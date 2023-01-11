ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Charlton manager Dean Holden ‘proud’ despite 3-0 Carabao Cup loss to Manchester United

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KymyN_0kAnPf1Y00

Charlton manager Dean Holden is “proud” of his side despite their 3-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat to Manchester United .

The League one side were knocked out by an early goal from Antony and a late Marcus Rashford brace.

“I felt we were in with a shout towards the end and even if we could have gotten it to penalties,” Holden said.

“I’m disappointed that we lost the game... it’s important we try to get a winning culture into this football club. Having said that, I’m very, very proud.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Clearly offside’: Manchester United equaliser was a ‘joke’, says Manuel Akanji

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji says the decision to award Manchester United their controversial equaliser was a “joke”.United forward Marcus Rashford was clearly offside when he ran onto a pass from Casemiro but, despite appearing to take possession, never touched the ball before Bruno Fernandes arrived to curl the hosts level at Old Trafford. After speaking to assistant Darren Cann, referee Stuart Atwell awarded the goal by deciding Rashford had not interfered with play, with the England international then scoring the winning goal three minutes later to earn United a 2-1 turnaround win over their rivals.When asked about the controversial...
The Independent

Erik ten Hag says Man Utd fans can dream of title but players can’t

Erik ten Hag has told Manchester United supporters they can dream of the title after their Manchester derby victory – but insisted his side cannot.United beat Manchester City 2-1 with goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford and are now only a point behind Pep Guardiola’s defending champions.Ten Hag’s side have won their last nine games in all competitions, gathering momentum that could take them to a first Premier League crown since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.“The fans may dream but we’re not,” Ten Hag said. “We have to keep our feet on the ground and then face that our...
The Independent

Marcus Rashford scores derby winner as Manchester United hit back to beat City

Manchester United struck twice in the space of four minutes late on to snatch a dramatic and controversial 2-1 derby win over Manchester City on Saturday.Jack Grealish looked to have headed City to a crucial victory in their pursuit of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League when he came off the bench to head home on the hour at Old Trafford.But United responded to claim a hotly-contested equaliser through Bruno Fernandes after Marcus Rashford was deemed by VAR not to be interfering with play despite racing towards the ball from an offside position.HE’S BORN TO PLAY IN RED...
The Independent

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Brentford face Bournemouth in the Premier League today.Ivan Toney returned for Brentford’s home game against Bournemouth.The 13-goal striker had missed the previous two matches with a knee injury.Bournemouth made a change in goal with Neto replacing Mark Travers, while Kieffer Moore started up front.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
The Independent

Everton board ordered not to attend match due to ‘unprecedented’ safety threat

Everton’s board of directors will not attend their Premier League game against Southampton due to a “real and credible threat to their safety and security”.Fans are understood to be planning a protest at Goodison Park in the wake of last week’s embarrassing 4-1 home defeat to Brighton.The club said chairman Bill Kenwright, chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale, chief finance and strategy officer Grant Ingles and non-executive director Graeme Sharp will “reluctantly” stay away on the advice of security advisors.Club Statement:— Everton (@Everton) January 14, 2023In a statement, Everton called the decision “unprecedented” and said it was “a profoundly sad day” for...
The Independent

Jamaica hit back to set up netball series decider against England

Jamaica forced a deciding game with England in their three-match netball series after coming from behind early on to win 61-58 at the Copper Box Arena.Jo Harten was a late withdrawal from Jess Thirlby’s line-up due to an injury, with Olivia Tchine stepping in at starting goal shooter for the Roses.England, who struggled in the first quarter of their 73-52 victory in Wednesday’s Manchester opener, looked far more assured in London and led 18-12 after the first 15 minutes.But Commonwealth Games silver medallists Jamaica replied in the second quarter, taking the lead for the first time and by half-time they were...
The Independent

Arsenal have 'great oppportunity' to win Premier League, Conte admits ahead of north London derby

Arsenal have a “great opportunity” to win the Premier League this season, Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has admitted ahead of Sunday's (15 January) north London derby.Spurs host the Gunners tomorrow, and will be eager to boost their top-four hopes.Mikel Arteta’s football club will aim to keep their healthy advantage after dropping points in an 0-0 draw with Newcastle."I think they are doing very well. Now they have to show they can stay there until the end of the season because I’m sure Manchester City doesn’t agree," Conte said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arsenal reveal new Emirates ​Stadium artwork featuring Highbury tributeUK football police chief tells fans to respect pitch as banning orders rise‘The best team won’: Man City boss Guardiola speaks after 2-0 loss to Southampton
The Independent

Brighton march above Liverpool in table with stunning home victory

Solly March scored twice as Brighton set aside the absence of wantaway star Leandro Trossard to inflict another setback on Liverpool’s stuttering season with a superb 3-0 win.Substitute Danny Welbeck wrapped up Albion’s victory after March’s quick-fire double early in the second period put them on course for a resounding success.Jurgen Klopp’s stunned visitors had no response to being outplayed at the Amex Stadium, leaving the Seagulls to leapfrog them into seventh position.FULL-TIME Brighton 3-0 Liverpool Brighton continue their strong run of form, with Solly March’s double and Danny Welbeck’s skillful effort securing a well-deserved win over the visitors...
The Independent

Manchester United enter Premier League title race with stunning comeback win over Man City

There will be a lot of debate about the equaliser at Old Trafford but there can be no disputing its merit, outcome or significance.A resurgent Manchester United were full value for a 2-1 late comeback victory against Manchester City that saw Erik ten Hag’s side evoke the derby victories of old while strengthening the conviction that a new era has at last started. It may well be represented by match-winners Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho, and certainly sounded like that in the stands throughout.While that was huge for Ten Hag and United – especially given the transformation from October’s 6-3...
The Independent

Unstoppable Marcus Rashford is propelling Manchester United into title contention

Manchester United’s newest forward was in the stands, balancing a child on each knee. Their most expensive one started the game on the bench. Their season may not be defined by Wout Weghorst or Antony, however, as much as the rejuvenated, increasingly remarkable Marcus Rashford. Manchester City may argue that he altered the direction of a derby without touching the ball: Bruno Fernandes’ equaliser was initially disallowed because Rashford was offside when he chased Casemiro’s through pass, but allowed to stand because the Portuguese instead met it.Casemiro was probably aiming for Rashford. There was no doubt Alejandro Garnacho was four...
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow The Independent's live coverage of all the action in the FA Women’s Super League today.The WSL is the top tier of English women’s football with international players from all over the world plying their trade in one of the most competitive and entertaining leagues around.Chelsea have won three of the past four titles and Emma Hayes’ side will be right in the hunt again, with the likes of Arsenal - champions in 2018-19 – and Manchester City, who have been runners-up for each of the past four seasons, among their competitors.With the top three sides qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Champions League, all 12 WSL teams have plenty to play for, although some clubs’ main ambition will simply be to avoid the drop.The side who finish bottom will be relegated to the FA Women’s Championship – a fate that befell Bristol City in 2020-21 – and newly-promoted Leicester City, competing in the top flight of the women’s game for the first time, will be eager to avoid an immediate return.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
The Independent

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates

Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest face Leicester City in the Premier League today.Nottingham Forest made one change to their starting XI for the East Midlands derby with Leicester.Scott McKenna came in for Willy Boly, who suffered an ankle injury in the Carabao Cup win over Wolves in midweek.Leicester handed a first Premier League start of the season to Nampalys Mendy while Jamie Vardy was preferred in attack to Patson Daka.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
The Independent

Tottenham fans can decide the north London derby, says Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte expects the Tottenham Hotspur supporters to produce another white-hot atmosphere for the visit of rivals Arsenal.Sunday’s north London derby could be a milestone occasion with Harry Kane one goal short of Spurs’ record scorer Jimmy Greaves, who grabbed the last of his 266 strikes in 1970.Meanwhile, the fixture will be the 100th competitive men’s match played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since it opened in 2019.One of the best occasions at the venue occurred in May when the hosts stormed to a memorable 3-0 win over Arsenal backed by a partisan crowd.At various points this season the team have...
The Independent

Rotherham United vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Rotherham United face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
The Independent

Reading vs Queens Park Rangers LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Reading face Queens Park Rangers in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
The Independent

Unai Emery backs Emiliano Martinez as FIFA investigates World Cup celebrations

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery backed Emiliano Martinez after FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina.The world champions are in hot water following their celebrations after their final victory over France in Qatar.Martinez was criticised for appearing to make a vulgar gesture with his Golden Glove award following Argentina’s penalty shoot-out win last month.He was also filmed in the dressing room mocking France’s Kylian Mbappe, although FIFA has not named any individuals, with Argentina cited for potential misconduct of players and officials and offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play.Emery admitted he was not aware of the nature...
The Independent

Everton directors told to stay away from Southampton match due to ‘credible threat to their safety’

Everton’s directors have been told to stay away from Saturday’s match against Southampton because of “a real and credible threat to their safety and security” in what the club called an “unprecedented” decision.The Premier League club said “malicious and unacceptably threatening correspondence” was received and the board had been targeted for “physical aggression” at recent matches.Chairman Bill Kenwright, chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale, chief finance & strategy officer Grant Ingles and non-executive director Graeme Sharp, who is their record post-war goalscorer, will not be at Goodison Park for the Southampton match.A security & safety advisor told Everton’s website: “Following a thorough...
The Independent

Andy Murray assesses his chances of success ahead of Australian Open

Andy Murray feels ready to make a statement at the Australian Open as he prepares to take on Matteo Berrettini on Tuesday.The former world number one would be forgiven for cursing his luck after drawing the ex-Wimbledon finalist, who made the last four here last year, in the first round but Murray clearly rates his chances of causing an upset.“Obviously it’s a tough draw,” he said. “But I also feel like I’m in a much better place than where I was during any of the slams last year coming into it.“I feel well prepared, I feel ready to play a...
The Independent

Everton order board to stay away from match after assault and death threats

Death threats sent to chairman Bill Kenwright and the recent physical assault of chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale forced Everton into the unprecedented step of ordering all board members not to attend their match with Southampton.Tensions are running high among the fanbase with the club facing a second successive relegation battle and while supporters will stage a sit-in protest after the final whistle, events in the lead-up to the must-win game against their fellow strugglers forced the Toffees to take action in order to protect members of the club’s executive.The PA news agency understands Kenwright this week received death threats via...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
325K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy