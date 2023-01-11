Flight delays in US after FAA computer outage
Flights are being delayed at multiple locations across the United States after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration.
The agency said in a tweet that it was working on restoring its Notice to Air Missions System.
“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the FAA said. “ Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.”
The agency said that it would provide frequent updates as it made progress.
