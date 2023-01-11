ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FS5ou_0kAnPSUz00

Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration ( FAA ) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.

In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.

“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.

Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 360

Jeremy Dawson
3d ago

america depends on technology too much. if you build something, and if it is ran by computers you need a manual way of running your invention just in case power outages or computer hackers.

Reply(7)
89
Bruno Primas
3d ago

If ONE glitch can cause this havoc, then we're more susceptible to attacks from foreign countries than we think.

Reply(26)
203
Guest
3d ago

No updates on the computer system… but we will a 35 million dollar park in Atlanta with Michelle Obama’s name on it .. and the other BS of the 1.9 trillion dollar bill

Reply(1)
31
Related
TheDailyBeast

Plane of Vomiting Passengers Lands After Horror Flight

A flight carrying several ill passengers, including some who were vomiting, landed at Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday, officials said. Authorities with American Airlines told CBS Philadelphia the flight, which was coming from St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Island, had encountered “moderate turbulence” before arrival. First responders met the aircraft at its gate “out of an abundance of caution,” according to an airline spokesperson, but no one was hospitalized. “The captain mentioned there was a weather system forming around us,” one passenger told CBS Philadelphia. “It was quite bad, and he requested permission to go up and down and that was denied. It was just really bumpy. It was just inconsistent. It was noisy from every direction.” Airport officials confirmed the incident had not impacted regular service.Read it at CBS Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BBC

Why did FAA ground flights across the US?

Grounding of domestic flights across the US on Wednesday was caused by a relatively obscure system called Notice to Air Missions (Notam), a vital air safety tool. It is separate from the air traffic control system and warns pilots about hazards along the route. The system flags everything from flocks...
VERMONT STATE
BoardingArea

Watch Airport Workers Pull a Large SNAKE From An Airplane

Watch this video of airport workers removing a large snake from an airplane! Fortunately, you will most likely never experience this yourself! 🙂. Snakes on a plane – for most people, that is not just a movie title (I had never seen it) but 4 words which bring terror to the mind! Well, check out this video of airport workers pulling a snake from an airplane and see if it makes you feel ok about getting on your next flight. 😉
DoYouRemember?

Everything Flight Attendants Notice When You Board a Plane

Traveling by air is one of the most delicate experiences in the world; therefore, flight attendants work with all their senses in order to detect threats miles away. Because once the plane is in the air, no help is coming from anywhere. Once a passenger boards the plane, the flight stewards welcome you with all smiles, collect your bags, and direct you to your seat.
CarBuzz.com

America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country

UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
theaviationgeekclub.com

Video shows Soviet Tu-16 Badger bomber Crashing Into Sea After Buzzing USS Essex Aircraft Carrier

The Tu-16 Badger made four passes over the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. On May 25, 1968 a Soviet Air Force Tu-16 Badger-F piloted by Colonel Andrey Pliyev buzzed the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex (CV-9) in the Norwegian Sea. The Tu-16 made four passes, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. Parts of three bodies were recovered by the US.
WASHINGTON STATE
Vice

Watch a $130 Million F-35 Fighter Jet Absolutely Eat Shit

An F-35B crashed in Fort Worth, Texas at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base on Thursday. The advanced fighter jet, which costs around $130 million, was coming in for a landing when its nose tilted forward, its front landing gear snapped, and the jet twisted to the side of the runway. Its pilot ejected and a bystander captured the whole thing on video.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Independent

‘Shut up, I am not your servant!’: Flight attendant blasts passenger in explosive row

A flight attendant was caught on camera telling a passenge to “shut up” after he allegedly made one of her colleagues cry.The member of cabin crew for Indian airline IndiGo was seen having an explosive argument with a traveller on flight on6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on 16 December.A fellow passenger filmed the incident, which quickly went viral after they shared it online.The cabin crew member can be heard saying: “Shut up, I am not your servant!” She also tells the man to “stop pointing your finger at me and yelling at me, my crew is crying because...
The Independent

Pilot reveals what happens after you flush the toilet on plane

A pilot has revealed what actually happens when passengers flush a toilet on a plane, and it’s left many travellers surprised.In a video shared to TikTok earlier this month, a pilot named Garrett, @flywithgarrett, addressed aeroplane bathrooms, and cleared up a myth about what exactly happens when passengers flush the on-board toilet. “Did you know whenever you flush the toilet on an aircraft, it actually doesn’t dump out into the population below,” he jokingly began.He went on to explain that that waste is later cleaned out of the plane, telling viewers: “It goes through plumbing to the rear of...
Business Insider

How a Swedish fighter jet managed to catch the un-catchable SR-71 spy plane

The SR-71's record setting speed and high-altitude flights helped it keep enemies at bay. Only one aircraft even has the distinction of achieving radar lock on the legendary spy plane. Here's how Sweden's J37 Viggen caught up with the Blackbird over the Baltic Sea. The Saab J37 made history: During...
The Hill

Chinese fighter jet performs ‘unsafe maneuver’ within 20 feet of US plane

A Chinese fighter jet made “an unsafe maneuver” within 20 feet of a U.S. aircraft while performing an intercept of the plane over the South China Sea on Dec. 21, according to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. According to a Thursday press release from the command, which is responsible for overseeing U.S. military operations in the…
WUSA9

9 surprising things you cannot 'carry on' an airplane

WASHINGTON — A woman at Washington Dulles International Airport made headlines when she was caught with zebra and giraffe bones in her baggage last week. Now, those may seem like obvious no-nos to try and bring on a plane, but did you know that items such as large snow globes and even bowling pins and cutting boards could also cause issues when you travel?
WASHINGTON, DC
americanmilitarynews.com

PIC: Secret new US hypersonic spy jet unveiled; named ‘Mayhem’

The Pentagon has awarded a contract worth as much as $334 million to develop a new multi-purpose hypersonic air vehicle under a secretive program known as “Mayhem.”. The experimental Mayhem program is thought to be creating some kind of hypersonic aircraft capable of strikes as well as spying, also known as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), The War Zone reported.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
325K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy