Flight delays in US after FAA computer outage

By Via AP news wire
 3 days ago

Flights are being delayed at multiple locations across the United States after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration.

The agency said in a tweet that it was working on restoring its Notice to Air Missions System.

“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the FAA said. “ Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.”

The agency said that it would provide frequent updates as it made progress.

