penthouse Has a Terrace Bigger Than Your Mansion

Among Turks and Caicos’s 40-island archipelago, the newest development making waves is Arc at South Bank, the final—and most exclusive—enclave to be completed within the community. If you’re interested in joining the neighborhood, you only have one chance left: The property’s final residential offering, the penthouse, recently listed for $20 million. It’s currently one of the most expensive units on the market in the island nation. Poised atop the six-story, 17-unit residential building, Penthouse at Arc is the locale’s crown jewel, with added seclusion and generous living quarters. It covers the entire sixth floor (the highest level) of the low-density tower,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

Elvis Presley’s Dilapidated Private Jet Sat in the Desert for 40 Years. It Just Sold for $260,000.

Going once. Going twice. Sold for $260,000! Elvis Presley’s 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar crossed the block at the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car auction in Florida yesterday on what would have been the King’s 88th birthday. On hand for the high-profile sale was Elvis’ former wife Priscilla Presley, who stood alongside the Mecum auctioneers during what turned out to be decidedly lackluster bidding. “Elvis loved planes and this was one of them. This is my first auction and I’m excited to be here. Today would be Elvis’ 88th birthday,” she told the packed auction. Bidding started at $100,000, jumped to $150,000 but settled at...
KISSIMMEE, FL
TravelPulse

The Safest Islands in the Caribbean

There is nothing like enjoying a happy holiday in a sun-kissed and safe destination and the Caribbean offers a handful of islands guaranteed to provide travelers with peace of mind this winter. Here are four to consider ahead of your next Caribbean getaway. St. Barts. This extraordinary Caribbean destination has...
TheStreet

3 Things Royal Caribbean Passengers Will Not Like in 2023

Since it returned to sailing in July 2021 after a roughly 16-month shutdown, Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Free Report has focused mostly on two things -- getting people on board and returning operations to normal as quickly as was safely possible. It has been incredibly successful with both...
disneyfoodblog.com

Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023

We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
Robb Report

Matthew McConaughey Is Leaving Behind the Bourbon He Created With Wild Turkey

Everything comes to an end, whether it’s The Walking Dead, human existence or a celebrity-booze brand collaboration. And we have some news to share regarding the latter—the partnership between Matthew McConaughey and Wild Turkey will end on December 31, 2022, although the fruits of this relationship, Longbranch Bourbon, will continue along its whiskey journey. Longbranch launched in 2018, two years after McConaughey was named creative director at the Wild Turkey Distillery. As a nod to his Texas roots, this eight-year-old bourbon is filtered through mesquite charcoal to give it a bit of a smoky finish while still retaining those familiar Wild...
TEXAS STATE
Time Out Global

Five films that capture the essence of summer

In need of something to watch? ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has shared his top picks for films that capture the essence of summer. The hot, sultry days of summer are back and what better way to cool off than in the shade of a cinema with a film classic? Luckily for you, ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has saved us the trouble of picking and has revealed his top five films that capture the dreamy dog days of summer.
Robb Report

The World’s First Flying Motorcycle Could Hit the Skies Soon. Here’s Everything We Know.

One of the smallest jet aircraft ever designed could be several years away from becoming the first sky-legal motorcycle. When it’s certified by the FAA, the Jetpack Aviation Speeder will be a flying street bike that uses eight tiny-but-powerful jet engines to cruise 60 mph for about 30 minutes. “We’re working on a special airworthiness certificate for experimental certification,” says Jetpack Aviation CEO David Mayman. “It’s taking longer than expected because this is a significantly different animal than the FAA has ever had to deal with before.” While the original design had four turbines (as shown in the renderings), the final product...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

Ellen DeGeneres Leaves Montecito Amid Dangerous Floods: “Mother Nature Is Not Happy With Us”

Montecito — the celebrity-loved enclave in central California which Oprah Winfrey, Jane Lynch, Rob Lowe and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, among others call home—is officially under mandatory evacuation. This ruling comes after a fruitless search for a five-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters early Monday morning; the search was called off around 3 p.m. local time. Five years ago, on Jan. 9, 2018, Montecito was ravaged by mudslides caused by flash flooding; in the middle of the night, the town got more than half an inch of rainfall in five minutes, and the storm continued throughout the day, leaving...
MONTECITO, CA
Robb Report

The Family That Owns Bruce’s Beach in California Is Selling It Back to LA County for $20 Million

One of California’s most famous properties is heading back to the hands of local officials. Just six months ago, Los Angeles County signed off on an unprecedented deal that returned two parcels of waterfront property in Manhattan Beach to the descendants of Willa and Charles Bruce. Over a century ago, the Black couple began turning Bruce’s Beach into a bustling resort loved by the area’s Black community, but the family was pushed out by white residents in the early 1990s. Now, the family is selling the land back to the county for nearly $20 million.  The board made the headlining decision in...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Robb Report

Robb Report

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy