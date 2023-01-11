ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Marcus Rashford renaissance in focus as hotshot leads Manchester United revival

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04FF1R_0kAnPV9A00

Marcus Rashford’s renaissance has coincided with Manchester United’s as the forward’s two goals against Charlton eased them into the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

After two seasons of struggle, the 25-year-old has rediscovered his form and has scored in each of his last six appearances, registering seven goals in all.

Here the PA news agency looks at how the former academy graduate’s season has taken off since the World Cup and how he is now flourishing under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Early-season form

The signs were there at the start of the campaign as Rashford scored eight in 19 although he tended to score in bursts, twice scoring two in a game.

But, significantly, his contributions were important, including winners against Liverpool, Arsenal, Omonia Nicosia and West Ham.

Post-World Cup acceleration

The trip to Qatar , where he was not in Gareth Southgate’s first-choice side, appears to have been a major confidence booster as he came off the bench to score in the thrashing of Iran and then grabbed two against Wales in a rare start.

He hit the ground running on his return with the crucial second goal in a Carabao Cup win over Burnley and has not looked back.

All-round improvement

Prior to the World Cup break Rashford was averaging a goal contribution – a goal or assist – every 129.5 minutes for United.

In the month since returning from Qatar his average is every 47.3 minutes. His goals against Charlton saw him become the first United player since Wayne Rooney in March 2010 to score in eight consecutive home appearances.

United’s form has also benefited from his upturn as they have won eight consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since January 2019 – Rashford scoring in seven of those games. He has 15 goals in 25 appearances this season, his third-best career tally in more than seven years at first-team level.

How is he faring against his England rivals?

On current form, none of his international team-mates can compare. Tottenham striker and England captain Harry Kane is closest, with four goals in three games since the restart.

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka scored in back-to-back matches following his return but has drawn a blank in his next two.

Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling has one in three, while Phil Foden scored his first goal in five games since the World Cup in last weekend’s FA Cup win over Chelsea but Manchester City team-mate Jack Grealish has yet to score in four. Newcastle’s Callum Wilson has also gone four games without a goal since returning.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Marcus Rashford scores derby winner as Manchester United hit back to beat City

Manchester United struck twice in the space of four minutes late on to snatch a dramatic and controversial 2-1 derby win over Manchester City on Saturday.Jack Grealish looked to have headed City to a crucial victory in their pursuit of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League when he came off the bench to head home on the hour at Old Trafford.But United responded to claim a hotly-contested equaliser through Bruno Fernandes after Marcus Rashford was deemed by VAR not to be interfering with play despite racing towards the ball from an offside position.HE’S BORN TO PLAY IN RED...
The Independent

David Moyes urges West Ham fans to ‘give back’ as Premier League struggles continue

David Moyes called on West Ham fans to “give back” to the club after they slumped into the Premier League relegation zone following defeat at Wolves.The Hammers are only off the foot of the table by virtue of goal difference after Daniel Podence hit the only goal of the game to give fellow strugglers Wolves a 1-0 win at Molineux.After a game of little quality and few chances, West Ham have now taken one point from the last 21 on offer.It is quite the contrast to the previous two seasons, which saw Moyes lead to club to sixth- and seventh-placed...
The Independent

Manchester City fume as Manchester United come from behind to take derby spoils

Manchester City were left fuming at Manchester United’s controversial equaliser after letting slip a lead to go down 2-1 at Old Trafford and let their neighbours into the title race.Jack Grealish had headed City in front just before the hour but the game changed in the 78th minute when Bruno Fernandes fired United level.The flag went up for offside after Marcus Rashford initially ran on to Casemiro’s through-ball, but the England forward did not touch the ball and, after speaking to assistant Darren Cann, referee Stuart Atwell awarded the goal, deeming Rashford had not interfered with play.Bruno Fernandes causes scenes...
The Independent

Brighton march above Liverpool in table with stunning home victory

Solly March scored twice as Brighton set aside the absence of wantaway star Leandro Trossard to inflict another setback on Liverpool’s stuttering season with a superb 3-0 win.Substitute Danny Welbeck wrapped up Albion’s victory after March’s quick-fire double early in the second period put them on course for a resounding success.Jurgen Klopp’s stunned visitors had no response to being outplayed at the Amex Stadium, leaving the Seagulls to leapfrog them into seventh position.FULL-TIME Brighton 3-0 Liverpool Brighton continue their strong run of form, with Solly March’s double and Danny Welbeck’s skillful effort securing a well-deserved win over the visitors...
The Independent

Manchester United enter Premier League title race with stunning comeback win over Man City

There will be a lot of debate about the equaliser at Old Trafford but there can be no disputing its merit, outcome or significance.A resurgent Manchester United were full value for a 2-1 late comeback victory against Manchester City that saw Erik ten Hag’s side evoke the derby victories of old while strengthening the conviction that a new era has at last started. It may well be represented by match-winners Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho, and certainly sounded like that in the stands throughout.While that was huge for Ten Hag and United – especially given the transformation from October’s 6-3...
The Independent

Brennan Johnson boosts Nottingham Forest survival bid with brace to beat Leicester

Brennan Johnson scored two second-half goals as Nottingham Forest further strengthened their Premier League survival bid with an impressive 2-0 win over Leicester, whose miserable run continues.The Wales international registered his first league goals since September to move Forest above their East Midlands rivals, who have now lost four in a row, and four points clear of the relegation zone.It is a marked turnaround since the reverse fixture in October that saw Leicester win 4-0 which Forest boss Steve Cooper called the worst game of his managerial career.His side looked doomed that night, but now they have real hope of...
The Independent

Mykhailo Mudryk: Chelsea agree €100m deal to hijack Arsenal bid

Chelsea have agreed a €100m deal with Shakhtar Donetsk for the winger Mykhailo Mudryk, in a dramatic hijacking of Arsenal’s bid. The 22-year-old’s first preference had been Mikel Arteta’s side but he has been persuaded by Chelsea's swiftness and is set to travel from the Ukrainian club's Turkish base to undergo a medical this weekend.The Independent first reported that Chelsea were willing to blow Arsenal “out of the water” in the first week of January, and have now followed that up with new Director of Global Talent Paul Winstanley travelling to meet Shakhtar and making it clear they would improve...
The Independent

‘Clearly offside’: Manchester United equaliser was a ‘joke’, says Manuel Akanji

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji says the decision to award Manchester United their controversial equaliser was a “joke”.United forward Marcus Rashford was clearly offside when he ran onto a pass from Casemiro but, despite appearing to take possession, never touched the ball before Bruno Fernandes arrived to curl the hosts level at Old Trafford. After speaking to assistant Darren Cann, referee Stuart Atwell awarded the goal by deciding Rashford had not interfered with play, with the England international then scoring the winning goal three minutes later to earn United a 2-1 turnaround win over their rivals.When asked about the controversial...
The Independent

Arsenal have 'great oppportunity' to win Premier League, Conte admits ahead of north London derby

Arsenal have a “great opportunity” to win the Premier League this season, Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has admitted ahead of Sunday's (15 January) north London derby.Spurs host the Gunners tomorrow, and will be eager to boost their top-four hopes.Mikel Arteta’s football club will aim to keep their healthy advantage after dropping points in an 0-0 draw with Newcastle."I think they are doing very well. Now they have to show they can stay there until the end of the season because I’m sure Manchester City doesn’t agree," Conte said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arsenal reveal new Emirates ​Stadium artwork featuring Highbury tributeUK football police chief tells fans to respect pitch as banning orders rise‘The best team won’: Man City boss Guardiola speaks after 2-0 loss to Southampton
The Independent

Everton crisis deepens as board miss Southampton defeat due to safety threat

Everton’s board of directors were ordered to stay away from Goodison Park due to perceived security risks but what they missed was their relegation-threatened team plunging into further trouble after a 2-1 defeat to bottom side Southampton.In an unprecedented move, the executives did not attend after offensive messages – including death threats to chairman Bill Kenwright – were made to specific individuals during the week by angry fans.Club officials called it a “profoundly sad day” but things were not much better on the pitch as Everton squandered a lead given to them by Amadou Onana’s first goal for the Toffees.James...
The Independent

Erik ten Hag says Man Utd fans can dream of title but players can’t

Erik ten Hag has told Manchester United supporters they can dream of the title after their Manchester derby victory – but insisted his side cannot.United beat Manchester City 2-1 with goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford and are now only a point behind Pep Guardiola’s defending champions.Ten Hag’s side have won their last nine games in all competitions, gathering momentum that could take them to a first Premier League crown since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.“The fans may dream but we’re not,” Ten Hag said. “We have to keep our feet on the ground and then face that our...
The Independent

Everton board ordered not to attend match due to ‘unprecedented’ safety threat

Everton’s board of directors will not attend their Premier League game against Southampton due to a “real and credible threat to their safety and security”.Fans are understood to be planning a protest at Goodison Park in the wake of last week’s embarrassing 4-1 home defeat to Brighton.The club said chairman Bill Kenwright, chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale, chief finance and strategy officer Grant Ingles and non-executive director Graeme Sharp will “reluctantly” stay away on the advice of security advisors.Club Statement:— Everton (@Everton) January 14, 2023In a statement, Everton called the decision “unprecedented” and said it was “a profoundly sad day” for...
The Independent

Unstoppable Marcus Rashford is propelling Manchester United into title contention

Manchester United’s newest forward was in the stands, balancing a child on each knee. Their most expensive one started the game on the bench. Their season may not be defined by Wout Weghorst or Antony, however, as much as the rejuvenated, increasingly remarkable Marcus Rashford. Manchester City may argue that he altered the direction of a derby without touching the ball: Bruno Fernandes’ equaliser was initially disallowed because Rashford was offside when he chased Casemiro’s through pass, but allowed to stand because the Portuguese instead met it.Casemiro was probably aiming for Rashford. There was no doubt Alejandro Garnacho was four...
The Independent

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Brighton winger Solly March netted twice early in the second half and set up another goal in a 3-0 home win over a sluggish Liverpool on Saturday that lifts them above the Reds and up to seventh in the Premier League standings.After being denied a penalty late in the first half, March gave his side the lead in the 47th minute as Brighton won the ball high up the pitch and Kaoru Mitoma slid it into March’s path for a simple finish.The 28-year-old added a brilliant second six minutes later, latching on to Evan Ferguson’s pass and digging the ball...
The Independent

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates

Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest face Leicester City in the Premier League today.Nottingham Forest made one change to their starting XI for the East Midlands derby with Leicester.Scott McKenna came in for Willy Boly, who suffered an ankle injury in the Carabao Cup win over Wolves in midweek.Leicester handed a first Premier League start of the season to Nampalys Mendy while Jamie Vardy was preferred in attack to Patson Daka.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
The Independent

Tribute paid to Natalie McNally before Everton game with Southampton

A tribute has been paid to Natalie McNally at Everton’s stadium, Goodison Park.A photo of Natalie standing with father outside the stadium was displayed on a screen at the Premier League fixture against Southampton on Saturday afternoon.“May she rest in peace,” the message read.Ms McNally, who was 15 weeks pregnant with a baby boy, was stabbed in her home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan, on December 18.A 46-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the murder was released on bail on Friday night to allow for further inquiries.Police have made two arrests but no-one has been charged.Last week, detectives said...
The Independent

Reading vs Queens Park Rangers LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Reading face Queens Park Rangers in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
The Independent

Jamaica hit back to set up netball series decider against England

Jamaica forced a deciding game with England in their three-match netball series after coming from behind early on to win 61-58 at the Copper Box Arena.Jo Harten was a late withdrawal from Jess Thirlby’s line-up due to an injury, with Olivia Tchine stepping in at starting goal shooter for the Roses.England, who struggled in the first quarter of their 73-52 victory in Wednesday’s Manchester opener, looked far more assured in London and led 18-12 after the first 15 minutes.But Commonwealth Games silver medallists Jamaica replied in the second quarter, taking the lead for the first time and by half-time they were...
The Independent

Everton order board to stay away from match after assault and death threats

Death threats sent to chairman Bill Kenwright and the recent physical assault of chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale forced Everton into the unprecedented step of ordering all board members not to attend their match with Southampton.Tensions are running high among the fanbase with the club facing a second successive relegation battle and while supporters will stage a sit-in protest after the final whistle, events in the lead-up to the must-win game against their fellow strugglers forced the Toffees to take action in order to protect members of the club’s executive.The PA news agency understands Kenwright this week received death threats via...
The Independent

Ross Adair stars as Ireland level T20 series against Zimbabwe

Ross Adair top-scored with 65 as Ireland levelled their T20 series against Zimbabwe with a six-wicket win in the second match in Harare.Zimbabwe were without former England batter Gary Ballance, who sustained an injury during his new side’s win in the first match on Thursday.Graham Hume took three wickets for 17 off his four overs as Ireland restricted the hosts to 144 all out before making an immediate impact with the bat.Andy Balbirnie and Adair put on 48 for the first wicket and Adair surpassed his half-century as the tourists went on to level the series with one match to play.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
325K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy