ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FAA lifts order to ground flights after computer outage

By The Associated Press
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12xpeY_0kAnPjYS00

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted a ground stop on flights across the U.S. following a computer outage early Wednesday that resulted in thousands of delays and hundreds of cancellations quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide.

The FAA ordered all departing flights grounded early Wednesday morning, but lifted that order just before 9 a.m. Eastern after several hours.

However, delays and cancellations continued to snowball. More than 3,700 flights were delayed and more than 640 were canceled.

The stop order by the FAA impacts almost all flights of shippers and commercial airlines.

More than 21,000 flights were scheduled to take off in the U.S. on Wednesday, mostly domestic trips, and about 1,840 international flights were expected to fly to the U.S., according to aviation data firm Cirium.

Some medical flights could get clearance and the outage did not impact any military operations or mobility.

Flights for the U.S. military’s Air Mobility Command had not been impacted, said Air Force Col. Damien Pickart, a spokesman for Air Mobility Command is responsible for all the troop movement and supply flights, such as the C-17s that carry the president’s motorcade vehicles when he travels, but also all the flights that transport troops from one base to another. Air Mobility Command was working with the FAA on the issue.

Biden briefed on FAA outage, White House says no evidence of cyberattack

While the White House initially said that there is no evidence of a cyberattack, President Joe Biden said “we don’t know” and told reporters he’s directed the Department of Transportation to investigate the cause of the disruption.

Biden addressed the FAA issue Wednesday before leaving the White House to accompany his wife to a medical procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside of Washington. He said he had just been briefed by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who told him they still had not identified what went wrong.

“I just spoke to Buttigieg. They don’t know what the cause is. But I was on the phone with him about 10 minutes,” Biden said. “I told him to report directly to me when they find out. Air traffic can still land safely, just not take off right now. We don’t know what the cause of it is.”

Buttigieg said in a tweet that he is in touch with the FAA and monitoring the situation.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Delays were concentrated along the East Coast, but they are spreading quickly to the West Coast.

The FAA said it was working on restoring its Notice to Air Missions System.

“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the FAA said. “Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.”

The agency said that some functions are beginning to come back online, but that “National Airspace System operations remain limited.”

Julia Macpherson was on a United Airlines flight from Sydney to Los Angeles on Wednesday when she learned of possible delays.

“As I was up in the air I got news from my friend who was also traveling overseas that there was a power outage,” said Macpherson, who was returning to Florida from Hobart, Tasmania. Once she lands in Los Angeles, she still has a connection in Denver on her flight to Jacksonville, Florida.

She said there have been no announcements on the flight about the FAA issue.

Macpherson said she had already experienced a delay in her travels because her original flight from Melbourne to San Francisco was canceled and she rebooked a flight from Sydney to Los Angeles.

The FAA is working to restore what is known as the Notice to Air Missions System.

Before commencing a flight, pilots are required to consult NOTAMs, or Notices to Air Missions, which list potential adverse impacts on flights, from runway construction to the potential for icing. The system used to be telephone-based, with pilots calling dedicated flight service stations for the information, but has now moved online.

Are turbulence injuries on airplanes common?

Breakdowns in the NOTAM system appear to be rare.

“I don’t ever remember the NOTAM system going down like this. I’ve been flying 53 years,” said John Cox, a former airline pilot and now an aviation-safety consultant.

According to FAA advisories, the NOTAM system failed at 8:28 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday preventing new or amended notices from being distributed to pilots. The FAA resorted to a telephone hotline in an effort to keep departures flying overnight, but as daytime traffic picked up it overwhelmed the telephone backup system.

Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said the U.S. military flights were not impacted because the military has its own NOTAMS system separate from the FAA system and the military’s system was not affected by the outage.

European flights into the U.S. appeared to be largely unaffected.

Irish carrier Aer Lingus said services to the U.S. continue, and Dublin Airport’s website showed that its flights to Newark, Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles were running on schedule.

“Aer Lingus plan to operate all transatlantic flights as scheduled today,” the carrier said in a prepared statement. “We will continue to monitor but we do not anticipate any disruption to our services arising from the technical issue in the United States.”

This is just the latest headache for travelers in the U.S. who faced flight cancellations over the holidays amid winter storms and a breakdown with staffing technology at Southwest Airlines. They also ran into long lines, lost baggage, and cancellations and delays over the summer as travel demand roared back from the COVID-19 pandemic and ran into staffing cutbacks at airports and airlines in the U.S. and Europe.

The FAA said that it would provide frequent updates as it made progress.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

LG recalls nearly 57,000 TVs due to risks of tip-over, injury

LG is recalling nearly 57,000 TVs and TV stands following reports that the televisions "can become unstable while on the assembled stand" and tip over, posing a risk of entrapment, injury or death, according to a recall notice posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
WANE 15

1/13 Highlight Zone Prep Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS BASKETBALL SCORESACAC Tournament SemifinalsSouthern Wells 25 Woodlan 67Heritage 36 Adams Central 43ACAC Title Game Saturday 6 p.m. at Bluffton HS NECC Tournament SemifinalsCentral Noble 45 Lakeland 44Prairie Heights 33 West Noble 39NECC Title Game Saturday 7:30 p.m. at Garrett HS Homestead 50 Snider 40Northrop 73 North Side 74Bishop Dwenger 43 Wayne 61Carroll 82 Bishop […]
OHIO STATE
WANE 15

Mathews named TinCaps manager for upcoming season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After serving as the TinCaps hitting coach from 2018 to 2021, Jonathan Mathews is heading back to the Summit City as the Padres announced Mathews will manage Fort Wayne this coming season. Mathews spent last season in Triple-A El Paso as hitting coach. During his previous stint in Fort Wayne […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Huckabee Sanders targets critical race theory in executive order

In one of her first moves as governor of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued an executive order that targets the teaching of race in classrooms, requiring the state to review its policies to snuff out what she says is teaching that would “indoctrinate students with ideologies” such as critical race theory. Critical race theory is […]
ARKANSAS STATE
WANE 15

What to know about Friday’s hearing in the Delphi murder case

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – A judge will tackle several issues during a pair of hearings Friday related to the Delphi murder case. Indiana State Police announced the arrest of Richard Allen on Oct. 31. He’s charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German, whose bodies were found on […]
DELPHI, IN
WANE 15

Mayorkas sought review of $500M immigrant housing contract: report

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas pushed for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to review the awarding of a more than $500 million government contract to a nonprofit to provide for immigrant housing in 2021, according to a report from The Washington Examiner.  The Examiner reported on Friday that Mayorkas sent an email to […]
ARIZONA STATE
WANE 15

Lawyers find additional classified documents in Biden’s Wilmington garage

Lawyers for President Biden have discovered additional classified documents from his time as vice president at Biden’s Wilmington, Del., residence, the White House confirmed Thursday. Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, said in a statement that attorneys for Biden searched the president’s Delaware residences in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach after 10 classified documents were […]
WILMINGTON, DE
WANE 15

WANE 15

13K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy