FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Milwaukee community prosecutor; 'addressing problems proactively'
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's south side is getting a community prosecutor. The goal is to focus on specific crimes with hopes of preventing them from becoming a bigger problem. Francesco Mineo is a Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney adding extra duties as the Milwaukee Police District 6 Community Prosecutor. "I’m here...
Why are Milwaukee County attorneys working out of police stations?
There’s a group of prosecutors from the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office who spend more time in specific neighborhoods than at the courthouse.
cwbradio.com
Vos Says He Won't Agree to Updating Shared Revenue Program Without Spending Reforms From Local Governments
(By Evan Casey, Wisconsin Public Radio) Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said he won't agree to updating Wisconsin's shared revenue program without spending reforms from local governments, even as Milwaukee officials believe they've already cut millions of dollars from their budget. According to Evan Casey with Wisconsin Public Radio,...
Racine at the center of Wisconsin’s election conspiracy universe
At the Nov. 30 meeting of the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC), several people spoke during the public comment period to complain about how the recent election had been administered by the city of Racine. In early December, the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL), a right-wing legal advocacy organization, filed a complaint against the […] The post Racine at the center of Wisconsin’s election conspiracy universe appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CBS 58
City of Racine invests more than $500K in violence prevention
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One day after Milwaukee officials laid out their crime numbers, Racine officials are putting their money where their mouth is when it comes to battling violence. Racine Mayor Cory Mason announced Friday, Jan. 13, that the city awarded $513,874.80 in grants to local organizations to...
wisconsinrightnow.com
She’s on the Ballot! Dr. Hendricks Reaves Wins Challenge Against Milwaukee Election Officials
Milwaukee election officials on Monday recommended Milwaukee School Board candidate Dr. Shandowlyon Hendricks Reaves be placed on the ballot this spring. The recommendation reversed an earlier decision to reject her nomination papers. Hendricks Reaves had previously been disqualified by Milwaukee Elections Commission Executive Director, Claire Woodall-Vogg for not having enough...
CBS 58
Former Milwaukee health commissioner speaks out after resignation of Kirsten Johnson
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The job search is underway for the fifth Milwaukee health commissioner in the last five years. The department's high turnover rate is raising eyebrows, but a former commissioner isn't surprised. Add Kirsten Johnson to this list of Milwaukee health commissioners who have left the job since...
Wisconsin Elections Commissioner blasted for voting comments
A Democratic member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission is calling for a Republican member who bragged about GOP efforts to suppress votes in Milwaukee to resign from the bipartisan panel. Commissioner Robert Spindell’s comments sent in an email to Republicans in the 4th Congressional District were first reported on Tuesday by Urban Milwaukee. On Wednesday, fellow Commissioner Mark Thomsen, a Democratic attorney, said Spindell should step down from the six-member commission. Thomsen tweeted that Spindell “has shown he cannot be fair and should resign.” Spindell did not return a message seeking comment.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Jackson Park Boathouse To Become Open-Air Pavilion » Urban Milwaukee
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee. The Jackson Park Boathouse will be redeveloped as a pavilion as part of a larger flood mitigation project in the park being undertaken by the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD). The overall project is focused on removing concrete from...
What will Wisconsin Republicans do after Spindell spilled the beans on suppressing Black votes?
Thanks to the excellent reporting of Bruce Murphy in Urban Milwaukee, we now know that fake Trump elector and Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Robert Spindell crowed about Republicans’ successful efforts to suppress the Black vote in Milwaukee in the November 2022 elections. The quotes Murphy pulls out of Spindell’s congratulatory message to Republicans, as party chair […] The post What will Wisconsin Republicans do after Spindell spilled the beans on suppressing Black votes? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
500 Black Tuxedos event returns to Milwaukee this weekend
The 500 Black Tuxedos event is returning to Milwaukee this weekend, providing young men in the area with a day of mentorship and fine dining.
wiproud.com
Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?
Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
Harley-Davidson to repurpose Milwaukee headquarters, build community park
Harley-Davidson Inc. will be repurposing surface lots at its Milwaukee headquarters and transforming the area into a community park, the company announced Wednesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Shore Park Mandarin duck photographer robbed
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - A photographer from Appleton came to the Milwaukee area Wednesday, Jan. 11 to snap photos of a rare Mandarin duck that has been spotted at South Shore Park, and the experience turned out to be memorable for all the wrong reasons. Someone pulled a gun on Brent Balken and tried stealing his photography equipment shortly after he left the park.
grocerydive.com
Chicago’s Go Grocer expands to Milwaukee
Chicago’s Go Grocer is expanding to Milwaukee, beginning with two new locations, according to local business publication BizTimes. The first location, opening on Jan. 18, is a 1,985-square-foot storefront in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. A second location, spanning 2,430 square feet with a small indoor seating area, is set to open in the city’s Brewery District this summer.
shepherdexpress.com
Milwaukee Public Schools Need Teachers: MPS Talent Director Michael C. Harris Explains the Challenge
When it comes to educating the 71,000 students attending Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS), the system is under a dark cloud, and the thunder is growing louder. MPS needs an additional 200 teachers. I met Michael Harris for a conversation about the teacher shortage and other issues. He is senior director of talent management at MPS. His job is to recruit teachers and staff, and it’s a crucial job. There are over 8,000 MPS employees.
'Lower price point' apartments to be built on Milwaukee's east side
A new 25-story luxury apartment building is expected to be built on Milwaukee's East Side and the developers hope to offer a "lower price point."
suburbanchicagoland.com
Milwaukee County sells 90 lots for single family homes
Milwaukee County sells 90 lots for single family homes. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Celebrates City Zoning Committee Moving Forward the Sale of 90 Lots for Single Family Homes in the King Park Neighborhood. The City of Milwaukee Common Council Zoning, Neighborhood and Development Committee on Tuesday (Jan. 10, 2023)...
Milwaukee Public Museum responds to concerns over 'Streets of Old Milwaukee'
Big changes are in store for the Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM). MPM responded to concerns Tuesday on if its new facility will leave out long-time favorites like the Streets of Old Milwaukee.
WISN
Woman in wheelchair robbed at Milwaukee ATM
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman's son is fighting for answers after his 66-year-old mother was robbed and thrown from her wheelchair Tuesday afternoon at the US Bank ATM on 26th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Max Humfeld said the nightmare his mother experienced happened in broad daylight on Tuesday. "My...
